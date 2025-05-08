These statement watches are surefire conversation starters
From Richard Mille to Hublot and Bulgari, these statement watches aren’t to be missed
What is a statement watch? Even the most modest Swatch or normcore Rolex can speak volumes about its wearer – and some people would argue that the primary purpose of buying luxury watches is to make a statement about ourselves. But some watches speak louder than others. We’ve drawn together a few recent releases that put understatement to one side and embrace the potential of a watch to catch the eye and start conversation.
A Richard Mille is a statement in itself – partly about the state of one’s bank balance – thanks to its signature curved tonneau case. It has acquired one of the few silhouettes in watch design that are truly unmistakable from across a room. The latest RM 75-01 comes in a solid sapphire crystal case, with the flying tourbillon movement within a symphony of contemporary mechanics.
Hublot marked the 20th anniversary of its Big Bang collection in 2025 with a slew of models that celebrated everything that the once-radical concept has achieved in its two decades. It bears significant responsibility for ushering in a new aesthetic of openworked, avant-garde watch design, and has consistently helped broaden tastes in terms of colour and materials. Fitting, then, that the brand should debut a full ceramic model in a completely new shade, a soft green that’s easier-going than the bold reds and yellows of Big Bangs past.
The thinnest tourbillon watch ever made. If that’s not a statement, we don’t know what is. Proof that less really can be more, the 1.85 mm-thin Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon set a new record at Watches and Wonders 2025 and emphasised Bulgari’s commitment to making astonishingly thin watches. In the brand’s now-customary matte titanium, it’s uncanny to wear and sensational to contemplate.
Creating high complications is one thing – and impressive enough in its own right – but H Moser’s real statement is that you can respect the mechanical expertise involved without taking the whole thing too seriously. Hence the ‘Pop’ collection, a range of watches in contrasting colours, each one a different semiprecious stone. The range-topping minute repeater in turquoise and coral is our pick.
Celebrating TAG Heuer’s return as the official timekeeper of Formula 1, the Monaco Rattrapante, in a limited edition of ten, is almost unrecognisable – save for that square dial – from the chronograph that debuted in 1969. Stainless steel has given way to white ceramic, the blue-and-white dial replaced by a skeletonised red and white structure that evokes racetracks’ Arnco barriers. It’s a thoroughly arresting design, of a piece with modem motorsport in every way.
Where once Piaget had to describe this watch as the ‘Black Tie’, it has now forged an official relationship with Andy Warhol’s estate and can make explicit the fact that for years, it was worn by the artist – who was also a prolific watch collector. With its wide stepped case, it takes up a lot of space on the wrist, but is made wearable by its thin height and soft curves. The tigers-eye dial is a firm nod to 1980s glamour.
Chris Hall is a freelance watch journalist with 13 years' experience writing for the biggest titles in the UK. He is also the founder of The Fourth Wheel, a weekly newsletter offering an independent perspective on the industry
