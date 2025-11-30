Serene and considered, fashion brand Aflalo’s first retail space in New York City’s SoHo feels more like a shoppable gallery than a traditional store. Within an expansive, 5,500-square-foot industrial loft, the studio takes an altogether different approach than a typical boutique, by instead allowing for a more intimate and cohesive experience of the brand. The retail space also has direct access to Aflalo’s office, atelier, and design studio, and offers bespoke tailoring on-site.

'We wanted to offer women a closer connection to our designs and the creative process. The SoHo Studio is both a workspace and an open environment to see, experience, and try on the clothes – giving guests the rare opportunity to shop within the very place where our ideas take shape,' Yael Aflalo, founder of Aflalo, tells Wallpaper*.

Tour Aflalo's New York home

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

A gallery-like approach extends throughout the interiors, from the presentation of Aflalo pieces to the selection of collectible design furnishings that decorate the space. Aflalo worked with Nordic Knots Studio, the new interior design branch of Swedish textiles brand Nordic Knots, on the interiors. 'We opened up the classic SoHo loft to create long sightlines and let natural light move through the rooms, almost like a curated exhibition' says Liza Berglund Laserow, chief creative director of Nordic Knots. 'The uniform palette allows whichever collection is on display to shine.'

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

The airy loft is grounded by deeper hues and furnishings that feel solid and intentional. Ample light flows through the studio’s many windows, while Nordic Knots Pencil Gray Grand rug provides a gentle anchor. Custom furnishing pieces with mohair and moiré upholstery echo the same palette as the rug, creating a feeling of continuity and intention in the studio space.

Against this neutral-hued backdrop, the space is layered with both contemporary and vintage iconic design pieces, including a Charlotte Perriand glass desk and leather chairs. Elsewhere, a seeded glass table from Los Angeles-based designer Courtney Applebaum rests, as well as a sculptural Jean-Michel Frank soft and Henrik Wouda wood armchair. A pared-back approach to furnishing reinforces the gallery-like feel, instilling the studio with curation and purpose.

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

'We mixed bespoke designs with collectible vintage pieces to create a setting that feels layered and intentional,' explains Berglund Laserow. 'Mixing old and new makes a space timeless and gives it depth. Everything is chosen with the same care and craft as the clothing itself.'

Aflalo’s most recent collections will be on display, offering visitors to the studio first access to new pieces, all while pulling back the curtain on the design process. 'We’ve created a space that lets you experience our pieces as they’re meant to be—in your hands, against your skin, in the light,' says Aflalo.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AFLALO’s studio is now open at 53 Greene Street, New York, NY 10013, United States

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut)