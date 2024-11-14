First look: Matthew Fisher opens the doors to his first gallery in Manhattan
History, design, and environmental consciousness converge at M. Fisher in New York City, offering an experience that is as meaningful as it is visually striking
Matthew Fisher, the New York City-based designer and artist, has opened his highly anticipated first gallery, M. Fisher, in Manhattan’s Seaport neighbourhood. The space showcases his latest collection comprising more than 120 works – a blend of sculpture and functional art objects made from stone, metal, and cotton cord. Each piece, crafted meticulously over six months, reflects Fisher's commitment to artistry, sustainability, and the transformative power of materials.
Rather unconventionally, Fisher arrived at design via dance. Originally from Virginia, he moved to New York City aged 14 to train at Lincoln Center’s School of American Ballet. Yet his years as a professional dancer instilled in him a rigour and an understanding of movement and form, which he has carried through into his current practice. ‘Patience, process, and discipline have always been central to my approach,’ Fisher tells Wallpaper* ahead of his gallery opening.
‘My first work with stone was like refinding my family after dance,’ says Fisher. He became familiar with stone from an early age, influenced by his father’s work with the United States Geological Survey. Surrounded by conversations about rocks and minerals, he developed a lifelong fascination with stone. Ultimately, this connection to the material world, paired with a passion for design, inspired his transition from ballet to sculpture.
Today, sustainability is a cornerstone of Fisher’s practice, with a focus on recycling the stone industry’s discarded boulders and remnants. When large blocks of stone crack or become unsuitable for countertops or other commercial uses, they are often discarded as waste. Abiding by the old adage that one person’s trash is another man’s treasure, Fisher has carved connections with quarries across Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, Cambodia, Thailand, and Brazil. In each case, they provide him with a diverse range of stone, including granite, limestone, marble, onyx, travertine, and quartzite. In Fisher’s hands they become functional works of art. Impressively, nothing goes to waste – the artist repurposes every remnant into lighting fixtures, vessels, and smaller pieces.
Of his visual language, Fisher describes incorporating classical forms into his contemporary designs, drawing inspiration from ancient architecture and also 19th- and 20th-century European decorative arts. The Seaport gallery’s central rotunda, for example, directly references the entrance hall in Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé’s Parisian apartment. It’s little surprise, then, that he has rejected the traditional ‘white box’ design for his showroom. ‘I wanted you to feel something upon walking in… a sense of place and home,’ he says. Warm wood, soft lighting, and natural materials create an intimate, welcoming atmosphere that invites visitors to interact with the art in a personal way. ‘I want my spaces and objects to be used and to develop a patina over time,’ Fisher adds. ‘These pieces are meant to be lived with, not just admired or photographed.’
M. Fisher, 106 South Street, New York, NY 10038, open by appointment, mfisher.com
Jacob Gaines is a writer based in New York.
