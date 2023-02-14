Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show: behind the scenes of the stage design
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show designer Willo Perron takes us behind the scenes of his stage design
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show was one of the most anticipated musical events of the year so far. On 12 February 2023, the Barbadian singer appeared on a platform floating over the State Farm Stadium, her dancers similarly suspended around her; below stood an oblong red stage, which became the centre of the 13-minute musical pyrotechnics.
The stage was conceived by Canadian, California-based designer Willo Perron, co-founder of design studio Perron-Roettinger and a regular creator of showpieces for the likes of Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Drake. Perron's collaboration with Rihanna started in 2008 and has included set design for her Savage x Fenty shows, as well as stage design for her concerts. ‘At this point, we are pretty well acclimated; there’s a lot of freedom to start and stop ideas,’ says Perron of the collaboration.
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show: Willo Perron on the stage design
Says Perron of the Super Bowl halftime show stage design: ‘The main stage is this UV red with safety orange staging – I thought it would be nice to do something that’s brutally present and explodes. The flying platforms are all chrome which is great for picking up light – I wanted this to feel almost like a contemporary furniture piece.'
The design was informed by the location and event, but took cues from a larger pool of visual references: ‘I thought about the audience for this – obviously a lot of Rihanna fans, and then America’s football fans,' continues Perron. 'I wanted the materiality and colour scheme to employ a sort of American vernacular by means of transport: chrome reflecting the bumpers on vehicles, red and orange schematics representing iridescent roadway signage.'
The red visual theme was echoed in the costumes, which included a flight-inspired suit by Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson and custom Alaïa coats by Pieter Mulier. Meanwhile, the stage was wheeled onto the pitch and assembled at record speed.
'We had to reverse-engineer the performance in order to work within the limitations of the stadium and timing, to load everything in during a seven-minute commercial break,' explains Perron. 'I had to start with what possibilities were available within the limitations, which in turn informed the design and ultimately [Rihanna’s] energy.'
willoperron.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Playing it cool: pearls are having a moment
We've been deep-diving into boutiques around the world to find the very best calcium carbonate in minute crystalline form. It seems jewellers have been busy rethinking pearls, with contemporary (and often affordable) results
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The story behind Philippe Parreno’s ‘monster flower’ for Louis Vuitton
Philippe Parreno and James Chinlund’s vast circus-like flower provided the backdrop for Louis Vuitton’s S/S 2023 womenswear show. Here, the artist and production designer tell Wallpaper* about the unique project
By Amy Serafin • Published
-
Architecture books to inspire shelf love
Here at Wallpaper*, we’ve got architecture books piling up; among them, these are the photographic tomes, architects’ monographs and limited editions that we couldn’t resist
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Liam Lee’s flourishing practice melds the natural and the domestic
Working with colour-saturated felt, Liam Lee creates biophilic furniture in his Brooklyn studio. His work was recently shortlisted for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Female Californian designers celebrated in R & Company exhibition
R & Company presents ‘Born Too Tall: California Women Designers, Postwar to Postmodern’
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
Adi Goodrich launches playful and cleverly efficient furniture collection
Adi Goodrich’s new furniture collection is rooted in simplicity and inspired by her childhood lumber yard visits and Enzo Mari’s Autoprogettazione
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Canoe Place Inn by Workstead opens in Hampton Bays, Long Island
Dating as far back as 1656, Canoe Place Inn is America's oldest inn, now reopening following a restoration project led by Workstead
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Matter Design and Sanford Biggers explore liminal realms in Detroit
The MIT-based design practice and American visual artist present a collaborative exhibition during the 12th annual Detroit Month of Design (on view until 17 December 2022)
By Siska Lyssens • Last updated
-
Jacqueline Sullivan opens theatrical design gallery in TriBeCa
Wallpaper* speaks to gallerist Jacqueline Sullivan as she debuts her TriBeCa space with commissioned works inspired by Gertrude Stein's poems
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Last updated
-
Stephen Burks at High Museum of Art: ‘Design has the opportunity to represent everyone’s culture’
‘Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place’ is on view at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta (until 5 March 2023), celebrating the American designer's practice
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Caymus-Suisun Winery connects visitors with its California setting
Caymus-Suisun Winery’s considered interiors and design, and multigenerational family vintners, add to Suisun Valley’s allure on the California wine map
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated