'Music is in the DNA of the brand': AV Vattev on creating this year's loudest accessory

Rising London designer AV Vattev – who has recently outfitted Charli XCX and Troye Sivan for their viral 'Sweat' tour – talks about the influence of music on his 'bold and unapologetic' collections

Av Vattev Speaker Belt
Chrome speaker belt, price on request, by AV Vattev (enquire at avvattev.com)
Troye Sivan and Charli XCX’s delirious ‘Sweat’ tour, which completed its North American leg this past October, became something of a barometer for young, hot fashion labels when it came to the pair’s on-stage attire (in total, they wore over 100 looks by 40 designers, many of them emerging).

One of these designers was London-based Antonio Vattev – of eponymous label AV Vattev – who dressed the pair in looks dotted with studs and cut in the Central Saint Martins’ graduate’s off-kilter style. ‘Troye and Charli are like the new generation of rockstars – their authenticity and fearlessness are what AV Vattev is all about,’ he tells Wallpaper*.

Wallpaper* Stars of the Future: AV Vattev

Av Vattev SS25 Loud Collection

AV Vattev S/S 2025 ‘Loud’ collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of AV Vattev)

Indeed, music is a prescient inspiration for Vattev, whose S/S 2025 collection was titled ‘Loud’ and featured a belt boldly adorned with three-dimensional loudspeakers gilded in silver. ‘I wanted it to have a playful, unexpected element – something that instantly evokes music and movement,’ he says. ‘Music is in the DNA of the brand, it’s about freedom, bold style, and unapologetic self-expression. These are the qualities I want to reflect in every collection that we create.

‘Dressing Troye Sivan for his European tour was a memorable experience, and working with him again and Charli XCX for their US tour took it to the next level,’ he continues. ‘Seeing our S/S 2025 collection come to life on stage through them felt like the perfect way to share our vision with the world.’

Next up for Vattev is an A/W 2025 collection that he will present just before Christmas, on 16 December, eschewing the typical show format for a ‘live campaign shoot’ in east London, epitomising his unconventional approach. He’ll invite a handful of guests to witness his new collection in action.

Jack Moss
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*

