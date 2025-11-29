In Hackney, London, a humble ground-floor 1950s apartment has been transformed into a light and airy residence. The project was led by Studio Naama, a London-based architecture firm aiming to add an element of discovery to the property's boutique floorplan - infusing charm and character to the space at the same time.

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

Inside Skyler house, a 1950s apartment redesign by Studio Naama

The 1950s apartment is located within a two-storey block (one out of four on site). There is a side entrance for the above flat around the corner, so the ground floor home's own front entrance creates an illusion of a semi-detached house. The architecture studio worked in close collaboration with the clients to create a warm and inviting space.

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

Making use of the light which beams in during the morning and evening, the architecture studio perforated the corridor with windows, curtains and enlarged throughways and removed an interior wall dividing the apartment, allowing spaces to be shared and blended. Studio Naama also added a new hatch which connects the office to the kitchen, and a new door which creates a garden view for Sky, the family dog.

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

Studio Naama puts emphasis on working closely with each client, and here, thought of ways to turn collaboration into a fun interaction. The architects were keen to add playfulness to the design so that it would reflect the individuality of the clients.

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

‘[We wanted to create] a balance of eclecticism and pluralism as an approach. [We believe] projects must include moments of discovery, be it through our briefing or the design process or the final project,’ says studio co-founders Natalie Savva and Mark Rist.

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

They continue: ‘While unfamiliar with design approaches, we found the clients to be tremendous learners for both design and procurement, understanding the various forces and constraints of design. Multiple times over the course of the project, we met on site and built furniture together, dyed the plywood for the kitchen island, made a dining table and nightstands, shared meals and exchanged stories.’

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

From removing walls to create open spaces, to lowering windows, the architectural gestures ensure the building plays with diagonal views and light. Hidden elements such as the pull-down bedframe and the built-in fireplace inject playful curiosity. The result is a home primed for hosting, living, and relaxing.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

(Image credit: Olivia Thompson)

studionaama.com