Dior MakeUp’s Peter Philips crafts looks inspired by design
Dior MakeUp’s creative and image director Peter Philips and photographer Charles Negre combine extravagant make-up with rare ceramics for a one-of-a-kind Wallpaper* story
Ceramics sourced from galleries and shops around Paris are the catalyst for make-up looks in this story from Wallpaper* October 2023, with the creative and image director of Christian Dior Makeup, Peter Philips. The result is an aesthetic dialogue between solid design objects and malleable human faces that is dynamic, bold and unabashedly glamorous.
There is a kind of magic to make-up’s transformative ability and Philips is the industry’s Houdini, its most deft practitioner of astounding illusions. On set for this shoot, Philips would look at the selected ceramic and turn to the barefaced girl in the chair, gradually transforming her with the steady swipe of his hands into someone radically new.
Through the lens of photographer Charles Negre, the texture, shape and colour of the ceramics became an abstract canvas for the models' painted faces, and a testament to the creative brilliance that can come from unexpected combinations – in this case, design and make-up.
Getting up close and personal with objects of beauty
All make-up by Dior. Make-up: Peter Philips, Creative & Image Director for Dior Make-up. Beauty & grooming editor: Mary Cleary. Models: Stinne Trappeniers at Girl Management, Anaïs Lunch at IMG. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Sebastien Bascle at Calliste Agency. Manicurist: Beatrice Eni at Saint Germain using Dior Manicure Collection and Prestige La Crème Mains de Rose. Interiors: Lune Kuipers at Lambert Lambert. Photography assistant: Frederic Congiu .Digital assistant: Martin Varret at Imagin Productions. Make-up assistants: Sayuri Yamashita, Isabelle Pain.
