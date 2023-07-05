The Wallpaper* guide to creative America: 300 names to know now

The Wallpaper* USA 300 is a window to creative America: we shine the spotlight on 300 talents that are forging new paths through America’s design landscape. These are the names to know in the USA today, from the born-and-bred locals to the global thinkers who have chosen to make the country their home, from the trailblazers and the tastemakers to the rising stars of tomorrow.

Entrepreneurs and CEOs at the helm of the country’s leading design companies, from globally-renowned furniture giants to small brands making waves in the design world.

LINDSEY ADELMAN

Founder, Lindsey Adelman Studio

CHARLES BRILL, THEO RICHARDSON, AND ALEX WILLIAMS

Founders, RBW Studio

GREGG BUCHBINDER

Owner and CEO, Emeco

DAVE DAWSON

Founder, The Urban Electric Co

JANICE FELDMAN

Founder, Janus et Cie

GARY FRIEDMAN

CEO and chairman, RH

SIAMAK HAKAKIAN

Partner, DDC

MATTHEW HAWORTH

Chairman, Haworth Inc

TYLER HAYS

Founder, BDDW

JERRY HELLING

President and creative director, Bernhardt Design

GABRIEL HENDIFAR

Artistic director and CEO, Apparatus

HOLLY HUNT

Founder, Holly Hunt Design

NARGIS AND NASIR KASSAMALI

Founders, Luminaire

SUSAN LYONS

President, Designtex

JASON MILLER

Designer and founder, Roll & Hill

MARY MURPHY

Senior vice president of design, Edelman, Knoll Textiles and Maharam

CRAIG ROBINS

CEO and president, Dacra

JON SHERMAN

Founder, owner, creative director, Flavor Paper

BEN WATSON

President, Herman Miller, and chief product officer, Miller Knoll

ELAD YIFRACH

Founder and creative director, L’Objet

The creatives who have infiltrated the world of show business: architects and designers contributing to the aesthetics of popular culture, from cinema and theatre to museums.

STEPHEN GALLOWAY

Creative movement director, choreographer

JEANNE GANG

Architect, founder of Studio Gang, behind the American Museum of Natural History extension

JULIO HIMEDE

Founder of design firm Yellow Studio, creating sets for Eurovision and the Grammys

JOHN HOKE

Chief design officer, Nike

JAMES KALIARDOS

Make-up artist, founder of Visionaire

DAVID KORINS

Creative director and designer of sets for theatre, television, film, concerts and the Oscars (Korins was also a 2019 Wallpaper* Design Awards judge)

PIOTREK PANSZCZYK AND BECKETT FOGG

Founders of fashion brand Area

SCOTT PASK

Broadway and off-Broadway scenic and costume designer

WILLO PERRON

Canadian-born designer known for his collaborations with Rihanna

HERON PRESTON

Artist, fashion designer, DJ

DAVID ROCKWELL

Architect and designer, creator of sets for Oscars ceremonies and Broadway shows

GUCCI WESTMAN

Make-up artist, founder of Westman Atelier

Hailing from the realms of music and cinema, these stars’ creative excellence and entrepreneurship capably stretches to jewellery, fashion, art and more.

WES ANDERSON

Filmmaker (see our behind-the-scenes of Asteroid City ), art exhibition curator

DR DRE

DJ, music producer, founder of Beats by Dre

EMMA GREDE

Founding partner of loungewear label Skims

LADY GAGA

Singer, actress, founder of cosmetics brand Haus Labs

SPIKE LEE

Filmmaker, actor, educator

JULIANNE MOORE

Actress, design collector, former Wallpaper* Design Awards judge

RYAN MURPHY

Television writer, director, producer, design enthusiast, owner of many architectural gems

FRANK OCEAN

Rapper, founder of jewellery design brand Homer

MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN

Founders of fashion label The Row

BRAD PITT

Actor, sculptor

RIHANNA

Singer, founder of LVMH-owned inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty

SETH ROGEN

Actor, ceramicist, co-founder of cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Record producer, rapper, singer, with fashion and design collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and Pentatonic

Interior designers, fashion designers and artists, whose collaborators have included the White House and its residents, with commissions that range from interior refits to presidential portraits.

SHEILA BRIDGES

Interior designer, founder of Sheila Bridges Design Inc, designed US Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence

GABRIELA HEARST

Fashion designer behind Dr Jill Biden’s inauguration evening dress

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS

Fashion designer behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit

AMY SHERALD

Artist, painter of Michelle Obama portrait

MICHAEL S SMITH

Former White House interior designer responsible for Oval Office redesign in 2010

KEHINDE WILEY

Artist, painter of Barack Obama portrait

TOD WILLIAMS AND BILLIE TSIEN

Architects of the Obama Presidential Center

JASON WU

Fashion designer behind dress worn by Michelle Obama in her portrait by artist Sharon Sprung

The curators preserving and promoting creative culture, from heirs enthusiastically promoting the family’s artistic legacy to new-generation curators of the country’s leading institutions.

PAOLA ANTONELLI

Senior curator of architecture and design, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and a Wallpaper* October 2020 Guest Editor

AMY AUSCHERMAN

Director of archives and brand heritage, Herman Miller

SPENCER BAILEY

Co-founder of media company The Slowdown

ABBY BANGSER

Founder and creative director, Object & Thing

ANDREW BOLTON

Head curator, Anna Wintour Costume Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

ALEXANDRA CUNNINGHAM CAMERON

Curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

DURK DEHNER

Co-founder and president, Tom of Finland Foundation

EAMES DEMETRIOS

Board chairman, Eames Foundation

EXHIBIT COLUMBUS

A showcase blending community and international design discourse following on the architectural legacy of Columbus, Ohio

BEATRICE GALILEE

Co-founder and executive director, The World Around

THELMA GOLDEN

Director and chief curator, The Studio Museum, New York

STUART GRAFF

President and CEO, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

CODY HARTLEY

Director, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

NICOLA LEES

CEO and artistic director, Aspen Art Museum

HILARY LEWIS

Chief curator and creative director, The Glass House

JIM MCDOWELL

Ceramic artist

MARIAH NIELSON

Director, JB Blunk Estate and Blunk Space

EILEEN NORTON

Collector, philanthropist, co-founder of Art + Practice, has championed underrepresented artists since the 1980s

JONATHAN OLIVARES

SVP of design, Knoll

REBECCA RABINOW

Director of The Menil Collection, Texas

ALICE SACHS ZIMET

President of Arts + Business Partners and chair of Acquisitions Committee at International Centre for Photography

ANTWAUN SARGENT

Director, Gagosian New York

JONATHAN SQUARE

Historian and curator of Afro-diasporic visual culture

The ‘no introduction needed’ of creative America: the artists, architects and designers who have helped shape the landscape.

DOUG AITKEN

Artist (and a 2022 Wallpaper* Design Awards Judge)

JULIE BARGMANN

Landscape architect, educator, founder of DIRT (Dump It Right There)

THOM BROWNE

Fashion designer, founder of Thom Browne

NICK CAVE

Artist

GRAYDON CARTER

Founder and co-editor, Air Mail

ELIZABETH DILLER, RICARDO SCOFIDIO AND CHARLES RENFRO

Architects, founders of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

JULIEN D’YS

Hair stylist

TOM FORD

Fashion designer

BERNARDO FORT-BRESCIA AND LAURINDA HOPE SPEAR

Founders of Arquitectonica, a 20th century trailblazer with a Miami twist; pretty much any way you look in the city, there’s an Arquitectonica building

FRANK GEHRY

Architect

FRITZ HAEG

Artist, owner of Salmon Creek Farm

STEVEN HOLL

Architect

MARC JACOBS

Fashion designer

JASPER JOHNS

Artist

SETH KAPLOWITZ

Lawyer to A&D businesses and entrepreneurs

JEFF KOONS

Artist

RALPH LAUREN

Fashion designer

DANIEL LIBESKIND

Architect

MATTHEW MALIN AND ANDREW GOETZ

Founders of skincare brand Malin + Goetz

THOM MAYNE

Architect

MARILYN MINTER

Artist

MURRAY MOSS

Founder of design gallery Moss and design consultancy Moss Bureau

PAUL MPAGI SEPUYA

Photographer

RICK OWENS

Fashion designer

RALPH PUCCI

Founder of Ralph Pucci

ED RUSCHA

Artist

CINDY SHERMAN

Artist

SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL

Heavyweight architectural practice pioneering modernism and sustainability

JON STEINBERG

CEO, Future PLC

ROSE-MARIE SWIFT

Founder of RMS Beauty

JAMES TURRELL

Artist, pioneer of Light and Space movement

EDWINA VON GAL

Landscape designer that focuses on sustainable land management

JOHN WATERS

Filmmaker, writer, actor, artist

Setting the creative agenda, from interior design and architecture to fashion and jewellery, these are the influencers behind some of the country’s most noteworthy projects, from buildings to jewellery.

ROMAN ALONSO AND STEVEN JOHANKNECHT

Founders of multidisciplinary studio Commune Design

MARWAN AL SAYED AND MIES ANDERSON

Founders of Masastudio, best known for their work on Amangiri Resort + Spa, Utah

AMALE ANDRAOS AND DAN WOOD

Co-founders of architecture practice Work AC

INI ARCHIBONG

American-Nigerian designer whose furniture and lighting work is guided by heritage and spirituality

DANIEL ARSHAM AND ALEX MUSTONEN

Founders of design studio Snarkitecture

ELLIOTT BARNES

Interior designer who honed his craft with Andrée Putman before setting up on his own

CRAIG BASSAM AND SCOTT FELLOWS

Founders of lifestyle brand Bassam Fellows

STEPHANIE BEAMER, CRYSTAL ELLIS AND HILLARY PETRIE

Founders of furniture design studio Egg Collective

STEFAN BECKMAN

The fashion industry’s favourite set designer

KELLY BEHUN

Interior designer behind California home of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

BENJAMIN BLOOMSTEIN AND AARON AUJLA

Artists, designers, founders of design studio Green River Project, whose work includes meticulously crafted furniture and interiors for fashion label Bode

MIRANDA BROOKS

Landscape designer

STEPHEN BURKS

Furniture designer who has collaborated with the likes of Dedon and Berea College

RUBEN CALDWELL, JOU-YIE CHOU AND LEIGH SALEM

Founders of interior design studio Post Company, whose projects include Catskills wellness resort Inness and New York restaurant Raf’s

BILLY COTTON

Designer with a multi-scaled approach, working in furniture and product as well as eclectic spaces

JONATHAN CROSS

Ceramicist whose work is created using ancient wood-firing techniques

MATTHEW DAY JACKSON

Artist-designer whose process is deeply rooted in research and experimentation

RAFAEL DE CÁRDENAS

Designer who has concocted visions of modern elegance for clients such as Cartier, Nike and Glossier

LISA EISNER

Photographer-turned-jewellery designer

SIMON AND NIKOLAI HAAS

Artist twins behind design studio Haas Brothers

JACQUELINE AND DAMIEN HARRISON

Founders of landscape design studio Harrison Green

ROBERT HIGHSMITH, RYAN MAHONEY AND STEFANIE BRECHBUEHLER

Founders of design studio Workstead

ERIC HOFFMAN

Founder of Hoffman Creative, creating designs for Pamela Shamshiri, Steven Volpe and more

NICOLE HOLLIS

Interior designer behind Hawaii’s Kailua-Kona resort

FLORIAN IDENBURG AND JING LIU

Founders of architecture studio SO-IL, known for its unconventional and beautifully ethereal creations

SHARON JOHNSTON AND MARK LEE

Founders of architecture firm Johnston Marklee

GULLA JONSDOTTIR

Icelandic-born, LA-based designer behind the Thompson hotel in Miami

ANA KHOURI

Jewellery designer with a background in sculpture and fine arts

AMY LAU

Interior designer that focuses on creating warm and thoughtful living spaces

MICHAEL MALTZAN

Architect whose work spans everything from housing for the homeless to glitzy museums

PETER MARINO

Interior designer for high-end fashion boutiques, including latest Tiffany store in New York

LEO MARMOL AND RON RADZINER

Founders of architecture firm Marmol Radziner

JACK MCCOLLOUGH AND LAZARO HERNANDEZ

Founders of fashion label Proenza Schouler

ANDRE MELLONE

Founder of Studio Mellone, whose work includes interiors for the likes of Jason Wu and Thom Browne

ALEXANDRA AND MICHAEL MISCZYNSKI

Founders of interior design studio Atelier AM

TED MUEHLING

Industrial designer who creates jewellery and decorative objects inspired by organic forms

JIM OLSON AND TOM KUNDIG

Founders of architecture firm Olson Kundig

ELENI PETALOTI AND LEONIDAS TRAMPOUKIS

Founders of design studio Objects of Common Interest

JOSHUA RAMUS

Founder of architecture and design studio Rex

SUCHI REDDY

Founder of architecture and design firm Reddymade

FERNANDO SANTANGELO

Uruguayan-born, New York-based designer behind the Nine Orchard hotel in New York

BRIAN SAWYER AND JOHN BERSON

Founders of interdisciplinary firm Sawyer Berson

ANNABELLE SELLDORF

Founder of Selldorf Architects

PAMELA SHAMSHIRI

Founder of Studio Shamshiri, has designed homes for musician Paul McCartney and actor Anne Hathaway, and was a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge

ROBIN STANDEFER AND STEPHEN ALESCH

Founders of interior design studio Roman and Williams

LENNY STEINBERG

Designer guided by principles of space, time and energy

ROBERT STILIN

Interior designer that mixes contemporary architecture with textured materials and vintage furniture

ADA TOLLA AND GIUSEPPE LIGNANO

Founders of architecture studio Lot-Ek, whose client list includes the Guggenheim and Google

STEVEN VOLPE

Founder of Studio Volpe, whose work includes elegant residences from Manhattan to LA, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Mrkt in San Francisco

KELLY WEARSTLER

Interior designer for the hotel industry, residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces

BRETT WOODS AND JOSEPH DANGARAN

Founders of architecture firm Woods + Dangaran and devotees of midcentury modernism (their Desert Palisades house won Best Private House in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023)

THOMAS WRIGHT AND JOSEPH FRATESI

Founders of multidisciplinary design and manufacturing firm Atlas Industries

KULAPAT YANTRASAST

Founder and creative director of Why Architects, the go-to design studio for museums

Leaders of design research, start-uppers and business leaders whose creative brilliance is paired with a strong focus on technology and sustainability.

VANESSA BARBONI HALLIK

Founder and CEO of sustainable fashion brand Another Tomorrow

GERMANE BARNES

Architect researching architecture’s social and political influence

YVES BÉHAR

Founder and principal designer of Fuseproject, a brand development firm working across industrial design, transport and technology

DAVID BELT

Co-founder and executive chairman of Newlab

DEBORAH BERKE

Founder of ethics-based architecture practice Ten Berke

MONA CHALABI

Visual data journalist

TIM COOK

CEO, Apple

JAMES CORNER

Landscape architect, theorist, founder of Field Operations, whose work on New York’s High Line helped champion urban green spaces for all

JOE GEBBIA

Co-founder of Airbnb and chairman of Airbnb.org

TYLER HOBBS

Generative artist, creative coder, painter

JONY IVE

Former chief design officer at Apple, founder of design studio LoveFrom

GIORGIA LUPI

Data designer, Pentagram partner

KATE ORFF

Founder of landscape architecture and urban design practice Scape

NERI OXMAN

Designer and professor at MIT Media Lab

CHRIS PRICE

Founder of Klima Architecture, working primarily in mountain and desert environments with an ecological ethos

IVY ROSS

Vice president of hardware design, Google

RJ SCARINGE

Founder and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian

JULIA WATSON

Designer, activist, academic, leading expert of Lo–TEK (nature-based technologies for climate resilience)

JASON WHITE

Founder of Silent Labs, dedicated to the exploration of micro-organisms and biotechnologies in society

ZGF

Established architecture practice with a strong emphasis on sustainability

Hoteliers

Owners of small boutique hotels and behemoths whose properties stretch beyond the US: the names to know in American hospitality today.

NADIM ASHI

Properties include the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Florida

ANDRÉ BALAZS

Properties include Chateau Marmont in LA, and Sunset Beach on Shelter Island

JON BLANCHARD

Founder and CEO of BLVD Hospitality, properties include The Georgian in Santa Monica

KEN FULK

Owner of The Paramour Estate in LA

ERIC GOODE

Properties include The Bowery, The Jane and Waverly Inn, founder of the Turtle Conservancy

BRAD KORZEN

Founder and CEO, The Kor Group and Proper Hotels

ANDREW RIFKIN

Properties include Nine Orchard in New York

IAN SCHRAGER

Properties include Edition hotels in New York and Miami

BRAD WILSON

CEO, Ace Hotel Group

Musicians, filmmakers and sound artists, multidisciplinary creatives telling stories and working beyond objects and places.

ERYKAH BADU

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress

KYLE BELL

Filmmaker from Thlopthlocco Creek tribal town in Oklahoma, protégé of Spike Lee in the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative 2022

JOHN CALE

Musician, composer, record producer, founding member of rock band The Velvet Underground

ANNIE CLARK (ST VINCENT)

Singer, musician, songwriter

PHILIP GLASS

Minimalist composer, pianist

KIM GORDON

Bassist, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist for alternative rock band Sonic Youth

LIL NAS X

Rapper, singer, songwriter

DANIEL LOPATIN (ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER)

Experimental electronic music producer, composer, singer, songwriter

KELSEY LU

Singer, cellist

DAVID LYNCH

Filmmaker, visual artist, actor

PATTI SMITH

Singer, songwriter, poet, painter, author

CHRISTINE SUN KIM

Deaf sound artist working predominantly in drawing, performance and video, using musical notation, written language, American Sign Language, and the body

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Singer, songwriter, composer

ROBERT WILSON

Theatre director, visual artist

Personalities working in a variety of fields, using art and design as a tool to raise awareness and amplify the voices of the oppressed.

DERRICK ADAMS

Visual and performance artist, curator, work focuses on themes of Black identity and culture

EMILY BARKER

Multidisciplinary artist, activist, work focuses on topics relating to disability, discrimination and capitalism

QUANNAH ROSE CHASINGHORSE-POTTS

Model, Indigenous activist

CHEROKEE JACK

Model, Indigenous activist

DANIEL CHEW, TEN IZU, KIRSTEN KILPONEN AND TIN NGUYEN

Members of Concept Foreign Garments New York (CFGNY), a fashion and art collective exploring what it means to be ‘vaguely Asian’

NAN GOLDIN

Photographer, activist

JOSH KLINE

Artist, curator, explores how emergent technologies are changing our lives

PHILIP LIM

Fashion designer, fundariser for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community

CATHERINE OPIE

Fine-art photographer, educator

MICKALENE THOMAS

Visual artist, studies the Black female body as a vehicle of power, eroticism, agency and inspiration

DEANNA VAN BUREN

Co-founder and design director of nonprofit architecture and real estate development firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, working to end mass incarceration through place-based solutions

GASTRO GREATS

Artists, collectives and restaurateurs who have brought global flavours to the US, using food as a creative medium to connect people

ANDY BARAGHANI

Chef, draws inspiration from Iranian upbringing, James Beard award winner 2023

RICHARD CHRISTIANSEN

Founder of Flamingo Estate, a home and garden brand that champions botanical wellness

CALVIN ENG

Founder/chef at Bonnie’s in Brooklyn, serving Cantonese-American cuisine inspired by memories of his mother’s cooking

NIKI RUSS FEDERMAN AND JOSH RUSS TUPPER

Owners of fourth-generation New York culinary institution Russ & Daughters

DEVONN FRANCIS

Queer first-generation Jamaican-American artist exploring his heritage and culture through art and food

DANIEL PATRICK GILES

Founder of Perfumehead, an olfactory label that challenges traditional perceptions of fragrance

LAILA GOHAR

Artist working with food as a creative medium

JON GRAY

CEO and co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, culinary collective from the South Bronx, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022 judge

IGNACIO MATTOS

Founder/chef of Mattos Hospitality, comprising restaurants Estela, Altro Paradiso and Lodi

KEITH MCNALLY

Restaurateur, owner of several New York restaurants including Balthazar

LEXIE PARK

Founder of Eatnunchi, multidimensional artist, creator of jelly cakes

JP AND ELLIA PARK

Chefs behind New York restaurants Atomix and Naro, inspired by Korean culinary traditions

WOLDY REYES

Founder/chef of boutique Brooklyn catering company Woldy Kusina, inspired by his Filipino roots

MARCUS SAMUELSSON

Ethiopian-born Swedish-American celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality

RITA SODI AND JODY WILLIAMS

Founders/chefs of The Commerce Inn

Designers and artists whose practice has become the basis for a larger scope, serving local networks and connecting people.

BETHEL ABATE

Design director of Mass Design Group, which researches, builds and advocates for architecture that promotes justice and human dignity

JENNIFER NEWSOM CARRUTHERS AND TOM CARRUTHERS

Founders of unconventional studio Dream the Combine, which creates site-specific installations at the intersection of art and architecture

WILLY CHAVARRIA

Fashion designer, explores and amplifies the Latino voice

PETER DO

Fashion designer, brand is rooted in community and dedicated to supporting New York’s garment district

MATT DUCKLO

Photographer, founder and proprietor of Tops Gallery, representing self-taught and contemporary artists from the American South

JULIA GAMOLINA

Founder of Madame Architect, an online magazine celebrating women transforming the architecture and design industry

THEASTER GATES

Artist, revitalising Chicago’s South Side neighbourhood through creative projects

RITESH GUPTA

Founder of Useful School, a virtual learning platform that puts people of colour front and centre

LAUREN HALSEY

Artist, employs architecture and installation art to reveal the realities of urban neighbourhoods

TAMARA HOUSTON

Author, entertainment producer, founder of heritage development enterprise Icon Mann, managing partner of a mobile design and educational installation, the Pavilion of the African Diaspora (PoAD), which she curated alongside Ini Archibong

YOUNG HUH AND JESSICA DAVIS

Interior designers, founders of AAPIDA (Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance)

RAUL LOPEZ

Founder of fashion brand Luar

RICK LOWE

Artist, champions people and communities through social practice-based art projects

SCOTT STEELE

Provost of Berea College, the first interracial and co-educational college in the American South, whose Student Craft programme is based on a mission of preserving traditional craft techniques while celebrating student diversity

NORMAN TEAGUE

Designer, maker, educator, focuses on connecting with local communities

SHEENA ZADEH-DALY

Founder of beauty brand Kosas, which offers inclusive shades in its make-up ranges

SARA ZEWDE

Founding principal of design firm Studio Zewde, which focuses on landscape architecture, urbanism and public art

Gallerists and collectors putting great design under the spotlight, bringing historical design, contemporary makers and emerging talent to the world.

DAVID ALHADEFF

Founder of Casa Perfect and The Future Perfect

MARC BENDA AND BARRY FRIEDMAN

Founders of Friedman Benda

ADAM BLACKMAN

Founder of Blackman Cruz

JF CHEN

Founder of JF Chen Antiques

BENJAMIN CRITTON AND HEIDI KORSAVONG

Founders of gallery Marta, which champions emerging creatives from a diverse background

BENOIST DRUT

Head of design gallery Maison Gerard, which specialises in fine French art deco furniture

JAMIE GRAY

Founder of gallery, showroom and contemporary design manufacturer Matter

KATJA HIRCHE

President and owner of gallery Bernd Goeckler

KIM HOSTLER AND JULIET BURROWS

Founders of gallery Hostler Burrows

LICHEN NYC

Design incubator and store

ZESTY MEYERS AND EVAN SNYDERMAN

Founders of R & Company, champions of collectible design from contemporary and modern names

PATRICK PARRISH

Founder of Patrick Parrish Gallery, showcasing modernist artists and designers

RODMAN PRIMACK

Former director of Design Miami, founder of design firm R P Miller, and founder of design gallery Ago Projects

JEANNE GREENBERG ROHATYN

Founder of Salon 94 Design

EMMA SCULLY

Founder of Emma Scully Gallery, which promotes applied arts through a curated exhibition programme

ALEX TIEGHI-WALKER

Founder of Tiwa Select, a curatorial platform dedicated to craft and self-taught makers, which recently opened a Tiwa Select New York space.

Creatives working in fashion, architecture, visual arts and more: the rising stars getting us excited for the future.

EMILY BODE

Founder of fashion brand Bode, creating handcrafted clothing cut from antique fabrics, Victorian quilts, grain sacks and bed linens

BRADLEY BOWERS

Designer using technology and advanced material research to create furniture, lighting and objects

AIDEN BOWMAN AND JOSH METERSKY

Self-taught designers and founders of lighting studio Trueing, which takes inspiration from their art history and engineering backgrounds

SARAH BURNS

Furniture designer merging traditional American craft with humour

DYLAN CAO, JIN KAY AND HUY LUONG

Founders of fashion brand Commission, inspired by memories of their mothers when they were women at work in Vietnam and Korea

CHEN CHEN AND KAI WILLIAMS

Founders of their eponymous design studio, which explores materials and new ways to use them

LILY CLARK

Ceramicist that focuses on hand-built and extruded fountains and water features

TELFAR CLEMENS

Liberian-American founder of fashion and accessories label Telfar, winner of 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

BOBBY DOHERTY

Photographer, uses hyper-real colours and textures to create memorable digital compositions and almost lurid still-lifes. With an eye for minute detail, his work is visually rich, whether focused on the human form or a single droplet of water on a flower’s petal

DAVID BRANDON GEETING

Photographer, bridges genres, creates colourful worlds that balance skilful chaos with wide-eyed curiosity

NADINE GHOSN

Jewellery designer creating chic yet cheeky collections, redefining fine jewellery for the next generation

CATHERINE HOLSTEIN

Founder of womenswear label Khaite, known for its balance of masculinity and femininity, strength and softness, structure and fluidity

SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN

French-American designer whose focus is on simple objects and rituals that elevate the user experience

OLALEKAN JEYIFOUS

Nigerian-born, New York-based visual artist and designer whose work reimagines social spaces that examine the relationships between architecture, community and the environment

MISHA KAHN

Blurs boundaries between sculpture and design with a wildly imaginative approach (as seen in our interview ahead of Kahn’s 2020 Friedman Benda show)

MINJAE KIM

Korean-born designer whose work explores ideas of identity and belonging (Kim showed alongside his artist mother at Matter Projects in 2022)

LAP CHI KWONG AND ALISON VON GLINOW

Founders of architecture practice Kwong Von Glinow, bringing optimism and playfulness to the streets of Chicago

LIAM LEE

Creates biophilic furniture using colour-saturated felt

RYAN LEIDNER

Founder of young and dynamic eponymous architecture office with a flair for creating residential spaces that commune with nature

RYAN LOWRY

Photographer, captures youthful energy, spontaneity and unpretentious spirit. Huge breadth in the variety of subjects, techniques and styles of photography. His work is playful and candid while still preserving his distinct point of view

CHRIS MAGGIO

Photographer, his work playfully reinvents the genre of Americana and subverts internet culture

MOLLY MATALON

Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, work deals with desire, idealisation and power dynamics, fixing a gaze that empowers and provides a rarely-seen female photographic viewpoint

NIFEMI OGUNRO

French-born Nigerian-American designer whose furniture is inspired by family and cultural traditions

TIMOTHY O’CONNELL

Photographer, recently spent five years documenting his experience as an American travelling through the Republican of Ireland and Northern Ireland, exploring culture and identity

COREY OLSEN

Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, create still-lifes of the banal and the everyday, imbuing them with nostalgia and meaning, primarily expressed through form and colour

ALESSANDRO ORSINI AND NICK ROSEBORO

Founders of Architensions, where research and architectural design flair merge with grids and geometric aesthetics

JEAN AND OLIVER PELLE

Founders of design studio Pelle, which merges art and engineering to create expressive lighting, furniture and design objects

PETER B STAPLES AND JAMES MCAVEY

Founders of lighting design studio Blue Green Works, known for its sensual yet masculine approach to form

KATIE STOUT

Artist and designer who creates furniture and objects that use traditional craft techniques and material, but which are shaped by an urge to subvert utilitarian forms with unexpected results

FREDERICK TANG

The founder of the eponymous architecture studio creates contemporary chic that’s not afraid of colour

JOMO TARIKU

Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer defining a new design language of modern African-themed furniture (featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie set)

CAROLINE TOMPKINS

Photographer, creates poetic and intimate works that pull no punches when it comes to exploring female sexuality and identity

MAX WORRELL AND JEJON YEUNG

Founders of architecture studio Worrell Yeung, creating architecture that looks effortless and transforms the lives of its users (see Worrell Yeung’s refresh of a Charles Gwathmey home)

JIALUN XIONG

Hails originally from Chongqing, China, explores ideas of duality and creative restraint

IDO YOSHIMOTO

Artist and arborist whose work focuses on forms and objects from the natural world

UTHARAA ZACHARIAS AND PALAASH CHAUDHARY

Indian-born founders of studio Soft-Geometry

