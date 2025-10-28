Lily Allen and David Harbour’s four-story brownstone in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, has hit the market for $7.995 million – a symbolic closing act to their marriage, which Allen confirmed in her new album, ‘West End Girl’, last week.

Originally purchased in 2021 for $3.35 million, the 22-foot-wide townhouse underwent an extensive renovation led by designer Billy Cotton (who was part of Wallpaper's USA 300 in 2023 and recently collaborated with Soane Britain) and architect Ben Bischoff of MADE. The result is a striking blend of traditional English charm and unapologetically eccentric maximalism.

Upon entry, guests are greeted by a living room wrapped in intricate Zuber wallpaper and anchored by a grand fireplace. Glass doors open onto a garden complete with a sauna and cold plunge, while crown mouldings, bespoke lighting and layered textures flow into the Plain English kitchen, outfitted with an Officine Gullo range, Ann Sacks tiles and a custom banquette.

The primary suite occupies an entire floor, swathed in more Zuber prints and Pierre Frey carpeting, with a cosy seating area, fireplace and walk-in closets. The upper level offers two guest rooms, a skylit lounge and a home office; below, the garden level hosts another guest suite, powder room and family room.

The couple gave Architectural Digest a tour of their home back in 2023, during which Harbour comments on Allen’s ‘bold, silly, fun, eccentric’ taste, as well as expressing exasperation at her wilder choices – tiger-stripe carpets, double-sided olive suede sofas, chandeliers suspended over clashing patterns. Cotton confirmed to AD that Allen was the creative driving force behind the home, saying, ‘Every time I tried to make it calmer, she kept pushing for more’.

This is the very property that the singer references in 'West End Girl's' title song, saying: ‘So we went ahead and we bought it / Found ourselves a good mortgage / Billy Cotton got sorted / All the furniture ordered / I could never afford this / You were pushing it forward / Made me feel a bit awkward.’

The home’s asking price – which is more than double what the couple paid – speaks to both the surging Brooklyn market and the meticulous renovation. Yet for many fans, its worth will lie less in square footage than in the symbolism – of love, art and heartbreak.

