APOC’s secret London pop-up is a curiosity shop of weird and wonderful fashion
Offbeat fashion emporium APOC’s London pop-up opens in time for the holiday season, offering the work of more than 70 avant-garde designers – most of which you won’t find elsewhere – in a secret location
APOC has been an offbeat emporium of next-generation designers since 2020 and now, for the first time ever, the online retailer will open physical space in London, from 29 November to 1 December 2024.
Friends Ying Suen and Jules Volleberg launched the platform during the Covid pandemic as an alternative model for how retail can work, proposing a way to allow young designers not to be compromised by commerciality.
APOC’s hidden London pop-up
Since the beginning, APOC has given designers a say in what pieces are sold on the platform and a 65 per cent commission from those sales. For shoppers, the APOC experience is equally fruitful. It's like entering a curiosity shop – the kind of place where you find strange, beautiful objects from all over the world that you’ll treasure for a lifetime – but with avant-garde fashion and jewellery.
Pieces from APOC designers include necklaces made from plastic gems and toy cars by the South Korean jeweller VACSOM, acrylic nails by Raw Nails that are made to look like human teeth, Rosie Evans corsets made from damaged wool scarfs, and so much more.
If you had no idea where to get the fashion has-it-all this holiday season, then the new pop-up has the answer. Over 70 of APOC’s designers will be on show in the pop-up space, including London-based talents and more than 50 international names. Among the many exciting things on offer are elegant silver bow earrings by Freya Douglas Ferguson, crocheted tops and dresses by Raquel de Carvalho, and chainmail hats and tops by Jalaconda.
The pop-up is located in a former underground club in east London and, as always, the retailer is innovating traditional shopping experiences by operating on a booking system. Customers can reserve a one-hour slot via a booking link or by sending a DM to @apocstore, receiving an email with the location and entry instructions for the hidden spot.
Those who do not book in advance can also sign up to a waitlist or try their luck at getting one of the few daily drop-in slots. For those who can’t make it there is, thankfully, always the website.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘Emerging designers create as an extension of themselves,’ Suen tells Wallpaper*. ‘The work you see is a part of them, and what they want to project into this world. APOC is a place to share and sell the work of people we love that you can’t find everywhere.’
APOC’s London pop-up is open from 29 November – 1 December 2024 at a secret E1 location. Book your space here. You will receive the location when your space is confirmed.
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
-
Is Emeco's 'No Foam KNIT' a sustainable answer to synthetic upholstery textiles?
'Make more with less' is Emeco's guiding light. Now, the US furniture maker's new mono-material textile, the 'No Foam KNIT', may offer a sustainable solution to upholstery materials
By Ali Morris Published
-
Travel back to the Ming dynasty at Beijing’s new Mandarin Oriental hotel
Mandarin Oriental Qianmen merges traditional culture with contemporary needs in a 600-year-old historical building complex
By Kee Foong Published
-
A striking wooden house in Goa pioneers mass timber design for India
Architecture Discipline completes a wooden house in Goa, shaping the low-carbon material into a striking residence that overlooks the Arabian Sea
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Paul Smith’s Claridge’s Christmas tree is a playful slice of ‘countryside in the centre of London’
Sir Paul Smith is the latest in a long line of fashion designers to curate the iconic Claridge’s Christmas tree. Here, he talks to Wallpaper* about the inspiration behind the tree, which features bird boxes and wooden animals
By Jack Moss Published
-
Tour Jacquemus’ new store, a serene Mediterranean escape in central London
Simon Porte Jacquemus has united with OMA on his latest store – a Meditteranean-inspired bolthole on London’s New Bond Street. Here, they talk Wallpaper* through the transporting space
By Jack Moss Published
-
The making of Loro Piana’s magical festive Harrods takeover, ‘The Workshop of Wonders’
Celebrating 100 years of Loro Piana, the Italian house has taken over Harrods in time for the festive season, spanning 36 transporting windows, two pop-ups and a raft of one-of-a-kind products which embrace the spirit of giving
By Jack Moss Published
-
The Wallpaper* guide to London facial treatments, from rejuvenating lasers to skin brightening injectables
The Wallpaper* guide to London-based facial treatments spans from lasers to injectables, each tried, tested and approved by our beauty editor Hannah Tindle
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Frieze London 2024: all the fashion moments to look out for
The best fashion happenings to add to your Frieze London 2024 schedule, from Dunhill’s curation of talks at Frieze Masters to a collaboration between Loewe and Studio Voltaire to celebrate 30 years of the gallery
By Jack Moss Published
-
How Leigh Bowery and the Blitz Kids defined 1980s subculture with make-up
As Leigh Bowery and the Blitz Kids of 1980s London are celebrated in a new exhibition at the Fashion and Textile Museum, Isobel Van Dyke explores the hair and make-up looks that defined them
By Isobel Van Dyke Published
-
London Fashion Week S/S 2025 highlights: JW Anderson to Burberry
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss selects the best of London Fashion Week S/S 2025, from JW Anderson’s ‘reduced library of materials’ to Burberry’s easy elegance
By Jack Moss Last updated
-
A guide to the best fashion stores London has to offer
Wallpaper* picks the must-visit London fashion stores – from big-name boutiques and classic department stores to the best in vintage, alongside the sleek and experimental
By Jack Moss Last updated