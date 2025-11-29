A refreshed 1950s apartment in East London allows for moments of discovery
With this 1950s apartment redesign, London-based architects Studio Naama wanted to create a residence which reflects the fun and individual nature of the clients
In Hackney, London, a humble ground-floor 1950s apartment has been transformed into a light and airy residence. The project was led by Studio Naama, a London-based architecture firm aiming to add an element of discovery to the property's boutique floorplan - infusing charm and character to the space at the same time.
Inside Skyler house, a 1950s apartment redesign by Studio Naama
The 1950s apartment is located within a two-storey block (one out of four on site). There is a side entrance for the above flat around the corner, so the ground floor home's own front entrance creates an illusion of a semi-detached house. The architecture studio worked in close collaboration with the clients to create a warm and inviting space.
Making use of the light which beams in during the morning and evening, the architecture studio perforated the corridor with windows, curtains and enlarged throughways and removed an interior wall dividing the apartment, allowing spaces to be shared and blended. Studio Naama also added a new hatch which connects the office to the kitchen, and a new door which creates a garden view for Sky, the family dog.
Studio Naama puts emphasis on working closely with each client, and here, thought of ways to turn collaboration into a fun interaction. The architects were keen to add playfulness to the design so that it would reflect the individuality of the clients.
‘[We wanted to create] a balance of eclecticism and pluralism as an approach. [We believe] projects must include moments of discovery, be it through our briefing or the design process or the final project,’ says studio co-founders Natalie Savva and Mark Rist.
They continue: ‘While unfamiliar with design approaches, we found the clients to be tremendous learners for both design and procurement, understanding the various forces and constraints of design. Multiple times over the course of the project, we met on site and built furniture together, dyed the plywood for the kitchen island, made a dining table and nightstands, shared meals and exchanged stories.’
From removing walls to create open spaces, to lowering windows, the architectural gestures ensure the building plays with diagonal views and light. Hidden elements such as the pull-down bedframe and the built-in fireplace inject playful curiosity. The result is a home primed for hosting, living, and relaxing.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
