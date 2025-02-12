Exclusive: Augustinus Bader and La Bonne Brosse have designed an electric blue hairbrush

Augustinus Bader and La Bonne Brosse have joined forces to design a hairbrush in an electric shade of ‘Bader blue’.

The beloved science-led skincare brand by German stem-cell expert Professor Augustinus Bader, is renowned for the signature TCF8 technology he developed through decades-long research into skin healing and regeneration. But also, its collaborations with the likes of Haider Ackermann and Sofia Coppola. The designer and director count themselves amongst the many fans of cult Augustinus Bader products, subsequently teaming up with the brand to take over The Rich Cream and The Lip Balm in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The Augustinus Bader x La Bonne Brosse hairbrush

The Augustinus Bader x La Bonne Brosse hairbrush, which is available from today (12 February 2025) as a limited edition, brings together the principles of both brands. ‘Our collaboration with La Bonne Brosse reflects both brands’ shared commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, long-term well-being, and self-care,’ Augustinus Bader co-founder and CEO Charles Rosier exclusively tells Wallpaper*.

‘We also share a dedication to scientific expertise, high-performance materials, and sustainability, making this partnership a natural fit to collaboratively create the ultimate haircare ritual for our audiences I am very grateful for these types of collaborations. Not just for the result but the journey too, which allows us to work with fantastic, hard-working and talented people,’ Rosier continues.

The Augustinus Bader x La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush is designed to use alongside Augustinus Bader haircare products (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader and La Bonne Brosse)

French beauty industry veterans and close friends Pauline Laurent and Flore Des Robert launched La Bonne Brosse at the beginning of 2022, a brand celebrating the ritualistic nature of haircare through a range of satisfyingly sculptural brushes with distinctive twisted handles.

‘We were introduced to Charles Rosier through a mutual contact who saw the synergy between our brands and thought we should meet and discuss collaborating. Our shared obsession was to educate on a sophisticated hair protocol that would boost the effect of their amazing hair range with the efficiency of our exceptional brushes,’ they reiterate. ‘Working with Augustinus Bader confirmed our obsession that haircare formulations deserve excellence! We are aligned on the common vision that haircare - just like skincare - should go beyond mass formulation and offer truly thoughtful and well-formulated products that are underpinned by science.’

Augustinus Bader x La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush plus The Rich Shampoo, The Rich Conditioner, The Scalp Treatment, The Leave-in Hair Treatment and The Hair Oil by Augustinus Bader (Image credit: Courtesy of La Bonne Brosse)

Crafted from sustainable and plastic-free cellulose acetate in an array of unique colourways, each La Bonne Brosse brush is given a corresponding number to denote its bristles and what hair types and concerns it addresses, such as the N.04: The Miracle, which uses soft and flexible nylon fibres tipped with epoxy resin beads to satisfyingly massage the scalp, in turn stimulating blood flow to encourage hair growth. It also gently detangles any hair type from root to tip, encouraging products to penetrate the heart of strands, when used wet, damp or dry.

The N.04 is the brush that Augustinus Bader has injected with Bader Blue. ‘The N.04 is suitable for any hair type – curly or straight, thin and dense – but also the one in our range that fits with cosmetic usage,’ say Laurent and Des Robert. ‘For example, it can be used whilst applying a mask in the shower or massaging a serum into your scalp. It pairs perfectly with the Augustinus Bader haircare and so was the ideal choice.’

The Augustinus Bader haircare range includes The Rich Shampoo, The Rich Conditioner, The Scalp Treatment, The Leave-in Hair Treatment and The Hair Oil. ‘In our haircare products, TFC8 works by delivering key nutrients to the scalp and hair follicles, creating an optimal environment for renewal and growth,’ Professor Bader tells Wallpaper*. ‘By supporting the scalp’s natural regenerative processes, it strengthens and fortifies hair from root to tip while adapting to individual needs for improved hydration, vitality, and overall hair health.’

Professor Bader has incorporated each of the above products into a bespoke regimen, designed to work in tandem with the La Bonne Brosse N.04 brush, the steps of which he outlines below.

The Augustinus Bader x La Bonne Brosse hair and scalp massage regimen

Augustinus Bader x La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush (Image credit: Courtesy of Augustinus Bader)

Wash with The Rich Shampoo and The Rich Conditioner. Towel-dry your hair, then brush from root to tip with The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush before continuing with your Augustinus Bader haircare routine. Apply The Scalp Treatment to clean, damp scalp sections from the hairline to the crown of the head, focusing on problem areas. Use The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush to gently massage into the scalp, supporting healthy circulation. Apply The Leave-in Hair Treatment to clean, dry or towel-dried hair. Using The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush, brush from scalp or mid-length to ends of hair to ensure even distribution of product, focusing on areas of need. Apply 1-3 drops of The Hair Oil to clean, dry or towel-dried hair. Using The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush, brush from mid-length to ends of hair to ensure even distribution of product. Lightly rinse The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush with warm water after each use or once your routine is complete.

Augustinus Bader x La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Miracle Detangling Scalp Brush, £158.

augustinusbader.com