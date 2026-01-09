A new Canadian house expands and extends a cottage on the banks of the St Lawrence River
Architects Bourgeois / Lechasseur have transformed an existing cottage into an elegant contemporary waterside retreat
A new Canadian house on the north shore of St Lawrence River, the Résidence l'Échouage was designed by Quebec-based architects Bourgeois / Lechasseur. Located in the city of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, the new house is a radical overhaul of a small summer cottage that stood on the narrow point of land close to the riverbank. The outlook is idyllic, a tree-lined plot leading down to sandy bays, and the new house makes the most of the views.
Step inside this new Canadian house by a river
The architects were commissioned to create a new house that built on the character of the original cottage, with its sense of seclusion and connection to the water. Initially, it was suggested that the existing structure be demolished and replaced, but its qualities and charm outweighed this approach and instead the architects chose to integrate it into the new scheme.
As a result, the residence consists of two new pavilions, linked to the existing cottage via a bridge. This decision retained not just the cottage’s excellent outlook and its covered terrace, but also the patina and form of the internal wooden roof trusses. A new roof structure replaces the original and ties the old into the new, while the entire cottage was also lifted to install new piles and additional reinforcement of the walls, floors and roof together with modern levels of insulation and glazing standards.
The architects still had to be mindful of the total built area, due to the proximity of the water and legal protections on the shoreline. The restored cottage serves as the main living space, with a new east pavilion housing the primary bedroom. The third pavilion is a self-contained additional dwelling that houses the client’s parents. Subtle shifts in the alignment of each structure maximises views and solar gain whilst also preserving the privacy of the individual pavilions.
The team, led by practice co-founders Olivier Bourgeois and Régis Lechasseur and including Emmanuelle Champagne, Isabelle Auclair, Maxime Turbide, and Lisa Hallé, describe how the massing of the ensemble creates forms that ‘evoke both beached boat hulls and the rocks scattered across the site by the movement of the tides.’ The space between the structures is also important, with a sheltered inner courtyard housing a pool and an outdoor room overlooking the river.
Bourgeois / Lechasseur have maximised the views between the structures through angular walls, walkways and floor to ceiling glazing. The linking ‘bridge’ leading to the original cottage ‘introduces a moment of transition and surprise.’ Exterior cladding uses dark cedar, whilst a lighter variant of the wood is used inside to provide a contrast with the views and accentuate the sculptural forms of the pavilions.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
