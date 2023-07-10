The glittering transformation of Tiffany & Co’s flagship New York Fifth Avenue store

Tiffany & Co’s boutique on New York’s Fifth Avenue has been an icon of popular culture since its launch in 1940. Now, after a four-year major renovation – the first in its history – the vast flagship has once again opened its doors, with a new name, The Landmark, and interiors by Peter Marino (Wallpaper* attended the official Tiffany & Co Fifth Avenue reopening in April 2023). The celebrated architect – featured in the Wallpaper* USA 300 – worked in collaboration with Shohei Shigematsu of OMA New York, who oversaw the renovation of the building’s core, as well as the addition of three storeys above the existing building.

The Fifth Avenue store’s exterior transformation includes the addition of a three-storey glass extension (Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

‘My main consideration was how to lighten and brighten an American icon without hurting its classic style,’ says Marino. Some details are inspired by the original space, such as the wood parquet flooring, which traces the lines of the original pattern, creating a historical foil for more technical aspects such as the video walls projecting views of Manhattan’s skyline and Central Park. ‘In tribute to Tiffany’s extensive history, we used mixed metals – silverwork alongside copper, stainless steel and brass,’ Marino adds. The original structure of the building is faithfully restored, its façade with its Atlas statue and clock intact once more.

Nearly 40 artworks, from artists including Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant and Daniel Arsham, are displayed throughout the ten-floor space devoted to jewellery and homeware. The design is centred around an undulating staircase embellished with shimmering rock crystal, which takes its sculptural cues from Tiffany jewellery designer Elsa Peretti, who died in 2021. ‘The main challenges to designing the staircase was timing, and finding a company who could produce the curved glass,’ says Marino. ‘For each individual space, we created unique wall finishes, custom carpets and different layouts. No two spaces are the same.’

The ground floor is lit by a Diamond Skylight installation by Hugh Hutton and rows of ‘windows’ displaying views of Manhattan’s skyline and Central Park (Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

The seventh floor, home to high jewellery and the Patek Philippe Salon, contains the world’s largest Tiffany high jewellery collection. For Tiffany & Co chief gemologist Victoria Reynolds, creating an elevated atmosphere for its jewels, such as the 128.54ct Tiffany diamond, is essential. ‘Balancing heritage with modernity, while uplifting beauty, design and craftsmanship, are Tiffany’s defining characteristics,’ says Reynolds. ‘I feel very proud to see these extraordinary gemstones, and the masterpieces that showcase them, in their new home. On entering the space, you are instantly transported into a dream world of rare gemstones and exquisite design.’

Tiffany’s star turn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s is given a playful nod, with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud at the helm of the Blue Box Café, in distinctive duck-egg blue, offering a seasonal daytime menu. Upstairs, on the eighth and ninth floors, exhibition spaces will offer a changing schedule of events. ‘The Landmark represents a new era for Tiffany & Co,’ says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications. ‘The transformation began in 2019 and marks the store’s first complete reimagining in its history. As a brand with a nearly 200-year legacy, Tiffany’s drive for excellence and innovative spirit is what propels it forward. The Landmark is the ultimate physical representation of our core values of innovation, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.’

For Arnault, the tangible marrying of past and future in the design of the building reflects the balance of paying tribute to Tiffany’s history, while capturing the brand’s innovative and contemporary spirit. He adds: ‘Our objective was to inject excitement into the brand while also honouring our longstanding legacy. The Landmark embodies this careful balance of staying true to our DNA and simultaneously creating newness and pushing the brand forward.’

Tiffany & Co: The Landmark, 727 Fifth Avenue, New York, tiffany.com

A version of this article appears in the August 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today