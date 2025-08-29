Piaget’s two new ultra-thin Altiplano timepieces tick all the right boxes

In the late 1950s, Piaget unveiled its ultra-thin movements (the 9P in 1957, followed by the 12P in 1960) that would later become the maison’s trademark and the cornerstone of the Altiplano collection. Piaget has now introduced two new Altiplano timepieces: the Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon and the Altiplano 910P, a duo that unite ultra-thin watchmaking with a jeweller’s eye.

Discover Piaget’s two new Altiplano watches

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept (Image credit: Courtesy of Piaget)

The new models are presented as an embodiment of the company's dual expertise as both a pioneer in delicately thin watchmaking and a master of goldsmithing and jewellery design. Both new models feature a distinctive khaki green and yellow gold colour palette and nod to Piaget’s self-proclaimed ‘extraleganza’, a fusion of extravagance and elegance.

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept (Image credit: Courtesy of Piaget)

The new Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon is an interpretation of the 2024 limited edition model. The cobalt alloy case is 2.0mm thin and, for the first time, it includes a sapphire caseback, allowing a view of the Caliber 970P-UC.

The Altiplano’s cross-shaped motif is attributed on the watch’s balance wheel and screws, an intricate nod to the design heritage. It is paired with a khaki green calfskin strap with a ‘Polish Mesh’ pattern. The Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon will also be part of Piaget’s ‘Infinitely Personal’ programme, which allows clients to co-create their own timepiece with custom finishes, materials, and engravings.

At 4.3mm thin, the Altiplano 910P is a new interpretation of the maison’s ultra-thin trademark. The case is made of yellow gold, and features a khaki green dial and matching alligator strap. Mirroring the Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon, the 910P also features the cross-shaped motifs on the dial screws.

Piaget’s two new additions are an ode to a nearly seven-decade heritage of the Altiplano collection.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors