Dior MakeUp’s Peter Philips crafts looks inspired by design

Ceramics sourced from galleries and shops around Paris are the catalyst for make-up looks in this story from Wallpaper* October 2023, with the creative and image director of Christian Dior Makeup, Peter Philips. The result is an aesthetic dialogue between solid design objects and malleable human faces that is dynamic, bold and unabashedly glamorous.

There is a kind of magic to make-up’s transformative ability and Philips is the industry’s Houdini, its most deft practitioner of astounding illusions. On set for this shoot, Philips would look at the selected ceramic and turn to the barefaced girl in the chair, gradually transforming her with the steady swipe of his hands into someone radically new.

Through the lens of photographer Charles Negre, the texture, shape and colour of the ceramics became an abstract canvas for the models' painted faces, and a testament to the creative brilliance that can come from unexpected combinations – in this case, design and make-up.

Getting up close and personal with objects of beauty

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 537 Grand Bal, £43; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 Black and 664 Brick, £35 each; Diorshow On Stage Crayon eyeliner in 099 Black and 664 Brick, £24 each; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 683 Rouge Saga, £58; Rouge Dior Forever Liquid lipstick in 200 Forever Nude Touch, £37; Dior Vernis nail polish in 849 Rouge Cinéma, £27 ‘Le Teste’ vase, price on request, by Valentina Cameranesi (Image credit: Charles Negre)

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 962 Poison Matte, £36; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 823 Rosa Mutabilis, £55; Rouge Dior Forever lipstick in 720 Forever Icone, £37 ‘Stav’ vessel, €925; ‘Ros’ vessel, €925, both by Simone Bodmer-Turner Studio, from Boon Room (Image credit: Charles Negre)

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 219 Rose Montaigne, £36; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 Black, £35; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 669 Soft Cashmere, £55; Rouge Dior Forever lipstick in 265 Hope and 729 Authentic, £37 each ‘Blue’ vase, €4,000, by Roman Sedina, from Boon Room (Image credit: Charles Negre)

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 365 New World, £36; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 Black, £35; Diorshow On Stage Liner eyeliner in 091 Matte Black, £32; Diorshow On Stage Crayon eyeliner in 099 Black, £24; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 343 Khaki, £55; Rouge Dior lipstick in 365 New World, £30 ‘No.7’ vase, €2,900, by Elke Sada, from Boon Room (Image credit: Charles Negre)

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 537 Grand Bal, £43; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 Black, £35; Diorshow On Stage Crayon eyeliner in 099 Black, £24; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 689 Mitzah, £55; Rouge Dior Forever lipstick in 866 Forever Together, £37; Dior Vernis nail varnish in 746 Rouge Atelier, £27 ‘Arc’ stool, €1,320, by Milan Pekař, from Boon Room (Image credit: Charles Negre)

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 959 Charnelle, £36; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 Black, £35; Diorshow On Stage Liner eyeliner in 091 Matte Black, £32; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 073 Pied-de-Poule, £55; Rouge Dior lipstick in 666 Rouge en Diable, £37; Dior Vernis nail varnish in 796 Denim, £27 Vase, stylist’s own (Image credit: Charles Negre)

Dior Forever Glow Veil primer, £40; Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation in 0N, £48; Dior Forever Skin Correct concealer in 0N, £30; Rouge Blush blush in 959 Charnelle, £36; Diorshow Brow Styler pencil in 01 Blond, £29; Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara in 090 Black, £35; Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in 523 Beige Couture, £58; Rouge Dior Forever Liquid lipstick in 400 Forever Nude Line, £37 ‘Bumped II’ ceramic pillow, £70, by Completedworks. ‘Iris C1’ wall mirror, price on request, by Marie & Alexandre (Image credit: Charles Negre)

All make-up by Dior. Make-up: Peter Philips, Creative & Image Director for Dior Make-up. Beauty & grooming editor: Mary Cleary. Models: Stinne Trappeniers at Girl Management, Anaïs Lunch at IMG. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Sebastien Bascle at Calliste Agency. Manicurist: Beatrice Eni at Saint Germain using Dior Manicure Collection and Prestige La Crème Mains de Rose. Interiors: Lune Kuipers at Lambert Lambert. Photography assistant: Frederic Congiu .Digital assistant: Martin Varret at Imagin Productions. Make-up assistants: Sayuri Yamashita, Isabelle Pain.

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today