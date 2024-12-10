‘Music is in the DNA of the brand’: AV Vattev on creating this year’s loudest accessory

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX’s delirious ‘Sweat’ tour, which completed its North American leg this past October, became something of a barometer for young, hot fashion labels when it came to the pair’s on-stage attire (in total, they wore over 100 looks by 40 designers, many of them emerging).

One of these designers was London-based Antonio Vattev – of eponymous label AV Vattev – who dressed the pair in looks dotted with studs and cut in the Central Saint Martins’ graduate’s off-kilter style. ‘Troye and Charli are like the new generation of rockstars – their authenticity and fearlessness are what AV Vattev is all about,’ he tells Wallpaper*.

Wallpaper* Stars of the Future: AV Vattev

AV Vattev S/S 2025 ‘Loud’ collection (Image credit: Courtesy of AV Vattev)

Indeed, music is a prescient inspiration for Vattev, whose S/S 2025 collection was titled ‘Loud’ and featured a belt boldly adorned with three-dimensional loudspeakers gilded in silver. ‘I wanted it to have a playful, unexpected element – something that instantly evokes music and movement,’ he says. ‘Music is in the DNA of the brand, it’s about freedom, bold style, and unapologetic self-expression. These are the qualities I want to reflect in every collection that we create.

‘Dressing Troye Sivan for his European tour was a memorable experience, and working with him again and Charli XCX for their US tour took it to the next level,’ he continues. ‘Seeing our S/S 2025 collection come to life on stage through them felt like the perfect way to share our vision with the world.’

Next up for Vattev is an A/W 2025 collection that he will present just before Christmas, on 16 December, eschewing the typical show format for a ‘live campaign shoot’ in east London, epitomising his unconventional approach. He’ll invite a handful of guests to witness his new collection in action.

A version of this article appears in the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today .

