Step inside this perfectly pitched stone cottage in the Scottish Highlands
A stone cottage transformed by award-winning Glasgow-based practice Loader Monteith reimagines an old dwelling near Inverness into a cosy contemporary home
One of the trickiest branches of contemporary architecture is not the building of brand new structures, but the repurposing of old ones with tactful yet future-forward solutions. It’s a challenge Scottish architecture studio Loader Monteith specialises in, thanks to a dedicated team of conservation architects - and their newly reimagined stone cottage is a case in point.
Tour a reimagined stone cottage in the Scottish Highlands
Founded in 2016 by architects Matt Loader and Iain Monteith, the Glasgow-based practice is known for past projects including the restoration of a midcentury home in the Scottish Borders designed by modernist master Peter Womersley. It is currently collaborating with David Chipperfield Architects on the refurbishment of Edinburgh’s landmark Jenners department store.
One of the practice’s latest designs is Dulnaim, the transformation of a dilapidated Scottish crofthouse, set on the outskirts of a picturesque village near Inverness in the Highlands. Rebuilt and extended, the riverside cottage is now a 130 sq m, three-bedroom contemporary home.
Its new profiled metal roof was chosen for its prevalence throughout this part of Scotland, its affordability, and the fact that it can be recycled at the end of its life. It covers two beautifully contrasting volumes, one with a reclaimed stone façade, and the other clad in blackened larch.
The stone wing houses three bedrooms and a bathroom, featuring smaller windows for privacy and thermal efficiency, while the timber-clad wing, comprising the living space, dining room and kitchen, boasts floor-to-ceiling glazing. Built on a plinth to mitigate flooding, Dulnain is ideally positioned to offer uninterrupted views across Dava Moor, over the fields to the Cairngorms beyond.
‘The structure of the house is timber kit, and the external leaf is formed in granite recycled from an historic house which was in a ruinous state of repair on site when we were appointed,’ explains Loader. ‘This, along with the Scots Larch timber cladding, was selected due to its very low embodied energy – having been sourced exceptionally locally.’
The sustainably built home performs well above the backstop values of the building regulations. But it is the choice of materials that really makes it stand out, says Loader: ‘While the house has a heat pump and very high levels of insulation, the thing which sets Dulnain apart is the thoughtful selection of materials – both reclaimed and new all being selected with the intent that they can be consumed by microbes, or recycled, at the end of their working life.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Focusing on the essentials and featuring lots of natural materials, the interiors are modest but warm, with brushed oak flooring, light walls and tiles, and a pale grey-blue and timber kitchen. They form a neutral background to the surrounding garden, accessed through sliding glass doors.
‘Our clients wanted a home that was easy to live in and connected to the landscape,’ says Jamie Mack, project architect, of the original brief. ‘The design evolved naturally through collaboration, from the layout of the twin wings to the tone of the roof, making for a house that feels exactly right.’
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
Year in Review: we’re always after innovations that interest us – here are ten of 2025’s best
We present ten pieces of tech that broke the mould in some way, from fresh takes on guitar design, new uses for old equipment and the world’s most retro smartwatch
-
Art and culture editor Hannah Silver's top ten interviews of 2025
Glitching, coding and painting: 2025 has been a bumper year for art and culture. Here, Art and culture editor Hannah Silver selects her favourite moments
-
In Norway, remoteness becomes the new luxury
Across islands and fjords, a new wave of design-led hideaways is elevating remoteness into a refined, elemental form of luxury
-
This curved brick home by Flawk blends quiet sophistication and playful details
Distilling developer Flawk’s belief that architecture can be joyful, precise and human, Runda brings a curving, sculptural form to a quiet corner of north London
-
A compact Scottish home is a 'sunny place,' nestled into its thriving orchard setting
Grianan (Gaelic for 'sunny place') is a single-storey Scottish home by Cameron Webster Architects set in rural Stirlingshire
-
Porthmadog House mines the rich seam of Wales’ industrial past at the Dwyryd estuary
Ström Architects’ Porthmadog House, a slate and Corten steel seaside retreat in north Wales, reinterprets the area’s mining and ironworking heritage
-
Arbour House is a north London home that lies low but punches high
Arbour House by Andrei Saltykov is a low-lying Crouch End home with a striking roof structure that sets it apart
-
A former agricultural building is transformed into a minimal rural home by Bindloss Dawes
Zero-carbon design meets adaptive re-use in the Tractor Shed, a stripped-back house in a country village by Somerset architects Bindloss Dawes
-
RIBA House of the Year 2025 is a ‘rare mixture of sensitivity and boldness’
Topping the list of seven shortlisted homes, Izat Arundell’s Hebridean self-build – named Caochan na Creige – is announced as the RIBA House of the Year 2025
-
In addition to brutalist buildings, Alison Smithson designed some of the most creative Christmas cards we've seen
The architect’s collection of season’s greetings is on show at the Roca London Gallery, just in time for the holidays
-
In South Wales, a remote coastal farmhouse flaunts its modern revamp, primed for hosting
A farmhouse perched on the Gower Peninsula, Delfyd Farm reveals its ground-floor refresh by architecture studio Rural Office, which created a cosy home with breathtaking views