Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark

After an extensive refurbishment, Tiffany & Co has re-opened its iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City, marking the first renovation since the original opened in 1940. Peter Marino is behind the interior architecture of the new flagship – now dubbed The Landmark – while OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, oversaw the renovation, including the addition of three storeys to the existing building.

Tiffany & Co Fifth Avenue: step inside The Landmark

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

‘My main consideration was how to lighten and brighten an American icon without hurting its classic style,’ Marino tells us. ‘We integrated Tiffany & Co’s extensive history – in tribute we used mixed metals, silverworks – and all counters have mixed copper, stainless steel, or brass. There are ten floors, and for all individual spaces, we created unique wall finishes, custom carpets, and different layouts. No two spaces are the same.’

The vast new store is home to a Blue Box Cafe by Daniel Boulud, dedicated museum and exhibition spaces, a floor dedicated to engagement pieces and another to Tiffany & Co homeware, as well as the largest collection of Tiffany high jewellery worldwide. Dotted throughout the ten floors are nearly 40 artworks, including pieces by Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Anna Weyant and Daniel Arsham.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

‘The Landmark represents a new era for Tiffany & Co,’ notes Alexandre Arnault, EVP of Product & Communications, Tiffany & Co. ‘The holistic transformation began in 2019 and marks the store’s first complete reimagining in its history. As a brand with a nearly 200-year legacy, Tiffany & Co’s drive for excellence and innovative spirit are what propel the house forward. The Landmark is the ultimate physical representation of our core values of innovation, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. The Landmark is the perfect synergy of past and future. The building’s exterior was refurbished to pay homage to its iconic original structure, while the interiors introduce the world to a new Tiffany & Co. Upon entering the store, clients will experience ten floors of wonder and a retail experience unlike any other.’

