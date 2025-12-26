A compact Scottish home is a 'sunny place,' nestled into its thriving orchard setting
Grianan (Gaelic for 'sunny place') is a single-storey Scottish home by Cameron Webster Architects set in rural Stirlingshire
A Scottish home nestled within an existing settlement in rural Stirlingshire, Grianan is a new-build zinc residence by Cameron Webster Architects. The new residence was designed for clients Neil Smith and Wesley Zwiep, who are jewellery designers and owners of Orro Contemporary Jewellery in Glasgow’s West End. The plot, acquired in 2017, was initially an overgrown field, which the homeowners transformed into a garden which now blooms with over 10 varieties of Birch, Japanese Maple and a fruit orchard. Visiting wildlife includes pine martens, owls and woodpeckers.
Inside Grianan, a compact Scottish home
The couple reached out to Cameron Webster Architects to create a single-storey, two-bedroom compact home, where they could cosy up and enjoy their garden and its surrounding landscape of rolling hills. Grianan, which is Gaelic for 'sunny place', was designed to deliver that exact feeling - a private, joyful retreat that sits modestly within gardens, its clean and simple form highlighting its materiality.
‘There wasn’t a single inspiration point,’ shares architect Stuart Cameron, co-founder of Cameron Webster Architects. ‘It’s more about developing a plan to suit the site specifics and then considering appropriate materials from an aesthetic and budget point of view, and then detailing those elements to come together in a considered and controlled way.'
‘This produces a unique building. As with all our designs the inspiration is more about the use of materials and how they interface and connect with each other - how to turn a corner with a particular material for example, or how do we refine a detail that had been used before to make it better.’
The final design features a screened southeast entrance elevation, which adds an element of privacy. The high clerestory windows allow for sunlight to act as a dynamic actor in the home, as it dances around during different times of day and throughout the seasons. Cameron adds: ‘The house looks like it could be in Midwest America, it has that ranch feel in its horizontality.’
Inside the home, every area has been designed to work hard. The living spaces and two bedrooms seamlessly connect to each other. The interior finishes include black Thermopine timber boards of different widths and thicknesses, while the floors are polished concrete, coupled with black granite wall panels. Cameron’s favourite part is the kitchen, which he describes as ‘a celebration of joinery and detail’ (the oak veneers in the kitchen and bedroom have been expertly matched).
The architect wants visitors to feel a sense of wonder as they walk into the space, he explains: ‘As they enter the house via the solid entrance elevation, they will be faced with a wall of glass overlooking the client’s amazing garden and the distant views of the hills. [The aim is] to sense a welcoming, comfortable and much-loved home, put together in a careful and considered way.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
7 colours that will define 2026, from rich gold to glacier blue
These moody hues, versatile neutrals and vivid shades will shape the new year, according to trend forecasters
-
In Norway, discover 1000 years of Queer expression in Islamic Art
'Deviant Ornaments' at the National Museum of Norway examines the far-reaching history of Queer art
-
The Wilke is LA’s answer to the British pub
In the Brentwood Village enclave of Los Angeles, chef and restaurateur Dana Slatkin breathes new life into a storied building by one of Frank Gehry’s early mentors
-
Porthmadog House mines the rich seam of Wales’ industrial past at the Dwyryd estuary
Ström Architects’ Porthmadog House, a slate and Corten steel seaside retreat in north Wales, reinterprets the area’s mining and ironworking heritage
-
Arbour House is a north London home that lies low but punches high
Arbour House by Andrei Saltykov is a low-lying Crouch End home with a striking roof structure that sets it apart
-
A former agricultural building is transformed into a minimal rural home by Bindloss Dawes
Zero-carbon design meets adaptive re-use in the Tractor Shed, a stripped-back house in a country village by Somerset architects Bindloss Dawes
-
RIBA House of the Year 2025 is a ‘rare mixture of sensitivity and boldness’
Topping the list of seven shortlisted homes, Izat Arundell’s Hebridean self-build – named Caochan na Creige – is announced as the RIBA House of the Year 2025
-
In addition to brutalist buildings, Alison Smithson designed some of the most creative Christmas cards we've seen
The architect’s collection of season’s greetings is on show at the Roca London Gallery, just in time for the holidays
-
In South Wales, a remote coastal farmhouse flaunts its modern revamp, primed for hosting
A farmhouse perched on the Gower Peninsula, Delfyd Farm reveals its ground-floor refresh by architecture studio Rural Office, which created a cosy home with breathtaking views
-
A revived public space in Aberdeen is named Scotland’s building of the year
Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design and LDA Design wins the 2025 Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award
-
A refreshed 1950s apartment in East London allows for moments of discovery
With this 1950s apartment redesign, London-based architects Studio Naama wanted to create a residence which reflects the fun and individual nature of the clients