Chanel heads to Hangzhou, China for a poetic Métiers d’Art 2025 show
This evening in China (3 December 2024), Chanel travelled to Hangzhou’s much-mythologised West Lake, a Unesco World Heritage site, for a show that highlighted the extraordinary craft of the house’s artisans
Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel’s opulent Rue Cambon apartment – a Paris address that also houses the haute couture atelier of her namesake maison – features eight lacquered Coromandel screens, the richly decorated folding partitions that originate from China. They were a particular fascination of the couturier, who is said to have owned 32 in total, and who would use them as lavish wall decorations or to cover doorways when she wanted to hide away from guests. ‘I nearly fainted with joy when, entering a Chinese shop, I saw a Coromandel for the first time,’ she said of her opening encounter with the decorative object, aged 18.
The largest screen in the Rue Cambon apartment features a depiction of West Lake, a freshwater lake in Hangzhou, the capital of China’s historic Zhejiang province. Its serene waters, which once were located inside the ancient city’s walls, feature manmade islands and causeways, as well as numerous decorative pagodas and temples along its shoreline. As such, it has been a subject of mythic tales and poetic musings, before being used by Marco Polo as a symbol of China that he brought back to the West in the 13th century. In 2011 West Lake was designated a World Cultural Heritage Site by Unesco.
Earlier today, West Lake was also the location of Chanel’s latest Métiers d'Art show, the annual happening that celebrates the various, highly specific craftspeople and organisations that contribute to the house’s collections, from feather workers and embroiderers to milliners and goldsmiths (. The location was teased with a Wim Wenders-directed film released earlier this week, which features longtime house muse Tilda Swinton travelling from the Rue Cambon apartment to West Lake before cruising its famed waters in a traditional decorative boat (the film also stars fellow house ambassadors Xin Zhilei and Leah Dou).
‘Gabrielle Chanel never travelled to Hangzhou,’ reads the film’s final slide. ‘In the coming days, the house of Chanel finally will.’
And so the show took place at the onset of evening, a series of wooden runways, hovering just above the lake’s surface, providing the runway (the idea, said Chanel, was to evoke the illusion that they were walking on water). Indeed, there was a decidedly nighttime mood to the collection, from the sweeping midnight black overcoats which opened the show, to lavishly decorated tweed jackets and a series of garments in gilded gold (others were adorned with delicate, boudoir-like feather trims). The tweed suit ran throughout, in various iterations – some jackets were cropped to reveal patterned bodysuits beneath, while skirts moved from abbreviated and kilt-like to a longer, fuller skirt – while a more casual mood emerged in bermuda shorts, denim skirts, and a gently padded set which recalled nightwear (the idea of travel and movement was another inspiration).
As ever with the house’s Métiers d’Art collections, the true poetry of these pieces came from the extraordinary expressions of craft and embellishment that ran throughout. There were camelia motifs embroidered by Lesage (Coco Chanel’s love of the flower was purportedly in part inspired by their use in Chinese artworks), intricate pleats and piping, and fantastical panels of sequins and crystals. In a statement, Chanel praised the ‘savoir-faire’ of its various Métiers d’Art, ‘the dynamics of its layering and the romanticism of its refinement’.
The collection was designed by the house’s studio team, following the departure of former creative director Virginie Viard last June. Rumours of her replacement continue to swirl, and the news is reportedly imminent. Though this evening in Hangzhou, it was the Chanel craftspeople – those magicians behind the curtain – who took their deserved place centre stage.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Watch Wim Wenders’s short film for Chanel, starring Tilda Swinton, below.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Wall lamps for every room
The best wall lamps and where to find them: elevate your space with our curated edit of sconces and wall-mounted designs
By Ali Morris Published
-
8 innovative gift ideas that’ll transport you in both mind and body
Transport editor Jonathan Bell has assembled eight ways to broaden your horizons this festive season
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Time For Art 2024: ten unique watches to bid for at the charity auction
The Time For Art 2024 auction sees unique watches go under the hammer at Phillips, in association with Bacs & Russo, on 7 and 8 December
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi almost become lovers in Luca Guadagnino’s Chanel No.5 campaign: watch the film
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi front the new Chanel No.5 campaign in a film directed by Luca Guadagnino and soundtracked by Daft Punk
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The breathtaking runway sets of S/S 2025, from beanbag animals to a twisted living room
Wallpaper* picks the best runway sets and show spaces of fashion month, which featured Bottega Veneta’s beanbag menagerie, opulence at Saint Laurent, and artist collaborations at Acne Studios and Burberry
By Jack Moss Published
-
Why solid soap is the most pleasurable object to bathe with
Solid soap provides a tactile bathing experience like no other. Hannah Tindle explores why in the September 2024 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, with soaps by Chanel, Celine, Diptyque, and more, photographed by Sophie Gladstone
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The best sunscreens for your face, selected by the Wallpaper* beauty editors
This list of the best sunscreens for your face has been compiled by Wallpaper* editors Mary Cleary and Hannah Tindle, who are highly selective about SPF
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Inside Karl Lagerfeld’s extraordinary Paris library and bookshop, a haven for the bibliophile
We take an exclusive tour of Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris bookshop and library 7L, which is keeping the legendary fashion designer’s vision alive with a scintillating programme of cultural events
By Dal Chodha Published
-
Inside the Chanel Open-Sky Laboratory, where 2,000 varieties of camellia flowers bloom
The Chanel Open-Sky Lab at Gaujacq is one of the house’s five sustainable research centres for its beauty and skincare lines. Mary Cleary finds out more from the team who work there
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 is here, with fantasy florals and insect green nails
The Chanel Beauty Summer 2024 collection by Ammy Drammeh is inspired by a fantasy garden and worn by Lily-Rose Depp in a new campaign
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2025: what to expect
Next week sees the arrival of Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2025, with stops in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Here, our comprehensive guide to the month, from Alaïa’s arrival in New York to Alessandro Michele’s Valentino debut
By Jack Moss Last updated