‘Music is in the DNA of the brand’: AV Vattev on creating this year’s loudest accessory
Rising London designer AV Vattev – who has recently outfitted Charli XCX and Troye Sivan for their viral ‘Sweat’ tour – talks about the influence of music on his ‘bold and unapologetic’ collections
Troye Sivan and Charli XCX’s delirious ‘Sweat’ tour, which completed its North American leg this past October, became something of a barometer for young, hot fashion labels when it came to the pair’s on-stage attire (in total, they wore over 100 looks by 40 designers, many of them emerging).
One of these designers was London-based Antonio Vattev – of eponymous label AV Vattev – who dressed the pair in looks dotted with studs and cut in the Central Saint Martins’ graduate’s off-kilter style. ‘Troye and Charli are like the new generation of rockstars – their authenticity and fearlessness are what AV Vattev is all about,’ he tells Wallpaper*.
Wallpaper* Stars of the Future: AV Vattev
Indeed, music is a prescient inspiration for Vattev, whose S/S 2025 collection was titled ‘Loud’ and featured a belt boldly adorned with three-dimensional loudspeakers gilded in silver. ‘I wanted it to have a playful, unexpected element – something that instantly evokes music and movement,’ he says. ‘Music is in the DNA of the brand, it’s about freedom, bold style, and unapologetic self-expression. These are the qualities I want to reflect in every collection that we create.
‘Dressing Troye Sivan for his European tour was a memorable experience, and working with him again and Charli XCX for their US tour took it to the next level,’ he continues. ‘Seeing our S/S 2025 collection come to life on stage through them felt like the perfect way to share our vision with the world.’
Next up for Vattev is an A/W 2025 collection that he will present just before Christmas, on 16 December, eschewing the typical show format for a ‘live campaign shoot’ in east London, epitomising his unconventional approach. He’ll invite a handful of guests to witness his new collection in action.
A version of this article appears in the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
