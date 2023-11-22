Omorovicza’s new London store evokes a soothing Hungarian spa

Stephen and Margaret de Heinrich d’Omorovicza founded their skincare brand Omorovicza in 2006, drawing inspiration from the Rác Thermal Bath in Budapest. Mr de Heinrich de Omorovicza’s family commissioned architect Miklós Ybl to build the spa in the 1800s, an addition to the Ottoman baths constructed in the 1500s, which draws soothing and healing thermal water from a spring.

Having opened a Hungarian Institute three years ago, the founders now bring their cult luxury products and skin therapy treatments to London’s Mayfair, with a newly opened store on South Audley Street. The space has been designed by Tina Vaia, and Ed Milton of EJM Studio, and features two treatment rooms, a cocooning relaxation area, a courtyard, and a boutique.

Omorovicza arrives in London’s Mayfair

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omorovicza)

‘We wanted the space to reflect Omorovicza’s provenance and products and while keen to reference some of the historical and architecturally significant elements of the Rácz, there was also a conscious effort not to create a “Mini Rácz” in London,’ say the designers. Inspired by the mineral-rich ingredients found in Omorovicza, materials such as copper, travertine, clay plaster, and terracotta have been utilised throughout the store, with some interior details kept as true to their natural state as possible.

As for the treatments themselves, you’ll be able to select from a menu of six Skin Therapy Sessions, which incorporate traditional Hungarian massage and the brand’s patented Healing Concentrate (a potent distillation of Budapest’s thermal waters, created through the process of fermentation and encapsulation).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Omorovicza)

‘I’m excited that we’ve created the most beautiful space in which to offer our incredible therapies. In Hungary, there is a very robust approach to treatments, and our facials have been designed to target every muscle in the face to provide a rigorous workout to really lift and sculpt,’ says Mr de Heinrich de Omorovicza. The results are instantly transformative and often described by clients as the best facial they’ve ever had.’

The Omorovicza London Institute is open now at 60 South Audley Street, London W1K 2QW.

omorovicza.com