How Augustinus Bader became a billion-dollar brand in four years

Cult beauty brand Augustinus Bader has just joined the small group of beauty’s billion-dollar businesses, alongside Charlotte Tilbury, Kylie Cosmetics, Deciem; it’s a position it achieved more quickly than any of them by getting there in four short years.

When we spoke to CEO Charles Rosier about the news, he acknowledged the brand's patented TFC8 complex as the key to its success. TFC8 was developed by the brand’s namesake, Professor Augustinus Bader, over the course of 30 years of research and is still the process of development.

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)



As we noted back in our 2020 interview with Professor Augustinus Bader, the brand’s hero product, The Cream, was widely hailed as a miracle when it first launched in 2018, able transform any skin type within any age range, dispelling wrinkles, redness, dryness, scaring, visible pores, and sagginess. Its secret TFC8 complex was originally developed by Bader, a stem cell and biomedical scientist at Leipzig University, as a medical-grade cream that could heal severe burn injuries to an extent that was previously only possible through skin grafts.

Since that original launch, the Augustinus Bader brand has expanded into 13 products of skincare, haircare, and supplements.

'It is a great milestone as it is the recognition from prestigious and savvy investors of the potential of the technology and the products,’ says Rosier. Moving forward, the brand plans to 'accelerate the brand global deployment and consumer awareness’ and it has some big players behind it to help make that possible.

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)



Its latest round of funding closed at $25 million with Mert Alas, Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova among the investors – the first time LVMH family has invested out of the group. The investment is intended to support the company’s global growth, including strategic scaling in China, key Asia Pacific markets and travel retail. In addition, Augustinus Bader plans to drive increased brand awareness and marketing initiatives to maximise continued expansion in the US market.

'We believe we have the cleanest and most efficient formulas today for Skincare and Haircare,’ says Rosier. 'We are only four years old so hopefully this is just the beginning of the Brand’s growth and more people will keep joining our community.’

augustinusbader.com (opens in new tab)