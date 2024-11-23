Hella Jongerius’ ‘Angry Animals’ take a humorous and poignant bite out of the climate crisis
At Salon 94 in New York, Hella Jongerius presents animal ceramics, ‘Bead Tables’ and experimental ‘Textile Studies’ – three series that challenge traditional ideas about function, craft, and narrative
Erica the shark, Bonnie the hippo, and Monica the gorilla are just some of the snarling fang-toothed creations by Dutch designer Hella Jongerius currently on display at Jeanne Greenberg Rohaytan’s New York gallery, Salon 94. Part of a solo exhibition by Jongerius, titled ‘Roped Beings’, the ‘Angry Animals’ ceramics are displayed alongside a series of ‘Bead Tables’ and a collection of experimental ‘Textile Studies’ – three series that challenge traditional ideas about function, craft, and narrative.
Hella Jongerius at Salon 94
Jongerius has long explored the relationship between users and objects, seeking to 'reverse the usual hierarchy between an object’s function and its narrative power’. She believes that greater awareness of the interconnection between all living and non-living things 'is needed and can be healing'. Animals, she says, often act as narrators in her work, bringing these ideas to life.
Glazed in earthy pigments inspired by lichen, the life-size ceramic heads are part of an eight-piece series sculpted in Jongerius’ remote Netherlands studio and fired in a kiln in Arnhem.
She describes wild animals as ‘silent partners’, coexisting with humans but lacking a voice. These open-mouthed heads reflect the anger and frustration of overlooked or endangered wildlife, serving as a metaphor for the ethical challenges of our time. Blending humour and poignancy, Jongerius gives these voiceless creatures a commanding presence.
Debuting at this exhibition, the ‘Bead Tables’ build on her earlier ‘Frog Table’, continuing her exploration of the interplay between function and sculpture.
Available in dining, desk, and console formats, each table features a grid pattern disrupted by porcelain beads and threads. 'The beads and threads act like natural weeds and cause tension,' Jongerius explains, highlighting her fusion of artistic expression and industrial design.
Completing the show, a series of textile experiments is arranged across the gallery’s long white wall. Made in Berlin at the designer’s experimental Jongerius Lab and composed of an intriguing mix of materials, such as silk, tissue paper, and ceramic beads, the samples are made using a revolutionary ‘third thread’ weaving structure, in which the thread alternates as warp and weft.
These works expand upon the 3D weaving Jongerius created for installations at Gropius Bau (2021) and Technical University Netherlands (2023).
'The output of Jongerius’ studio lab – a site of constant production, experimentation, and industrial design – shares centre stage with her more intimate sculptural practice,' notes Salon 94. 'As a gallery platform where art and design commingle, S94 Design is especially filled with wonder and gratitude for this collaboration.'
‘Roped Beings’ runs at Salon 94 until 21 December 2024, Salon 94, 3 E 89th Street,
New York, NY 10128
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
