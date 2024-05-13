The best waterproof make-up for hot weather, as recommended by the Wallpaper* Beauty Editor
Waterproof make-up products from an immovable Chanel eyeliner to a smear-safe Dior lipstick, recommended by Wallpaper’s Beauty Editor Hannah Tindle
It goes without saying that waterproof make-up is essential for hot weather; not only for languorous swims on balmy holidays, but also for simply existing during a heatwave. And, although perspiration is seemingly the must-have accessory of late (thanks to Luca Gudagnino’s Challengers, and the erotically charged tennis matches played by Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist), when sat sweltering on public transport during the commute home from work, it can feel decidedly less stylish.
From the luxury of a creamy yet immovable Chanel eyeliner and smear-safe Dior lipstick, to the dressing table staple of a Kryolan fixing spray, the below beauty products will see you and your face through any torrid climate this summer.
The best waterproof make-up for hot weather
1. Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof
With its Stylo Yeux Waterproof eyeliner, Chanel has created a product that not only packs a huge punch when it comes to colour payoff but also has a creamy yet budge-proof formula. Resisting water, humidity and sebum, the eyeliner is packaged as a slimline retractable pencil (plus it has an integrated sharpener so you never get caught out with a blunt tip at inopportune moments). The liner itself contains silicone resin and softening waxes, whilst film-forming properties mean that it sets quickly. So, to work deftly with a waterproof pencil liner such as this, time is of the essence when it comes to application, particularly if you want to smudge it around the lids, rather than creating a precise line.
Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof, £27, is available at Harrods.
2. Tom Ford Emotionproof Mascara
As someone with oily and hooded lids, I need waterproof or tubing mascara year-round, lest I end up with product transfer up to my eyebrows and also down half of my face. So of course, when a heatwave arrives, it is a non-negotiable. The issue with many waterproof formulations is that they can feel quite drying and spidery on the lashes. Tom Ford’s Emotionproof Mascara, however, has remedied this issue with a lengthening, creamy, carbon black product that contains olive oil, alongside all the ingredients that make it stay on throughout sweating, showering, or indeed, crying.
Tom Ford Emotionproof Mascara, £40, is available at Fenwicks.
3. Estée Lauder Double Wear Concealer
The Estée Lauder Double Wear range was introduced by the storied beauty brand in 1997, a time when matte make-up was highly coveted. Unlike many other products on the market, Double Wear foundation and concealer allowed for a natural and soft finish, rather than a cakey and chalky appearance. Today, the formulas are still incredibly long-lasting, with the foundation still contained in the same matte glass, gold-topped bottles, in an incredibly diverse range of shades. In general, I tend to forgo a heavy base when I apply make-up, relying on concealer buffed into the skin with a brush to even out stubborn pigmentation or cover blemishes. So, in warmer weather, I will always switch over to Double Wear Concealer, in either a liquid or cream formula.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Concealer, £31, is available at Selfridges.
4. Dior Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick
Dior’s Rouge Dior Forever is the first 16-hour transfer-proof lipstick from the house in a bullet, rather than liquid formula. Launched in 2022, under the direction of Peter Philips, the lipstick is resistant to water and even to fabric transfer, meaning there is no risk of it melting off or staining the light hues of summer clothes. Created in the Dior Beauty laboratories via meticulous research and testing, the blend of ingredients means complete colour uniformity and suppleness on the lips (a rarity when it comes to kiss-proof lip products). There are 30 colours available, my favourite being the classic 999 Rouge Dior, a shade that dates back to 1953.
Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick, £37, is available at Selfridges.
5. Shiseido WetForce Sports BB Cream SPF 50+
Again, as someone who prefers a lightweight make-up base erring on the dewier side, Shiseido’s WetForce Sports BB Cream SPF 50+ is the ideal solution, with the benefit that it has been specifically formulated for working out and contains a high level of sun protection. It harnesses the brand's WetForce technology, meaning that when the UV protection is exposed to water or sweat, it actually increases in potency, rather than washing it away. In addition, amino acids lock moisture into the skin, where white pearl powders serve to highlight facial contours.
Shiseido WetForce Sports BB Cream SPF 50+, £36, is available at Harrods.
6. Kryolan Fixing Spray
Not all setting and fixing sprays are created equal. And, they all serve different purposes. Where certain make-up mists can aid in ridding an overly powdery finish, or refreshing it throughout the day, a true setting spray will fix make-up in place, creating an invisible, transfer-proof film on the face, and delaying the deterioration of the products beneath. The brand Kryolan was founded in post-war Berlin in the mid-1940s. Its products soon became a make-up artists’ staple for film, television and on-stage productions, known for its incredible performance under the heat of lighting, and in scenes involving water, or sweat. The Kryolan Fixing Spray is one of my must-haves for hot weather, as it even works on body make-up if I want to set concealer I use to cover up the odd bruise when going bare-legged.
Kryolan FixingSpray, £10.80, is available at Guru Make-Up Emporium.
7. NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder
Alongside a fixing spray, a translucent powder goes hand in hand with setting make-up in place. NARS Light Reflecting Powder is one of my favourites, as it never feels too heavy on the skin, but also prevents excessive shine in humid environments, with a soft focus, and luminous finish. (Its Photochromic Technology also ensures that there won’t be any dreaded flashback in photos). While the product comes in both a loose powder and pressed powder formula, I prefer the pressed, due its compact and transportable packaging with a mirror attachment, ideal for touch-ups during a sweltering day. I dip a triangular-shaped powder puff into the product and apply it across my T-zone in a rolling motion to ensure I don’t disturb any of the make-up underneath, and use a soft, smaller make-up brush for the corners of my nose and mouth, and under my eyes.
NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder, £34, is available at Space NK.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
