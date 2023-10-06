Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader debut limited-edition The Cream
Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader unite to create a new container for Bader’s cult beauty product, The Cream
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader are both brands that have inspired cult followings from the outset. The former, for impeccably tailored designs and androgynous silhouettes, the latter for skincare that uses stem cell science to achieve drastic anti-ageing. They also stand for the same thing – in Ackermann’s words, ‘luxury, attention to detail, results-driven [outcomes] and a dedication to craft’.
All those factors come into play for the brands’ first collaboration: the Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader vessel. The limited-edition launch is designed by Ackermann for Bader’s most famous product, The Cream, and its more intensely moisturising sibling, The Rich Cream.
Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader align
For Ackermann, the most essential part of the design was to create a mirrored finish. ‘The packaging needed to reflect its owner,’ he says. ‘To have a mirror where you could look at yourself, and apply your cream wherever you are and have it be a reflection of yourself. I also wanted to have something very pure to mirror the purity of skin, as well as the intimate moment when you are applying your daily ritual. It’s also very calming to touch and to look at, which is vital, because it's about trying to find peace with yourself in that moment of application.’
The Ackermann launch follows on from Bader’s previous collaboration with Victoria Beckham, which has now become its own subcategory of Bader products with serums and priming moisturisers. For Beckham, the collaboration made it possible for her to incorporate skincare into her successful beauty line with a brand she had long publicly praised and trusted. For Ackermann, the collaboration is a way to make his first move into beauty, following the recent debuts of other luxury fashion brands in the field (Prada Beauty, Dries Van Noten Beauty and Hermès Beauty are just a few). And for Bader, these projects are no doubt a way to accelerate the growth and reach of what is already one of beauty’s most impressive success stories.
While there are many reasons behind the brands’ working together, the Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader vessel is ultimately intended to be a showcase of their shared dedication to quality, and a collector's item for lovers of one or both names.
As Ackermann puts it, ‘there's a lot of alignment here in the respect of the “metier” of hands-on luxury craftsmanship in the work that we both do as brands: whether it’s creating a collection by hand or creating a cream to be massaged into the skin - it's a very beautiful thing to do. I always come back to this idea of working around imperfection to elevate something to be the best that it can be.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Inside Ryan Murphy’s Halston-inspired Hollywood HQ
Ryan Murphy, the prolific film and TV producer, has created a home for his extensive offices in Hollywood, wit the help of designer Jeremiah Brent. He takes us on a tour…
By Ryan Murphy Published
-
A woodland retreat gets a very modern makeover by SOON Architecture Studio
This private woodland retreat set in a forest clearing in the Catskills has been carved from the excellent bone structure of an existing traditional house
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Max Lamb’s latest furniture is made of cardboard boxes
Max Lamb’s cardboard furniture is on view at Gallery Fumi, London, until 18 November 2023
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Augustinus Bader on ‘clean, science-based and sustainable skincare’
Acclaimed stem cell and biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader offers exclusive insight into his latest launches and the future of skincare
By Mary Cleary Last updated
-
Augustinus Bader on his revolutionary approach to skincare
The mind behind the most coveted products in beauty discusses the science behind the brand
By Mary Cleary Last updated