This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story , Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

Magical year-round, New York takes on a particular charm in autumn (or should that be ‘fall’?), and there may be no better place to watch the seasons turn than from a Brooklyn brownstone.

Just one block from Prospect Park sits this three-story home, originally built in 1888 by architect William Flanagan. Today, it has been thoughtfully reimagined by Shelter Enso, the design studio founded by Yuria Kailich and Joel Harding. Their renovation is guided by softness, restraint and the quiet intelligence of things made with care.

Shelter Enso’s overhaul included an eclectic mix of furnishings, blending high and low vendors, with a special emphasis on vintage finds from 1stDibs, Amsterdam Modern and Chairish. Although not explicit, a thread of mid-century nostalgia runs through the space, evident in details like a rice paper lampshade, a geometric coffee table, flashes of chrome, a modular wall unit, Nordic Knots rugs. These touches are set against a backdrop of period mouldings, cornicing and, in the living area, stained glass transoms, lending a timeworn elegance to the eclectic style.

The redesign also required tackling the quirks of a historic home, for which Shelter Enso enlisted the help of architecture firm Practical Arts. A number of bespoke pieces were created for the home: in the primary bedroom, a wall-to-wall upholstered headboard composed of three striped fabric panels was designed not only to visually expand the space but also to hide bedside cords, sparing the need for electrical work.

Another challenge involved the home’s immovable standing AC units. Shelter Enso addressed this with custom millwork: in the living room, a credenza crafted from solid white oak with woven rattan panels and top slats allows for both storage and airflow. In the dining room, a sideboard inspired by Jean Prouvé features sliding doors with rhythmic circular cutouts, providing both ventilation and visual interest.

The studio draws from the Buddhist principles of enso: zen, transience and the quiet passage of time. This home embodies those values. It’s a space defined by natural materials, tactile finishes and an unhurried sense of calm. There’s nothing overly polished or precious here, and yet the overall impression is exquisitely elevated.