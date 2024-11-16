One to Watch: designer Valerie Name infuses contemporary objects and spaces with historical detail
From vessels to furnishings and interiors, New York- and Athens-based designer Valerie Name finds new relevance for age-old craft techniques
Debuted at the Art Athina Fair in late September 2024, the Noas Stool Collection distills the fundamental golden ratio proportioning of Greek columns. These sometimes seats and occasional side tables – developed with Milan-based Studio Mare – are rendered in solid mahogany, with upholstered cushions. They have intricately hand-formed ceramic buttons that appear to have chipped off an ancient fresco with symbolic motifs such as Odysseus and the Ram or the Akrokeramo. These are the works of multidisciplinary designer Valerie Name, who has arrived at design via fashion, where she designed a limited edition outerwear collection for Bergdorf Goodman.
Get to know Valerie Name, a historically inspired contemporary designer
The Caracas-born, New York- and Athens-based up-and-comer centres her work on finding clever ways to channel historical references, giving fresh relevance to the age-old, even ancient, handicraft techniques. Whether outfitting an interior or crafting distinctive luminaires, such as the Scavo Glass lighting series, Name roots her experimental spirit in a deep appreciation for the practices that have transcended time.
‘Time is the biggest challenge,’ she says. ‘Today, we are so accustomed to the immediacy of delivering objects, and general expectations can be quite demanding. Some clients initially expect quick results, but once they are brought into the process and see all the steps involved in creating such intricate pieces, they gain a newfound respect for the craftsmanship behind it, and their outlook shifts.’
For Name, there's an allure to resurrecting processes that haven't been used in centuries. The mystery of the unknown can be a powerful tool in holding our attention, especially in such an image-saturated world.
After periods of intensive and discursive research, much of which happens in Greece, Name seeks out skilled artisans upholding these age-old handicrafts and convinces them to break tradition just a bit, nudging them to apply their expertise to new formats. They ultimately forge a close bond and achieve a shared goal.
‘It’s an honour to learn from craftspeople that keep alive techniques that were once prevalent,’ she says. ‘By reinterpreting these age-old methods in a contemporary context, we preserve a cultural legacy while creating pieces that speak to today's world.
‘The connection to craftsmanship, rooted in patience, precision, and a deep respect for materials, infuses each project with a sense of timelessness.’ She often cites the Greco-Roman concept of Spoliā – taking an element out of one context and placing it in another – as a driving force.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Also presented during the Art Athina Fair in September, the Scavo Glass collection is derived from a deliberate and unrushed process. It began with Name stumbling upon a small glass vessel in a Swiss gallery and being drawn to its textured, weatherworn appearance.
‘I couldn’t tell whether it was from the third century or the 1920s,' she says. ’I investigated its origin and discovered that this level of patination resulted from the blown glass having spent centuries underground and before being exhumed. “Scavo” means excavation in Italian.’
After consulting a colleague, she decided to translate this ancient technique and turn the resulting glass vessels into an idiosyncratic lighting collection. After a year of experimentation with minerals, proportions, and colours, she and her collaborators arrived at the desired, if ever-evolving, outcome.
'What's most beautiful and exciting about this process is that the materials themselves ultimately determine the outcome, keeping us on our toes every time we start a piece,' she concludes. 'The language we developed will carry through to an ongoing series of lighting and furniture pieces.'
Adrian Madlener is a Brussels-born, New York-based writer, curator, consultant, and artist. Over the past ten years, he’s held editorial positions at The Architect’s Newspaper, TLmag, and Frame magazine, while also contributing to publications such as Architectural Digest, Artnet News, Cultured, Domus, Dwell, Hypebeast, Galerie, and Metropolis. In 2023, He helped write the Vincenzo De Cotiis: Interiors monograph. With degrees from the Design Academy Eindhoven and Parsons School of Design, Adrian is particularly focused on topics that exemplify the best in craft-led experimentation and sustainability.
-
Cora Sheibani celebrates unexpected diamond cuts in a new jewellery collection
Cora Sheibani's latest collection, ‘Facets and Forms’, marries her love of history and science
By Mazzi Odu Published
-
Meet Kenia Almaraz Murillo, the artist rethinking weaving
Kenia Almaraz Murillo draws on the new and the traditional in her exhibition 'Andean Cosmovision' at London's Waddington Custot
By Hannah Silver Published
-
A breezy Greek island retreat lets the outdoors in
Open to the elements, an island retreat in Corfu by Invisible Studio was designed to suit the local climate, using metal mesh screens rather than windows
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
First look: Matthew Fisher opens the doors to his first gallery in Manhattan
History, design, and environmental consciousness converge at M. Fisher in New York City, offering an experience that is as meaningful as it is visually striking
By Jacob Gaines Published
-
Cooper Hewitt’s ‘Making Home’ triennial reveals an intimate side of the museum’s Gilded Age architecture
'We live and work in the Carnegie Mansion, but it's not typically something that we engage with directly in our exhibitions,' says Alexandra Cunningham-Cameron, one of the co-curators
By Diana Budds Published
-
Forged in the California desert, Jonathan Cross’ brutalist ceramic sculptures go on show in NYC
Joshua Tree-based artist Jonathan Cross’ sci-fi-influenced works are on view at Elliott Templeton Fine Arts in New York's Chinatown
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Italian designer Enrico Marone Cinzano fuses natural perfection with industrial imperfection
Enrico Marone Cinzano's first solo show at New York’s Friedman Benda gallery debuts collectible furniture designs that marry organic materials with upcycled industrial components
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
New York exhibition celebrates Maria Pergay, the ‘pioneer’ of metal furniture
‘Precious Strength: Maria Pergay Across the Decades’ is on show at New York gallery Demisch Danant (until 30 November)
By Francesca Perry Published
-
One to Watch: Brooklyn studio Outgoing gives new meaning to the idea of world building
Life and creative partners Brett Gui Xin and Del Hardin Hoyle from Outgoing blur the lines between craft and concept in experimental designs that have the potential for greater application
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
One to watch: Casey Zablocki’s Rocky Mountain surroundings feed into his vast sculptural work
Montana-based artist Casey Zablocki uses one of America’s largest kilns to create monumental ceramic, functional sculptures
By Dan Howarth Published
-
British furniture brand Pinch celebrates 20 years of design excellence
UK-based furniture and lighting label Pinch marks two decades in the business with an impressive anniversary collection and a pop-up showroom in New York’s Tribeca
By Léa Teuscher Published