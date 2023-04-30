Post Company unveils interior design for Raf’s New York
Discover Raf's, the new New York eatery with intimate interiors by Post Company
One of the most talked-about restaurant openings in New York City of late is Raf’s, a delectable eatery from the team behind The Musket Room, that will eventually operate all day with a bakery and café as well. Located in the former Parisi Bakery, a historic Italian stalwart that was first established in 1903, Raf’s irreverently pays tribute to its predecessor’s storied past, while serving up hearty helpings of both fare and flair in a newly renovated interior by Post Company.
Raf’s by Post Company: an intimate reprieve for New Yorkers
'We wanted to create an intimate reprieve for New Yorkers at Rafs,' says Jou-Yie Chou, partner at Post Company. 'The space is designed with a certain charm and familiarity that makes the restaurant feel like it has been there for years –establishing a welcoming environment for guests to celebrate, mingle, and connect. The atmosphere matches the same indulgent energy that makes the legacy of this city and its inhabitants so remarkable.'
Situated behind a glass and wooden storefront, complete with hand-foiled gold lettering, Raf’s immediately feels like it has been in operation for years. Historically appropriate yet of an entirely new design, the space boasts a statuesque wooden bar topped with Arabescato Rose marble, which welcomes guests with pastries, fresh flowers and mohair-topped stools, while the back bar glimmers with polished nickel rails and wine glasses. The front of the café features leather banquettes, stone inlaid tables and vintage café chairs that stand on an intricate mosaic floor, made from custom-cut marble and ceramic that conveys an elegant sense of imperfection.
Beyond this threshold, the main dining room is a vision with sculptural iron chandeliers and pleated glass sconces by In Common With, crisp plaster walls, moulded florets and an exquisite hand-painted mural featuring blue skies. Alluding to the grand European café society in both form and function, the dining room is anchored by an exposed kitchen where executive chef Mary Attea and pastry chef Camari Mick create a wood-fired evening menu, thus putting its carefully preserved, built-in bread ovens to work, and exquisite desserts to match. Specialities include a cast-iron sfincione (a Sicilian pizza), wood-kissed escargot, and a dry-aged côte de boeuf on the savoury end, as well as exquisite French pastries and a rotation of homemade gelato.
With breakfast, lunch and an aperitivo service to come soon, Raf’s is set to become a staple in New Yorkers’ address books.
Raf's
290 Elizabeth St
New York, NY 10012
rafsnewyork.com (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
