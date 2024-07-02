Augustinus Bader’s new treatment ‘resets’ your skin in just four weeks

Augustinus Bader was only founded six years ago. But during that time, its skincare, bodycare and haircare has gained a reputation and subsequent cult following (including the likes of Sofia Coppola, who recently launched a range of tinted lip balms with the brand) for delivering results that have been described as nothing short of ‘miraculous’. Last week (20 June) The Business of Fashion reported that the brand’s sales are about to top $130m in 2024, showing that more and more consumers are worshipping at Bader’s altar.

And for good reason. Addressing myriad skin concerns, hero products include The Cream and The Rich Cream, which both visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, whilst deeply hydrating and restoring the skin barrier and elasticity, in just four weeks of continued use. It may seem as though there’s magic at work here. (And as a fan of The Rich Cream myself, I can attest to its transformative power.) But, everything that Augustinus Bader does is rooted in decades of scientific research; namely, its patented TFC8 technology, developed by brand namesake, co-founder, and biomedical scientist Professor Augustinus Bader.

The Skin Infusion by Augustinus Bader (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

Augustinus Bader: The Skin Infusion

TFC8, which stands for ‘trigger factor complex eight’, was first used in a medical-grade stem cell gel designed to heal burns and trauma to the skin. Formulated in 2008, and comprised of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides naturally found in skin, Professor Bader then brought this technology to the market alongside Augustinus Bader CEO Charles Rosier ten years later.

Now, for the first time, The Professor has updated the technology in a new product: The Skin Infusion. ‘The update comes from a continued development of medical creams over the last one or two years,’ he explains. ‘And it just was an effort to make it better and more complete. The TFC8 technology is a navigation concept, where you have different components that navigate your intrinsic repair capacities. So, we added the plant-based Vitamin D Activator, which increases the absorption of vitamin D, which is important for human skin because many people have vitamin D deficiencies in the skin. And vitamin D is an important component in skin repair.’

The Skin Infusion by Augustinus Bader (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

Combined with other active ingredients such as Zinc PCA and Provitamin B5, The Skin Infusion is described as a ‘skin reset’, and should be used as intensive treatment over four weeks, either before a special event, during the change of seasons, or at a time when your skin has gone through any particular stress. The product slots in as part of your usual routine; with a nourishing, creamy texture, it’s recommended to apply it after serum and before your moisturiser.

Despite being entirely preservative-free, the 12-month shelf life of The Skin Infusion means that these star ingredients never lose efficacy. So, providing it remains sealed and is stored correctly, you can reach for it throughout the year, as needed. (Once opened, it loses efficacy after a month. So it’s best to strictly adhere to the rules and apply it twice daily for a month.)

The Skin Infusion by Augustinus Bader (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

‘There will be further updates of existing products coming, but we are also working on new products,’ says Professor Bader. ‘The Skin Infusion is a little bit richer, in the sense that it’s in between The Cream and The Rich Cream, but we are working on a lighter version, too.’

‘It’s important to understand that what we do is rooted in technology,’ he continues. ‘Specifically, bionics, where you develop technical things by imitation of nature. A technology means you overcome a limitation that naturally would not happen. So you have a means of intervention, which is only signalling. Say the piece of music is your skin; just like a conductor speaks to the musicians, and the musicians speak back. Then, as with an orchestra, you bring in another drum, a violin or whatever instrument you’re using. And it makes it more beautiful. And this is comparable to the evolution of the TFC8.’

The Skin Infusion, £330.00, is available now.

augustinusbader.com