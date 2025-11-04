For A/W 2025, high jewellery encompasses bold and colourful forms. From Fernando Jorge's fluid silhouettes to Buccellati's pop of colour and Hermès' intricately rendered cuff, it's all about the details.

For Louis Vuitton, silhouettes are oversized, while Cartier's delicately sized earrings champion the pared-back. Van Cleef & Arpels and Tiffany & Co demonstrate their mastery of embellishment, while Piaget's delicate watch swinging from a necklace of precious stones rewrites jewellery rules entirely. Taken together, these pieces make for high jewellery that is exciting, bold and very modern.

‘Macri Color’ yellow and white gold ring with rose-cut diamonds and citrine, by Buccellati. Dress, £1,085, by Ferragamo (Image credit: Photography: Marie Déhé. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

'H' rose gold cuff with diamonds; waistcoat, £4,160; jumper, £1,200; skirt, £9,270, all by Hermès (Image credit: Photography: Marie Déhé. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

‘Gorgiera’ white and yellow gold necklace with diamonds, by Van Cleef & Arpels. Cardigan with mesh overlay, £990, by MM6 Maison Margiela (Image credit: Photography: Marie Déhé. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

‘Florescence’ white gold necklace with rubellite tourmalines, star-cut diamonds, grey pearls and ornamental stones; dress, £4,150, both by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography: Marie Déhé. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

‘En Équilibre’ rose and yellow gold earrings with black opals, umba sapphires, coloured sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds, by Cartier. Dress, £1,510, by Issey Miyake (Image credit: Photography: Marie Déhé. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

‘Sea of Wonder’ platinum ring with diamonds and an unenhanced ruby; platinum and yellow gold earrings with diamonds and unenhanced rubies, both by Tiffany & Co. Top, £505, by Renaissance Renaissance (Image credit: Photography: Marie Déhé. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

'Swinging Sautoir’ rose gold necklace watch with cushion-cut pink spinel, cabochon white opal, yellow sapphires, diamonds, cornaline and ruby root beads, and ruby root dial, by Piaget. Dress, $1,090, by Ann Demeulemeester (Image credit: Photography: Marie Déhé. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)