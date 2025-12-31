This floating river cabin in Serbia is a peaceful haven inspired by old shipyards
This Sava River cabin, a floating design by Aleksandar Stanković, is an intimate home, perfect for leisurely afternoons, cold water swimming and weekend stays
A floating river cabin in Mačvanska Mitrovica, Serbia, is a quaint retreat designed for family gatherings and weekend retreats. The project, set on the Sava River, was designed by Aleksandar Stanković, a Serbian-born, London-based architect and designer heading Studio MARSA, who was inspired by the location’s century-old history of shipbuilding for his project. The region's ‘Sava Shipyard’ is one of the most renowned shipyards in old Yugoslavia.
Retreat to this river cabin in Serbia
Stanković worked closely with the clients, a couple in their 50s who asked for an intimate getaway on the river, perfect for afternoon leisure and weekend stays, but also suited for hosting larger gatherings.
‘During the concept stages, I kept thinking about how the relationship between architecture and nautical design is quintessentially modernist – Le Corbusier was fascinated with ships (Cunard ocean liners in ‘’Towards a New Architecture’’) and the nautical design influenced modernist architecture with its emphasis on clean lines, open floor plans and sun-drenched interiors reminiscing of ship decks,’ says Stanković.
‘Inspiration, therefore, came from the interplay of nautical (modernist) functionality with the cabin archetype – deliberately playing into the ‘simple living’ cliché, and crafting the space as an instrument of pleasure and escapism. Again, Le Corbusier’s Le Cabanon, minimalist yet visually indulgent holiday cabin, was a great reference for the project.’
The cabin stretches eight-by-six-meters, and is set on a stationary pontoon. The main communal area includes the kitchen, bathroom, and utility room. The remaining space accommodates a lounge and dining area with access to the river.
The cabin’s context defines the architecture. The single-pitch roof is angled against the coastline, while a corner window provides direct access to the river for downstream swimming. Stanković explains, ‘Wooden panelling coupled with aluminium hardware further references shipbuilding in terms of materiality, while the riverside landscape informed the colour palette of deep-green hues of the joinery, and the red accents referencing nautical navigation markers.
‘Interior joinery and layout further draw inspiration from other pioneers of modernist design like Charlotte Perriand, Jean Prouvé, Gerrit Rietveld, as well as contemporary designers like Sam Chermayeff, my tutor back at the Architectural Association, who I immediately thought of when arranging the dining table diagonally.’
Stanković noted that working with the river’s seasonal tides was difficult as the shore where the pontoons are docked sit significantly lower than the embankment at street level. This meant that during the rainy months (late autumn to early spring) high tides completely cut off access from the street. ‘It required a timeline that demanded precise, weather-dependent sequencing of site-work,' says the architect. 'Luckily, all the contractors (and the client) were local and well accustomed to these conditions.'
The design aim for Stanković, was to create a space of tranquillity, comfort, while also offering a gentle sense of discovery. ‘The cabin is conceived as an everyday outpost of respite – a peaceful haven – where the primary focus is the relationship to the river.
‘This defines the architecture and wherever one stands within the space, their view of the river and shoreline is meticulously curated - whether it is the scenic perspective of the landmark pedestrian bridge framed in the lounge, or a sliver of shore’s shrubbery peeking through the kitchen’s letterbox window. The design ensures a continuous, intimate dialogue with the landscape.'
