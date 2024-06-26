Inside MM:NT Berlin Lab, the new futuristic aparthotel captivating the tech-savvy

For the last two months, a new aparthotel in Berlin’s Hackescher Markt has been inviting people to try and give feedback on its design and experience. Wallpaper* took up this offer, spending two nights as a willing guinea pig. Dubbed MM:NT Berlin Lab, the hospitality concept was developed by Philippa Wagner, an experienced design strategist at PeoplePlacesSpaces, for apartment hotel operator Adina Hotels, part of Sydney-based TFE Hotels.

Inside MM:NT Berlin Lab aparthotel

(Image credit: Photography by Lars Brønseth)

MM:NT Berlin Lab bills itself as a ‘digital first’, self-serve experience. ‘You need to be digitally savvy, ideally a digital native,’ says MM:NT operations lead Janek Gensch. As such, spots like the front entrance, guest rooms, and in-room drawers and cupboards had to be accessed by swiping the corresponding ‘key’ on the app. Although bewildering at first, the system eventually became second nature.

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

With no staff on site during the beta mode period – just an MM:NT intercom system connecting with a staff member – the only background noise we experienced was the incidental music in the communal spaces or that of other guests conversing about the futuristic nature of the experience.

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

Design-wise, the interiors emanate a minimal and functional energy. ACME, a studio based in London, Berlin and Madrid, developed most shared spaces and bedrooms, while BWM in Vienna crafted one room with a different approach. In the communal area, ACME installed a large table made of recycled plastic from Smile Plastic and adorned the space with floor-to-ceiling green drapes to soften the concrete walls.

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

Our two-night stay commenced in one of ACME’s ‘small’ rooms, a compact 14 sq m space without windows, resembling a Scandinavian cabin on a cruise ship. Distinctively, the bathroom boasted terracotta recycled glass tiles from Eco-Friendly Tiles. On our second night, we stayed in BWM’s ‘medium’ room, where the team ingeniously fit a kitchenette with a Foresso worktop made of recycled materials into the available 19 sq m – space-saving features included fold-out shelves and tables integrated into the walls.

MM:NT Berlin Lab is set to open to the public on 1 July 2024, while the brand has plans to expand in more European cities and Australia.

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

(Image credit: Photography by Silke Briel)

MM:NT Berlin Lab is located at, An d. Spandauer Brücke 11, mmnt-intime.com