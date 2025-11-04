Today, pop star Dua Lipa unveils her own skincare brand – DUA – powered by the science of the beauty world’s equally stellar Dr Augustinus Bader.

Lipa worked with the Augustinus Bader brand for over three years to develop her own line of ‘everyday essentials’, the core products she could use on the road or at home to maintain her skin health. These products comprise the new DUA Balancing Cream Cleanser, Supercharged Glow Complex, and Renewal Cream, all formulated with TFC5, a new version of the brand’s signature TFC8 complex.

As any beauty enthusiast reading this already knows, TFC8 was born out of Dr Augustinus Bader’s medical-grade cream for burn victims, developed to heal skin by ‘triggering’ stem cells to repair the damaged area. The translation of that technology into commercial skincare is the key to Augustinus Bader products’ transformative anti-ageing properties and the reason behind their overwhelming success (the brand became a billion-dollar business within just four years of launching).

For DUA, the Augustinus Bader team reworked the same repairing properties with a reduced signalling intensity, making TFC5 better suited to skin between the ages of 18 and 35, an audience younger than the brand’s typical market. That TFC5 complex is combined with biomimetic peptides, moisture-enhancing proteins, and protective antioxidants to protect skin from ageing and extend the appearance of youth, while also addressing problems of younger skin, such as blemishes, acne scars, oiliness and pigmentation.

The DUA products

First up in the routine is a cream-to-foam cleanser designed, in Lipa’s words, ‘to work hard but still feel gentle on my skin’. In addition to the TFC5 for enhancing elasticity, the cleanser is formulated with a unique prebiotic blend to support a healthy skin microbiome and reduce blemishes, as well as algae extract to control oil, a biolipid complex to lock in moisture, and tsubaki oil to remove make-up and impurities. In short, this silky cleanser offers a deep cleanse you can instantly feel, without any drying.

The next step is the Glow Complex, Lipa’s favourite product in the range, which she uses to ‘instantly revive my skin – even after long days or late nights’. The vitamin-rich complex is designed to brighten and smooth skin from the first use, while also providing long-term pigment reduction and anti-ageing benefits. It is formulated with a gentle marine bio-retinol to reduce wrinkles without causing sun-sensitivity; Vitamin B3 to help refine pores; and ectoin to protect skin from environmental stressors and improve moisture retention. These ingredients, combined with the TFC5, make for a product that is particularly good at reducing post-acne marks and dark spots. And it is so instantly brightening that Lipa even sometimes puts it on top of her make-up as a subtle highlighter.

Finally, there is the Cream, Lipa’s own interpretation of ‘The Cream’ that shot Augustinus Bader to stardom a few years ago. A multi-tasking daily moisturiser, it offers rich hydration with a lightweight feel. In addition to the TFC5 it is formulated with a pre- and post-biotic blend that reduces redness, as well as an amino-acid complex to rebalance skin and help prevent blemishes.

It’s a clever collaboration for both Dua Lipa and Augustinus Bader, opening the latter to a younger demographic that is ever-more interested in skin health, while also offering an alternative form of preventative ageing to increasingly popular ‘baby botox’ or similar treatments. As for Lipa, it allowed her to ‘not start from 0’, and instead work with a skincare line she used for years and knew could deliver the results she was looking for. The result is a high-impact, low-maintenance skincare collection that promises to win over fans of Lipa as well as Augustinus Bader in equal measure.

