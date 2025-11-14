Who won big at the GPHG, the Oscars of the watch world
Wallpaper* editor-in-chief and Grand Prix d’Horlogerie Genève jury member Bill Prince on the watch world’s 2025 winners
The 25th edition of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie Geneve (GPHG) took place on 13 November 2025 at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices, a former power plant in the centre of Geneva. The grand prize, or ‘Aiguille d’Or’, was awarded to Breguet, for its faithful reproduction in wristwatch form of a 1796 pocket watch created by company founder and ‘father of modern watchmaking’, Abraham-Louis Breguet. Singled out for the purity of its classically simple design, incorporating a grand feu enamelled dial and a single, blued hand, the latest incarnation of a historic ‘souscription’ (subscription) model – the means by which early watchmakers were able to fund their work – celebrates 270 years since the founding of the brand.
In a similar vein, the Chronometry prize – celebrating excellence in timekeeping – was awarded to a recreation of Zenith’s Calibre 135, the most awarded movement in the history of chronometers. Represented this year as the ‘GFJ’ to mark the 160th anniversary of the company’s founding by Georges Favre-Jacot, the winning watch features a 39mm case with a striking lapis lazuli dial surrounded by a ‘brick’ guilloché motif inspired by the façade of the manufacture in Le Locle.
Among the other winners were Anton Suhanov, who took the Revelation prize for his tabletop world timer tourbillon clock; Audemars Piguet, recognised for the latest iteration of its Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, fitted with the new, fully crown-set Cailbre 7138; and Bulgari, which won a further prize for its groundbreaking series of Finissimo models, this time in the Tourbillon category.
Other prizes were distributed between Chopard (which took two, for Ladies Compilation and Sports), and Daniel Roth and Gérald Genta, both dial names recently revived under the auspices of the Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, honoured in the Time-Only and Ladies’ categories respectively.
The Special Jury Prize honoured Alain Dominique Perrin, president of the Fondation Cartier pour l'art contemporain, for his visionary role in promoting high-quality watchmaking.
All 90 of the nominated timepieces, including the 19 winners, are on display at the Geneva Musée d'Art et d'Histoire until 16 November 2025.
The 2025 GPHG winners
‘Aiguille d’Or’ Grand Prix : Breguet, Classique Souscription 2025
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Chronometry Prize: Zenith, G.F.J. Calibre 135
Horological Revelation Prize: Anton Suhanov, St Petersburg Easter Egg Tourbillon Clock
Audacity Prize: Fam Al Hut, Möbius
Iconic Watch Prize: Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar
Mechanical Exception Watch Prize: Greubel Forsey, Nano Foudroyante
Chronograph Watch Prize: Angelus, Chronographe Télémètre Yellow Gold
Tourbillon Watch Prize: Bulgari, Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon
Sports Watch Prize: Chopard, Alpine Eagle 41 SL Cadence 8HF
Men’s Complication Watch Prize: Bovet 1822, Récital 30
Men’s Watch Prize: Urban Jürgensen, UJ-2: Double wheel natural escapement
Time Only Watch Prize: Daniel Roth, Extra Plat Rose Gold
Jewellery Watch Prize: Dior Montres, La D de Dior Buisson Couture
Artistic Crafts Watch Prize: Voutilainen, 28GML SOUYOU
Ladies’ Complication Watch Prize: Chopard, Imperiale Four Seasons
Ladies’ Watch Prize: Gérald Genta, Gentissima Oursin Fire Opal
‘Petite Aiguille’ Watch Prize: MAD Editions, MAD2 Green
Challenge Watch Prize: Dennison, Natural Stone Tiger Eye In Gold
Mechanical Clock Prize: L’Épée 1839, Albatross L’Épée 1839 X MB&F
Special Jury Prize: Alain Dominique Perrin
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. He is the author of two books, Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – and The Connaught, a history of the legendary Mayfair hotel, both published by Assouline
-
How to dress for a decadent party season
Embrace the decadent and the debonair with our tips for dressing up this festive season
-
With a freshly expanded arts centre at Dartmouth College, Snøhetta brings levity to the Ivy League
The revamped Hopkins Center for the Arts – a prototype for the Met Opera house in New York –has unveiled its gleaming new update
-
Once overrun with florals, this old Hudson farmhouse is now a sprawling live-work artist’s retreat
Built in the 1700s, this Hudson home has been updated into a vast creative compound for a creative, yet still exudes the ‘unbuttoned’ warmth of its first life as a flower farm
-
Vinyl, darts, and design: how Audemars Piguet reimagined the watch boutique for Manchester
The latest AP House from watchmaker Audemars Piguet displays design codes that nod to the legacy of its location
-
The watch releases to know at Geneva Watch Days 2025
Geneva Watch Days (4-7 September 2025) returns with a dynamic mix of maisons and independents, showcasing the craft, innovation and collaborations shaping the future of watchmaking. We spotlight five releases that caught our eye in 2025
-
Bulgari marks the Platinum Jubilee with a one-of-a-kind tiara
Bulgari’s Jubilee Emerald Garden set is a high jewellery tribute to the Queen
-
Jewellers put a new shine on timeworn coins
Ancient coinage finds fortune in contemporary collections
-
Glitter ball: Bulgari’s high energy homage to the city that never sleeps
-
Hidden gem: Bulgari’s new state-of-the-art jewellery manufacture in Valenza
-
Treasures of the deep: exploring jeweller Marina B’s rich design legacy
-
Bulgari presents ’Serpentiform: Snake Through Art, Jewellery and Design’