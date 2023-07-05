The Wallpaper* guide to creative America: 300 names to know now
Discover the Wallpaper* USA 300, celebrating the people defining America’s creative landscape, from design business leaders through celebrity shapeshifters and the new guard
The Wallpaper* USA 300 is a window to creative America: we shine the spotlight on 300 talents that are forging new paths through America’s design landscape. These are the names to know in the USA today, from the born-and-bred locals to the global thinkers who have chosen to make the country their home, from the trailblazers and the tastemakers to the rising stars of tomorrow.
Here, and featured in the August 2023 ‘Made in the USA’ issue of Wallpaper* (on sale 6 July), are our creative stars of all stripes.
WALLPAPER* USA 300: A GUIDE TO CREATIVE AMERICA
Entrepreneurs and CEOs at the helm of the country’s leading design companies, from globally-renowned furniture giants to small brands making waves in the design world.
LINDSEY ADELMAN
Founder, Lindsey Adelman Studio
CHARLES BRILL, THEO RICHARDSON, AND ALEX WILLIAMS
Founders, RBW Studio
GREGG BUCHBINDER
Owner and CEO, Emeco
DAVE DAWSON
Founder, The Urban Electric Co
JANICE FELDMAN
Founder, Janus et Cie
GARY FRIEDMAN
CEO and chairman, RH
SIAMAK HAKAKIAN
Partner, DDC
MATTHEW HAWORTH
Chairman, Haworth Inc
TYLER HAYS
Founder, BDDW
JERRY HELLING
President and creative director, Bernhardt Design
GABRIEL HENDIFAR
Artistic director and CEO, Apparatus
HOLLY HUNT
Founder, Holly Hunt Design
NARGIS AND NASIR KASSAMALI
Founders, Luminaire
SUSAN LYONS
President, Designtex
JASON MILLER
Designer and founder, Roll & Hill
MARY MURPHY
Senior vice president of design, Edelman, Knoll Textiles and Maharam
CRAIG ROBINS
CEO and president, Dacra
JON SHERMAN
Founder, owner, creative director, Flavor Paper
BEN WATSON
President, Herman Miller, and chief product officer, Miller Knoll
ELAD YIFRACH
Founder and creative director, L’Objet
The creatives who have infiltrated the world of show business: architects and designers contributing to the aesthetics of popular culture, from cinema and theatre to museums.
STEPHEN GALLOWAY
Creative movement director, choreographer
JEANNE GANG
Architect, founder of Studio Gang, behind the American Museum of Natural History extension
JULIO HIMEDE
Founder of design firm Yellow Studio, creating sets for Eurovision and the Grammys
JOHN HOKE
Chief design officer, Nike
JAMES KALIARDOS
Make-up artist, founder of Visionaire
DAVID KORINS
Creative director and designer of sets for theatre, television, film, concerts and the Oscars (Korins was also a 2019 Wallpaper* Design Awards judge)
PIOTREK PANSZCZYK AND BECKETT FOGG
Founders of fashion brand Area
SCOTT PASK
Broadway and off-Broadway scenic and costume designer
WILLO PERRON
Canadian-born designer known for his collaborations with Rihanna
HERON PRESTON
Artist, fashion designer, DJ
DAVID ROCKWELL
Architect and designer, creator of sets for Oscars ceremonies and Broadway shows
GUCCI WESTMAN
Make-up artist, founder of Westman Atelier
Hailing from the realms of music and cinema, these stars’ creative excellence and entrepreneurship capably stretches to jewellery, fashion, art and more.
WES ANDERSON
Filmmaker (see our behind-the-scenes of Asteroid City ), art exhibition curator
DR DRE
DJ, music producer, founder of Beats by Dre
EMMA GREDE
Founding partner of loungewear label Skims
LADY GAGA
Singer, actress, founder of cosmetics brand Haus Labs
SPIKE LEE
Filmmaker, actor, educator
JULIANNE MOORE
Actress, design collector, former Wallpaper* Design Awards judge
RYAN MURPHY
Television writer, director, producer, design enthusiast, owner of many architectural gems
FRANK OCEAN
Rapper, founder of jewellery design brand Homer
MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN
Founders of fashion label The Row
BRAD PITT
Actor, sculptor
RIHANNA
Singer, founder of LVMH-owned inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty
SETH ROGEN
Actor, ceramicist, co-founder of cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
Record producer, rapper, singer, with fashion and design collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and Pentatonic
Interior designers, fashion designers and artists, whose collaborators have included the White House and its residents, with commissions that range from interior refits to presidential portraits.
SHEILA BRIDGES
Interior designer, founder of Sheila Bridges Design Inc, designed US Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence
GABRIELA HEARST
Fashion designer behind Dr Jill Biden’s inauguration evening dress
CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS
Fashion designer behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit
AMY SHERALD
Artist, painter of Michelle Obama portrait
MICHAEL S SMITH
Former White House interior designer responsible for Oval Office redesign in 2010
KEHINDE WILEY
Artist, painter of Barack Obama portrait
TOD WILLIAMS AND BILLIE TSIEN
Architects of the Obama Presidential Center
JASON WU
Fashion designer behind dress worn by Michelle Obama in her portrait by artist Sharon Sprung
The curators preserving and promoting creative culture, from heirs enthusiastically promoting the family’s artistic legacy to new-generation curators of the country’s leading institutions.
PAOLA ANTONELLI
Senior curator of architecture and design, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and a Wallpaper* October 2020 Guest Editor
AMY AUSCHERMAN
Director of archives and brand heritage, Herman Miller
SPENCER BAILEY
Co-founder of media company The Slowdown
ABBY BANGSER
Founder and creative director, Object & Thing
ANDREW BOLTON
Head curator, Anna Wintour Costume Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
ALEXANDRA CUNNINGHAM CAMERON
Curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
DURK DEHNER
Co-founder and president, Tom of Finland Foundation
EAMES DEMETRIOS
Board chairman, Eames Foundation
EXHIBIT COLUMBUS
A showcase blending community and international design discourse following on the architectural legacy of Columbus, Ohio
BEATRICE GALILEE
Co-founder and executive director, The World Around
THELMA GOLDEN
Director and chief curator, The Studio Museum, New York
STUART GRAFF
President and CEO, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation
CODY HARTLEY
Director, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum
NICOLA LEES
CEO and artistic director, Aspen Art Museum
HILARY LEWIS
Chief curator and creative director, The Glass House
JIM MCDOWELL
Ceramic artist
MARIAH NIELSON
Director, JB Blunk Estate and Blunk Space
EILEEN NORTON
Collector, philanthropist, co-founder of Art + Practice, has championed underrepresented artists since the 1980s
JONATHAN OLIVARES
SVP of design, Knoll
REBECCA RABINOW
Director of The Menil Collection, Texas
ALICE SACHS ZIMET
President of Arts + Business Partners and chair of Acquisitions Committee at International Centre for Photography
ANTWAUN SARGENT
Director, Gagosian New York
JONATHAN SQUARE
Historian and curator of Afro-diasporic visual culture
The ‘no introduction needed’ of creative America: the artists, architects and designers who have helped shape the landscape.
DOUG AITKEN
Artist (and a 2022 Wallpaper* Design Awards Judge)
JULIE BARGMANN
Landscape architect, educator, founder of DIRT (Dump It Right There)
THOM BROWNE
Fashion designer, founder of Thom Browne
NICK CAVE
Artist
GRAYDON CARTER
Founder and co-editor, Air Mail
ELIZABETH DILLER, RICARDO SCOFIDIO AND CHARLES RENFRO
Architects, founders of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
JULIEN D’YS
Hair stylist
TOM FORD
Fashion designer
BERNARDO FORT-BRESCIA AND LAURINDA HOPE SPEAR
Founders of Arquitectonica, a 20th century trailblazer with a Miami twist; pretty much any way you look in the city, there’s an Arquitectonica building
FRANK GEHRY
Architect
FRITZ HAEG
Artist, owner of Salmon Creek Farm
STEVEN HOLL
Architect
MARC JACOBS
Fashion designer
JASPER JOHNS
Artist
SETH KAPLOWITZ
Lawyer to A&D businesses and entrepreneurs
JEFF KOONS
Artist
RALPH LAUREN
Fashion designer
DANIEL LIBESKIND
Architect
MATTHEW MALIN AND ANDREW GOETZ
Founders of skincare brand Malin + Goetz
THOM MAYNE
Architect
MARILYN MINTER
Artist
MURRAY MOSS
Founder of design gallery Moss and design consultancy Moss Bureau
PAUL MPAGI SEPUYA
Photographer
RICK OWENS
Fashion designer
RALPH PUCCI
Founder of Ralph Pucci
ED RUSCHA
Artist
CINDY SHERMAN
Artist
SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL
Heavyweight architectural practice pioneering modernism and sustainability
JON STEINBERG
CEO, Future PLC
ROSE-MARIE SWIFT
Founder of RMS Beauty
JAMES TURRELL
Artist, pioneer of Light and Space movement
EDWINA VON GAL
Landscape designer that focuses on sustainable land management
JOHN WATERS
Filmmaker, writer, actor, artist
Setting the creative agenda, from interior design and architecture to fashion and jewellery, these are the influencers behind some of the country’s most noteworthy projects, from buildings to jewellery.
ROMAN ALONSO AND STEVEN JOHANKNECHT
Founders of multidisciplinary studio Commune Design
MARWAN AL SAYED AND MIES ANDERSON
Founders of Masastudio, best known for their work on Amangiri Resort + Spa, Utah
AMALE ANDRAOS AND DAN WOOD
Co-founders of architecture practice Work AC
INI ARCHIBONG
American-Nigerian designer whose furniture and lighting work is guided by heritage and spirituality
DANIEL ARSHAM AND ALEX MUSTONEN
Founders of design studio Snarkitecture
ELLIOTT BARNES
Interior designer who honed his craft with Andrée Putman before setting up on his own
CRAIG BASSAM AND SCOTT FELLOWS
Founders of lifestyle brand Bassam Fellows
STEPHANIE BEAMER, CRYSTAL ELLIS AND HILLARY PETRIE
Founders of furniture design studio Egg Collective
STEFAN BECKMAN
The fashion industry’s favourite set designer
KELLY BEHUN
Interior designer behind California home of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
BENJAMIN BLOOMSTEIN AND AARON AUJLA
Artists, designers, founders of design studio Green River Project, whose work includes meticulously crafted furniture and interiors for fashion label Bode
MIRANDA BROOKS
Landscape designer
STEPHEN BURKS
Furniture designer who has collaborated with the likes of Dedon and Berea College
RUBEN CALDWELL, JOU-YIE CHOU AND LEIGH SALEM
Founders of interior design studio Post Company, whose projects include Catskills wellness resort Inness and New York restaurant Raf’s
BILLY COTTON
Designer with a multi-scaled approach, working in furniture and product as well as eclectic spaces
JONATHAN CROSS
Ceramicist whose work is created using ancient wood-firing techniques
MATTHEW DAY JACKSON
Artist-designer whose process is deeply rooted in research and experimentation
RAFAEL DE CÁRDENAS
Designer who has concocted visions of modern elegance for clients such as Cartier, Nike and Glossier
LISA EISNER
Photographer-turned-jewellery designer
SIMON AND NIKOLAI HAAS
Artist twins behind design studio Haas Brothers
JACQUELINE AND DAMIEN HARRISON
Founders of landscape design studio Harrison Green
ROBERT HIGHSMITH, RYAN MAHONEY AND STEFANIE BRECHBUEHLER
Founders of design studio Workstead
ERIC HOFFMAN
Founder of Hoffman Creative, creating designs for Pamela Shamshiri, Steven Volpe and more
NICOLE HOLLIS
Interior designer behind Hawaii’s Kailua-Kona resort
FLORIAN IDENBURG AND JING LIU
Founders of architecture studio SO-IL, known for its unconventional and beautifully ethereal creations
SHARON JOHNSTON AND MARK LEE
Founders of architecture firm Johnston Marklee
GULLA JONSDOTTIR
Icelandic-born, LA-based designer behind the Thompson hotel in Miami
ANA KHOURI
Jewellery designer with a background in sculpture and fine arts
AMY LAU
Interior designer that focuses on creating warm and thoughtful living spaces
MICHAEL MALTZAN
Architect whose work spans everything from housing for the homeless to glitzy museums
PETER MARINO
Interior designer for high-end fashion boutiques, including latest Tiffany store in New York
LEO MARMOL AND RON RADZINER
Founders of architecture firm Marmol Radziner
JACK MCCOLLOUGH AND LAZARO HERNANDEZ
Founders of fashion label Proenza Schouler
ANDRE MELLONE
Founder of Studio Mellone, whose work includes interiors for the likes of Jason Wu and Thom Browne
ALEXANDRA AND MICHAEL MISCZYNSKI
Founders of interior design studio Atelier AM
TED MUEHLING
Industrial designer who creates jewellery and decorative objects inspired by organic forms
JIM OLSON AND TOM KUNDIG
Founders of architecture firm Olson Kundig
ELENI PETALOTI AND LEONIDAS TRAMPOUKIS
Founders of design studio Objects of Common Interest
JOSHUA RAMUS
Founder of architecture and design studio Rex
SUCHI REDDY
Founder of architecture and design firm Reddymade
FERNANDO SANTANGELO
Uruguayan-born, New York-based designer behind the Nine Orchard hotel in New York
BRIAN SAWYER AND JOHN BERSON
Founders of interdisciplinary firm Sawyer Berson
ANNABELLE SELLDORF
Founder of Selldorf Architects
PAMELA SHAMSHIRI
Founder of Studio Shamshiri, has designed homes for musician Paul McCartney and actor Anne Hathaway, and was a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge
ROBIN STANDEFER AND STEPHEN ALESCH
Founders of interior design studio Roman and Williams
LENNY STEINBERG
Designer guided by principles of space, time and energy
ROBERT STILIN
Interior designer that mixes contemporary architecture with textured materials and vintage furniture
ADA TOLLA AND GIUSEPPE LIGNANO
Founders of architecture studio Lot-Ek, whose client list includes the Guggenheim and Google
STEVEN VOLPE
Founder of Studio Volpe, whose work includes elegant residences from Manhattan to LA, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Mrkt in San Francisco
KELLY WEARSTLER
Interior designer for the hotel industry, residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces
BRETT WOODS AND JOSEPH DANGARAN
Founders of architecture firm Woods + Dangaran and devotees of midcentury modernism (their Desert Palisades house won Best Private House in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023)
THOMAS WRIGHT AND JOSEPH FRATESI
Founders of multidisciplinary design and manufacturing firm Atlas Industries
KULAPAT YANTRASAST
Founder and creative director of Why Architects, the go-to design studio for museums
Leaders of design research, start-uppers and business leaders whose creative brilliance is paired with a strong focus on technology and sustainability.
VANESSA BARBONI HALLIK
Founder and CEO of sustainable fashion brand Another Tomorrow
GERMANE BARNES
Architect researching architecture’s social and political influence
YVES BÉHAR
Founder and principal designer of Fuseproject, a brand development firm working across industrial design, transport and technology
DAVID BELT
Co-founder and executive chairman of Newlab
DEBORAH BERKE
Founder of ethics-based architecture practice Ten Berke
MONA CHALABI
Visual data journalist
TIM COOK
CEO, Apple
JAMES CORNER
Landscape architect, theorist, founder of Field Operations, whose work on New York’s High Line helped champion urban green spaces for all
JOE GEBBIA
Co-founder of Airbnb and chairman of Airbnb.org
TYLER HOBBS
Generative artist, creative coder, painter
JONY IVE
Former chief design officer at Apple, founder of design studio LoveFrom
GIORGIA LUPI
Data designer, Pentagram partner
KATE ORFF
Founder of landscape architecture and urban design practice Scape
NERI OXMAN
Designer and professor at MIT Media Lab
CHRIS PRICE
Founder of Klima Architecture, working primarily in mountain and desert environments with an ecological ethos
IVY ROSS
Vice president of hardware design, Google
RJ SCARINGE
Founder and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian
JULIA WATSON
Designer, activist, academic, leading expert of Lo–TEK (nature-based technologies for climate resilience)
JASON WHITE
Founder of Silent Labs, dedicated to the exploration of micro-organisms and biotechnologies in society
ZGF
Established architecture practice with a strong emphasis on sustainability
Hoteliers
Owners of small boutique hotels and behemoths whose properties stretch beyond the US: the names to know in American hospitality today.
NADIM ASHI
Properties include the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Florida
ANDRÉ BALAZS
Properties include Chateau Marmont in LA, and Sunset Beach on Shelter Island
JON BLANCHARD
Founder and CEO of BLVD Hospitality, properties include The Georgian in Santa Monica
KEN FULK
Owner of The Paramour Estate in LA
ERIC GOODE
Properties include The Bowery, The Jane and Waverly Inn, founder of the Turtle Conservancy
BRAD KORZEN
Founder and CEO, The Kor Group and Proper Hotels
ANDREW RIFKIN
Properties include Nine Orchard in New York
IAN SCHRAGER
Properties include Edition hotels in New York and Miami
BRAD WILSON
CEO, Ace Hotel Group
Musicians, filmmakers and sound artists, multidisciplinary creatives telling stories and working beyond objects and places.
ERYKAH BADU
Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress
KYLE BELL
Filmmaker from Thlopthlocco Creek tribal town in Oklahoma, protégé of Spike Lee in the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative 2022
JOHN CALE
Musician, composer, record producer, founding member of rock band The Velvet Underground
ANNIE CLARK (ST VINCENT)
Singer, musician, songwriter
PHILIP GLASS
Minimalist composer, pianist
KIM GORDON
Bassist, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist for alternative rock band Sonic Youth
LIL NAS X
Rapper, singer, songwriter
DANIEL LOPATIN (ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER)
Experimental electronic music producer, composer, singer, songwriter
KELSEY LU
Singer, cellist
DAVID LYNCH
Filmmaker, visual artist, actor
PATTI SMITH
Singer, songwriter, poet, painter, author
CHRISTINE SUN KIM
Deaf sound artist working predominantly in drawing, performance and video, using musical notation, written language, American Sign Language, and the body
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT
Singer, songwriter, composer
ROBERT WILSON
Theatre director, visual artist
Personalities working in a variety of fields, using art and design as a tool to raise awareness and amplify the voices of the oppressed.
DERRICK ADAMS
Visual and performance artist, curator, work focuses on themes of Black identity and culture
EMILY BARKER
Multidisciplinary artist, activist, work focuses on topics relating to disability, discrimination and capitalism
QUANNAH ROSE CHASINGHORSE-POTTS
Model, Indigenous activist
CHEROKEE JACK
Model, Indigenous activist
DANIEL CHEW, TEN IZU, KIRSTEN KILPONEN AND TIN NGUYEN
Members of Concept Foreign Garments New York (CFGNY), a fashion and art collective exploring what it means to be ‘vaguely Asian’
NAN GOLDIN
Photographer, activist
JOSH KLINE
Artist, curator, explores how emergent technologies are changing our lives
PHILIP LIM
Fashion designer, fundariser for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community
CATHERINE OPIE
Fine-art photographer, educator
MICKALENE THOMAS
Visual artist, studies the Black female body as a vehicle of power, eroticism, agency and inspiration
DEANNA VAN BUREN
Co-founder and design director of nonprofit architecture and real estate development firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, working to end mass incarceration through place-based solutions
GASTRO GREATS
Artists, collectives and restaurateurs who have brought global flavours to the US, using food as a creative medium to connect people
ANDY BARAGHANI
Chef, draws inspiration from Iranian upbringing, James Beard award winner 2023
RICHARD CHRISTIANSEN
Founder of Flamingo Estate, a home and garden brand that champions botanical wellness
CALVIN ENG
Founder/chef at Bonnie’s in Brooklyn, serving Cantonese-American cuisine inspired by memories of his mother’s cooking
NIKI RUSS FEDERMAN AND JOSH RUSS TUPPER
Owners of fourth-generation New York culinary institution Russ & Daughters
DEVONN FRANCIS
Queer first-generation Jamaican-American artist exploring his heritage and culture through art and food
DANIEL PATRICK GILES
Founder of Perfumehead, an olfactory label that challenges traditional perceptions of fragrance
LAILA GOHAR
Artist working with food as a creative medium
JON GRAY
CEO and co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, culinary collective from the South Bronx, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022 judge
IGNACIO MATTOS
Founder/chef of Mattos Hospitality, comprising restaurants Estela, Altro Paradiso and Lodi
KEITH MCNALLY
Restaurateur, owner of several New York restaurants including Balthazar
LEXIE PARK
Founder of Eatnunchi, multidimensional artist, creator of jelly cakes
JP AND ELLIA PARK
Chefs behind New York restaurants Atomix and Naro, inspired by Korean culinary traditions
WOLDY REYES
Founder/chef of boutique Brooklyn catering company Woldy Kusina, inspired by his Filipino roots
MARCUS SAMUELSSON
Ethiopian-born Swedish-American celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality
RITA SODI AND JODY WILLIAMS
Founders/chefs of The Commerce Inn
Designers and artists whose practice has become the basis for a larger scope, serving local networks and connecting people.
BETHEL ABATE
Design director of Mass Design Group, which researches, builds and advocates for architecture that promotes justice and human dignity
JENNIFER NEWSOM CARRUTHERS AND TOM CARRUTHERS
Founders of unconventional studio Dream the Combine, which creates site-specific installations at the intersection of art and architecture
WILLY CHAVARRIA
Fashion designer, explores and amplifies the Latino voice
PETER DO
Fashion designer, brand is rooted in community and dedicated to supporting New York’s garment district
MATT DUCKLO
Photographer, founder and proprietor of Tops Gallery, representing self-taught and contemporary artists from the American South
JULIA GAMOLINA
Founder of Madame Architect, an online magazine celebrating women transforming the architecture and design industry
THEASTER GATES
Artist, revitalising Chicago’s South Side neighbourhood through creative projects
RITESH GUPTA
Founder of Useful School, a virtual learning platform that puts people of colour front and centre
LAUREN HALSEY
Artist, employs architecture and installation art to reveal the realities of urban neighbourhoods
TAMARA HOUSTON
Author, entertainment producer, founder of heritage development enterprise Icon Mann, managing partner of a mobile design and educational installation, the Pavilion of the African Diaspora (PoAD), which she curated alongside Ini Archibong
YOUNG HUH AND JESSICA DAVIS
Interior designers, founders of AAPIDA (Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance)
RAUL LOPEZ
Founder of fashion brand Luar
RICK LOWE
Artist, champions people and communities through social practice-based art projects
SCOTT STEELE
Provost of Berea College, the first interracial and co-educational college in the American South, whose Student Craft programme is based on a mission of preserving traditional craft techniques while celebrating student diversity
NORMAN TEAGUE
Designer, maker, educator, focuses on connecting with local communities
SHEENA ZADEH-DALY
Founder of beauty brand Kosas, which offers inclusive shades in its make-up ranges
SARA ZEWDE
Founding principal of design firm Studio Zewde, which focuses on landscape architecture, urbanism and public art
Gallerists and collectors putting great design under the spotlight, bringing historical design, contemporary makers and emerging talent to the world.
DAVID ALHADEFF
Founder of Casa Perfect and The Future Perfect
MARC BENDA AND BARRY FRIEDMAN
Founders of Friedman Benda
ADAM BLACKMAN
Founder of Blackman Cruz
JF CHEN
Founder of JF Chen Antiques
BENJAMIN CRITTON AND HEIDI KORSAVONG
Founders of gallery Marta, which champions emerging creatives from a diverse background
BENOIST DRUT
Head of design gallery Maison Gerard, which specialises in fine French art deco furniture
JAMIE GRAY
Founder of gallery, showroom and contemporary design manufacturer Matter
KATJA HIRCHE
President and owner of gallery Bernd Goeckler
KIM HOSTLER AND JULIET BURROWS
Founders of gallery Hostler Burrows
LICHEN NYC
Design incubator and store
ZESTY MEYERS AND EVAN SNYDERMAN
Founders of R & Company, champions of collectible design from contemporary and modern names
PATRICK PARRISH
Founder of Patrick Parrish Gallery, showcasing modernist artists and designers
RODMAN PRIMACK
Former director of Design Miami, founder of design firm R P Miller, and founder of design gallery Ago Projects
JEANNE GREENBERG ROHATYN
Founder of Salon 94 Design
EMMA SCULLY
Founder of Emma Scully Gallery, which promotes applied arts through a curated exhibition programme
ALEX TIEGHI-WALKER
Founder of Tiwa Select, a curatorial platform dedicated to craft and self-taught makers, which recently opened a Tiwa Select New York space.
Creatives working in fashion, architecture, visual arts and more: the rising stars getting us excited for the future.
EMILY BODE
Founder of fashion brand Bode, creating handcrafted clothing cut from antique fabrics, Victorian quilts, grain sacks and bed linens
BRADLEY BOWERS
Designer using technology and advanced material research to create furniture, lighting and objects
AIDEN BOWMAN AND JOSH METERSKY
Self-taught designers and founders of lighting studio Trueing, which takes inspiration from their art history and engineering backgrounds
SARAH BURNS
Furniture designer merging traditional American craft with humour
DYLAN CAO, JIN KAY AND HUY LUONG
Founders of fashion brand Commission, inspired by memories of their mothers when they were women at work in Vietnam and Korea
CHEN CHEN AND KAI WILLIAMS
Founders of their eponymous design studio, which explores materials and new ways to use them
LILY CLARK
Ceramicist that focuses on hand-built and extruded fountains and water features
TELFAR CLEMENS
Liberian-American founder of fashion and accessories label Telfar, winner of 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund
BOBBY DOHERTY
Photographer, uses hyper-real colours and textures to create memorable digital compositions and almost lurid still-lifes. With an eye for minute detail, his work is visually rich, whether focused on the human form or a single droplet of water on a flower’s petal
DAVID BRANDON GEETING
Photographer, bridges genres, creates colourful worlds that balance skilful chaos with wide-eyed curiosity
NADINE GHOSN
Jewellery designer creating chic yet cheeky collections, redefining fine jewellery for the next generation
CATHERINE HOLSTEIN
Founder of womenswear label Khaite, known for its balance of masculinity and femininity, strength and softness, structure and fluidity
SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN
French-American designer whose focus is on simple objects and rituals that elevate the user experience
OLALEKAN JEYIFOUS
Nigerian-born, New York-based visual artist and designer whose work reimagines social spaces that examine the relationships between architecture, community and the environment
MISHA KAHN
Blurs boundaries between sculpture and design with a wildly imaginative approach (as seen in our interview ahead of Kahn’s 2020 Friedman Benda show)
MINJAE KIM
Korean-born designer whose work explores ideas of identity and belonging (Kim showed alongside his artist mother at Matter Projects in 2022)
LAP CHI KWONG AND ALISON VON GLINOW
Founders of architecture practice Kwong Von Glinow, bringing optimism and playfulness to the streets of Chicago
LIAM LEE
Creates biophilic furniture using colour-saturated felt
RYAN LEIDNER
Founder of young and dynamic eponymous architecture office with a flair for creating residential spaces that commune with nature
RYAN LOWRY
Photographer, captures youthful energy, spontaneity and unpretentious spirit. Huge breadth in the variety of subjects, techniques and styles of photography. His work is playful and candid while still preserving his distinct point of view
CHRIS MAGGIO
Photographer, his work playfully reinvents the genre of Americana and subverts internet culture
MOLLY MATALON
Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, work deals with desire, idealisation and power dynamics, fixing a gaze that empowers and provides a rarely-seen female photographic viewpoint
NIFEMI OGUNRO
French-born Nigerian-American designer whose furniture is inspired by family and cultural traditions
TIMOTHY O’CONNELL
Photographer, recently spent five years documenting his experience as an American travelling through the Republican of Ireland and Northern Ireland, exploring culture and identity
COREY OLSEN
Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, create still-lifes of the banal and the everyday, imbuing them with nostalgia and meaning, primarily expressed through form and colour
ALESSANDRO ORSINI AND NICK ROSEBORO
Founders of Architensions, where research and architectural design flair merge with grids and geometric aesthetics
JEAN AND OLIVER PELLE
Founders of design studio Pelle, which merges art and engineering to create expressive lighting, furniture and design objects
PETER B STAPLES AND JAMES MCAVEY
Founders of lighting design studio Blue Green Works, known for its sensual yet masculine approach to form
KATIE STOUT
Artist and designer who creates furniture and objects that use traditional craft techniques and material, but which are shaped by an urge to subvert utilitarian forms with unexpected results
FREDERICK TANG
The founder of the eponymous architecture studio creates contemporary chic that’s not afraid of colour
JOMO TARIKU
Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer defining a new design language of modern African-themed furniture (featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie set)
CAROLINE TOMPKINS
Photographer, creates poetic and intimate works that pull no punches when it comes to exploring female sexuality and identity
MAX WORRELL AND JEJON YEUNG
Founders of architecture studio Worrell Yeung, creating architecture that looks effortless and transforms the lives of its users (see Worrell Yeung’s refresh of a Charles Gwathmey home)
JIALUN XIONG
Hails originally from Chongqing, China, explores ideas of duality and creative restraint
IDO YOSHIMOTO
Artist and arborist whose work focuses on forms and objects from the natural world
UTHARAA ZACHARIAS AND PALAASH CHAUDHARY
Indian-born founders of studio Soft-Geometry
The Wallpaper* USA 300 features in the August 2023 ‘Made in America’ issue of Wallpaper*, on sale 6 July, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
