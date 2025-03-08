Dazzling high jewellery for statement dressers

Left, Manhattan white gold necklace with radiant-cut diamonds, price on request, by Bucherer, enquire at bucherer.com. Vest, £1,400; shirt, £650, both by Rabanne, enquire at rabanne.com. Right, white gold, diamond and black lacquer butterfly and beetle brooches, both part of the Untamed Nature collection, prices on request, by Boucheron, enquire at boucheron.com. Jacket, €340; trousers, €210, both by Renaissance Renaissance, enquire at renaissancerenaissance.com. Shirt, €110, from Em Archives, enquire at em-archives.com. Throughout: Model: Gu Haizhu at Women Management. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Set design: Camille Lichtenstern at Anthem. Hair: Lucile Make-up: Lauren Aiello. Manicure: Marieke Bouillette at Calliste using Manicurist. Photography assistant: Chloe May. Styling assistant: Apolline Baillet. Production assistant: Catali Lovichi. Retouching: Thijme & Szafranska
(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)
Drawing on an eclectic roster of references, high jewellery this year unites historical techniques with rainbows of precious stones. Whether cutting sharp geometrical silhouettes or undulating forms, a bold high jewellery accoutrement calls for statement clothes. Clashing patterns, oversized collars and billowing tops - here are the best partners for a very special collection.

A version of this article appears in the April 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

woman wearing high jewellery

Molinae platinum necklace with diamonds, part of the Nature Sauvage collection, price on request, by Cartier, enquire at cartier.com. Top, £1,750; top (worn underneath), £1,750; skirt, £2,850, all by Miu Miu, enquire at miumiu.com

(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

woman wearing high jewellery

Platinum pendant with a blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline and diamonds, price on request, by Tiffany & Co, enquire at tiffany.co.uk. Top, £3,200, by Alaïa, equire at maison-alaia.com

(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

woman wearing high jewellery

Mousquetons rose gold pendant earrings with emeralds, sapphires, tsavorite garnets and diamonds, price on request, by Van Cleef & Arpels, enquire at vancleefarpels.com. Coat, £2,035, by Dries Van Noten, enquire at driesvannoten.com. Shirt, €140, by Figaret, enquire at figaret.com

(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

woman wearing high jewellery

Foliage ebony, titanium and gold brooch with diamonds, part of the Four Seasons collection, price on request, by Cindy Chao The Art Jewel, enquire at cindychao.com. Dress, price on request, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier, enquire at jilsander.com

(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

woman wearing high jewellery

Yellow gold necklace with emeralds and diamonds, price on request, by Bulgari, enquire at bulgari.com. Shirt, £1,175, by Ferragamo, enquire at ferragamo.com

(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

woman wearing high jewellery

Dior Milly Dentelle pink gold necklace and earrings with diamonds, emeralds, yellow and pink sapphires, rubies and tsavorite garnets, both price on request, by Dior Joaillerie, enquire at dior.com. Cardigan, £275, by The Frankie Shop, eu.thefrankieshop.com

(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

gold ring

Spiral pink gold ring with pear-cut diamonds, part of the Blast collection, price on request, by Repossi, enquire at repossi.com

(Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

