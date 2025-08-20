With a serene waterside setting in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, forested surroundings, and expanses of timber inside and out, Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat certainly nods to the region’s log-cabin vernacular. But the new hotel by Italian architect and designer Matteo Thun is an altogether more luxurious and contemporary hideaway.

Rest and relax at Chiemgauhof, a cosy lakeside retreat in Übersee, Germany

(Image credit: Photography by Elias Hassos)

Thun is known for his sustainable construction and use of natural materials (as far back as his Vigilius mountain resort in South Tyrol, which marked 20 years in 2024). When conceptualising the design for Chiemgauhof Lakeside Retreat, Thun decided to begin by painting a watercolour that would capture the essence of the hotel’s surrounding context. ‘I wanted every building to reflect the aura of the genius loci and tell a story,’ he tells Wallpaper*.

(Image credit: Photography by Elias Hassos)

After two years of construction, his vision was realised: a minimalist hotel with a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. Open structures were built using natural materials local to the area, such as wood, stone and glass. The hotel offers 28 suites, intimate yet spacious, all positioned to face the lake. Choose the Corner Suites for large bay windows, the Garden Suites for direct lake access and a private garden, and the Junior Suites for their bijou private balcony.

(Image credit: Photography by Elias Hassos)

‘[The hotel] connects the region’s heritage with the benefits of modern hospitality. We have translated the special allure of the old wooden barns into the here and now. Nature will take care of the rest over time, giving the entire hotel a beautiful patina,’ explains Thun. Eagle-eyed guests will appreciate the dedicated attention to detail. Japanese-inspired larch-wood bathtubs make a relaxing spot to observe the lake, while a double-sided fireplace creates a cosy atmosphere. Handmade rugs from German designer Jan Kath soften the oiled oak floorboards.

(Image credit: Photography by Elias Hassos)

(Image credit: Photography by Elias Hassos)

Although there is little need to step out of the relaxing confines of the suites, the hotel’s restaurant offers a tempting escape. Led by Edip Sigl (who was behind Restaurant Es:senz, awarded three Michelin stars in 2024) and Max Müller, the menu spans from sushi made with freshly caught fish to regional-inspired classics such as the Münchner Schnitzel.

(Image credit: Photography by Elias Hassos)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chiemgauhof)

Chiemgauhof is the perfect spot to blissfully do nothing. You might, though, wish to start the day with a cold plunge in the lake, or perhaps swim a few lengths of the 18m (heated) outdoor pool. The property also offers activities such as stand-up paddleboarding, yoga, pilates, boat rides and e-bike riding.

(Image credit: Photography by Elias Hassos)

Chiemgauhof is located at Julius-Exter-Promenade 21, 83236 Übersee, Germany.

