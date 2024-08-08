Five refreshing face and body mists, tried and loved by the Wallpaper* beauty editor

Face and body mists have long been the refreshing bedrock of my beauty regime, ever since a teenage encounter with a bottle of Avène thermal water at a pharmacy in Paris.

I usually have several different mists on rotation at any time of the year, which I’m well aware is quite excessive. But with a basal temperature constantly running on the warmer side of sweltering, they are non-negotiable in my eyes (alongside a soupcon of Botox under the arms).

As well as providing an extra boost of hydration when layered between skincare steps or before applying body cream, a mist can also be used as a setting spray on top of make-up that looks a little dry. During the summer months, I will double this up with a fixing spray designed to prevent products from clammily sliding off your face entirely, from the likes of Kryolan or Refy). (I am also keen to try L’oreal’s ‘Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray’, which reportedly has a staying power good enough for 2024’s Olympic gymnasts).

From face mists that diffuse into the finest haze, to body sprays which cool the skin upon contact, here are my current favourites from five different brands with the Wallpaper* stamp of approval.

Five refreshing face and body mists

Omorovicza

‘Queen of Hungary Mist’ by Omorovicza (Image credit: Courtesy of Omorovicza)

Omorovicza’s ‘Queen of Hungary Mist’ is a ‘bestseller’ for a good reason. The brand is renowned for its thermal water-infused products, inspired by Budapest’s thermal baths . (The Omorovicza family resurrected one of the city’s ancient Ottoman baths, known as the Racz Furdo, during the 1800s). Other products I like from Omorovicza include the ‘ Moor Cream Cleanser ’, which contains a plethora of ingredients that gently decongest and exfoliate my skin during a breakout, and the ‘ Ultramoor Mud Mask ’. The latter, I use as a deeply hydrating and purifying treat during a long soak in my tiny London bathtub in a slightly vain attempt to recreate the ambience of its Mayfair spa . The ‘Queen of Hungary Mist’ comes in a weighty frosted bottle and sprays into delicate neroli and rose-scented droplets. It also contains Omorovicza’s patented ‘Healing Concentrate’, which delivers a bio-fermented and mineral-rich active ingredient straight into the epidermis.

Omorovicza ‘Queen of Hungary Mist’, £62, at Liberty.

omorovicza.co.uk

Augustinus Bader

‘The Face Mist’ by Augustinus Bader (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

‘The Face Mist’ by Augustinus Bader launched in April this year (2024), as an addition to its already cult range of skincare. As with everything its founder Professor Bader creates (from ‘ The Cream ’ moisturiser to the tinted lip balms the brand made in collaboration with Sofia Coppola ) the mist uses its signature medical grade TFC8 technology . This comes alongside soothing rose water, and ‘key active ingredients to protect the skin from oxidative damage and other environmental stressors’, which tone, hydrate and even out the complexion. As an existing member of ‘The Rich Cream’ fan club, I’ve been using the mist as an additional step when my skin – which is prone to dehydration during the summer – feels particularly parched.

Augustinus Bader, ‘The Face Mist’, £75 at Harrods .

augustinusbader.com

Susanne Kaufmann

‘Cooling Body Mist’ by Susanne Kaufmann (Image credit: Courtesy of Susanne Kaufmann)

The menthol, eucalyptus, citronella and horse chestnut oils and extracts in Susanne Kaufmann’s ‘Cooling Body Mist’ provide an immediate tingly, crisp sensation upon contact with the skin. Kaufmann, who was born in the Austrian Alps, has been paving the way for ethically produced luxury beauty products for almost two decades, using natural ingredients sourced from her home in the Bregenzerwald region. In March (2024), her namesake brand debuted its first-ever face oil , which was soon followed by the body mist a few months later, ahead of summer’s arrival. During a heatwave, it takes pride of place on my bedside table as the perfect companion to the breeze of an electric fan, and its convenient 75ml size fits neatly into my bag ready to beat the oppressive heat of a Tube commute.

Susanne Kaufmann, ‘Cooling Body Mist’, £30 at spacenk.com .

susannekaufmann.com

La Prairie

‘Skin Caviar The Mist’ by La Prairie (Image credit: Courtesy of La Prairie)

La Prairie skincare was founded in 1978 by Swiss surgeon Dr Paul Niehans, who had opened Clinique La Prairie – a ‘wellness’ destination located near Geneva – around 30 years prior. (Having once been visited by the likes of Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Picasso and The Pope, it still stands today). The brand’s ‘ Cellular Swiss UV Protection Veil ’ is probably one of the best sunscreens I’ve tried. So as a face mist obsessive, I was delighted when its latest offering, ‘Skin Caviar The Mist’, launched in June (2024). Part of its wider range of products containing ‘Caviar Micronutrients’, I’ve been carrying it around alongside Susanne Kaufmann’s body spray ever since I was sent a bottle. ‘Skin Caviar The Mist’ is only available until the end of the year as a limited edition. But I hope it might be welcomed as a permanent member of the La Prairie family, as just a few pumps provide a rejuvenating glow whilst on the go.

La Prairie, ‘Skin Caviar The Mist’, £150 at Selfridges.

lapraire.com

Dr Barbara Sturm

‘Hyaluronic Mist’ by Dr Barbara Sturm (Image credit: Courtesy of Dr Barbara Sturm)

When Dr Barbara Sturm began her medical career, she discovered that the proteins in our blood cells can help in healing inflammatory joint conditions. This led to the development of the infamous ‘Vampire Facial’, where the patient’s blood is drawn and reinjected into the face. (Mary Cleary, Wallpaper’s previous beauty editor and current contributing editor wrote about her experience with the treatment). Dr Sturm is also renowned for her namesake skincare line, which features a plethora of products that use a proprietary blend of both high and low-weight Hyaluronic acid molecules. The brand describes its ‘Hyaluronic Serum’ as ‘fundamental’, a term that I think also applies to its ‘Hyaluronic Mist’. Both feature extracts of Purslane, a leafy green vegetable rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. The mist also contains lemon, aloe vera, broccoli, prickly pear and Vitamin E. It’s a tonic my skin likes to drink in particularly scorching weather or on a long-haul flight to combat the desiccating effects of recycled air.

Dr Barbara Sturm ‘Hyaluronic Mist’, £80, Net-a-Porter .