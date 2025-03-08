Dazzling high jewellery for statement dressers

Drawing on an eclectic roster of references, high jewellery this year unites historical techniques with rainbows of precious stones. Whether cutting sharp geometrical silhouettes or undulating forms, a bold high jewellery accoutrement calls for statement clothes. Clashing patterns, oversized collars and billowing tops - here are the best partners for a very special collection.

A version of this article appears in the April 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Molinae platinum necklace with diamonds, part of the Nature Sauvage collection, price on request, by Cartier, enquire at cartier.com. Top, £1,750; top (worn underneath), £1,750; skirt, £2,850, all by Miu Miu, enquire at miumiu.com (Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

Platinum pendant with a blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline and diamonds, price on request, by Tiffany & Co, enquire at tiffany.co.uk. Top, £3,200, by Alaïa, equire at maison-alaia.com (Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

Mousquetons rose gold pendant earrings with emeralds, sapphires, tsavorite garnets and diamonds, price on request, by Van Cleef & Arpels, enquire at vancleefarpels.com. Coat, £2,035, by Dries Van Noten, enquire at driesvannoten.com. Shirt, €140, by Figaret, enquire at figaret.com (Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

Foliage ebony, titanium and gold brooch with diamonds, part of the Four Seasons collection, price on request, by Cindy Chao The Art Jewel, enquire at cindychao.com. Dress, price on request, by Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier, enquire at jilsander.com (Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

Yellow gold necklace with emeralds and diamonds, price on request, by Bulgari, enquire at bulgari.com. Shirt, £1,175, by Ferragamo, enquire at ferragamo.com (Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

Dior Milly Dentelle pink gold necklace and earrings with diamonds, emeralds, yellow and pink sapphires, rubies and tsavorite garnets, both price on request, by Dior Joaillerie, enquire at dior.com. Cardigan, £275, by The Frankie Shop, eu.thefrankieshop.com (Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)

Spiral pink gold ring with pear-cut diamonds, part of the Blast collection, price on request, by Repossi, enquire at repossi.com (Image credit: Photography: Vera van Dam. Fashion: Lune Kuipers. Jewellery: Hannah Silver)