In the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat elevates cabin-style charm
Architect Matteo Thun gives a masterclass in clean lines and traditional craftsmanship with this stylish German retreat in harmony with its surroundings
With a serene waterside setting in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, forested surroundings, and expanses of timber inside and out, Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat certainly nods to the region’s log-cabin vernacular. But the new hotel by Italian architect and designer Matteo Thun is an altogether more luxurious and contemporary hideaway.
Rest and relax at Chiemgauhof, a cosy lakeside retreat in Übersee, Germany
Thun is known for his sustainable construction and use of natural materials (as far back as his Vigilius mountain resort in South Tyrol, which marked 20 years in 2024). When conceptualising the design for Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat, Thun decided to begin by painting a watercolour that would capture the essence of the hotel’s surrounding context. ‘I wanted every building to reflect the aura of the genius loci and tell a story,’ he tells Wallpaper*.
After two years of construction, his vision was realised: a minimalist hotel with a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Open structures were built using natural materials local to the area, such as wood, stone and glass. The hotel offers 28 suites, intimate yet spacious, all positioned to face the lake. Choose the Corner Suites for large bay windows, the Garden Suites for direct lake access and a private garden, and the Junior Suites for their bijou private balcony.
‘[The hotel] connects the region’s heritage with the benefits of modern hospitality. We have translated the special allure of the old wooden barns into the here and now. Nature will take care of the rest over time, giving the entire hotel a beautiful patina,’ explains Thun. Eagle-eyed guests will appreciate the dedicated attention to detail. Japanese-inspired larch-wood bathtubs make a relaxing spot to observe the lake, while a double-sided fireplace creates a cosy atmosphere. Handmade rugs from German designer Jan Kath soften the oiled oak floorboards.
Although there is little need to step out of the relaxing confines of the suites, the hotel’s restaurant offers a tempting escape. Led by Edip Sigl (who was behind Restaurant Es:senz, awarded three Michelin stars in 2024) and Max Müller, the menu spans from sushi made with freshly caught fish to regional-inspired classics such as the Münchner Schnitzel.
Chiemgauhof is the perfect spot to blissfully do nothing. You might, though, wish to start the day with a cold plunge in the lake, or perhaps swim a few lengths of the 18m (heated) outdoor pool. The property also offers activities such as stand-up paddleboarding, yoga, pilates, boat rides and e-bike riding.
Chiemgauhof is located at Julius-Exter-Promenade 21, 83236 Übersee, Germany.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
