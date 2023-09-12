Locke at East Side Gallery: step inside its characterful interiors in Berlin

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Locke at East Side Gallery has landed in Berlin, marking the innovative hospitality brand's 14th location globally, and showcasing its refreshing, design-led spirit in the German capital. The aparthotel is also the company's first venue in the city, located on the borders of three key inner-city neighbourhoods, Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg and Mitte. The property follows the launch of Ember Locke earlier in the year, and the previous openings of Munich's WunderLocke by Holloway Li and Buckle Street Studios in east London by New York City architecture studio Grzywinski+Pons – the practice also behind the Berlin space.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

Step inside Locke at East Side Gallery

The new Locke at East Side Gallery features an expansive 176 sleek studio apartments. Each is equipped with its own independent kitchenettes and living areas, as is the aparthotel's usual approach. Many have access to a private balcony for long city views - and all are bathed in light. Guests can lounge at their private space, or spend time at the complimentary co-working area, shared by both guests and locals, strategically ensuring the hotel is embedded into the neighbourhood life this way. A coffee shop, a bar and the restaurant Anima are also on the premises for more options.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

Matthew Grzywinski of Grzywinski+Pons envisioned the space as a playful, chic continuation of the building's context, mixing planting with neutral tones, natural textures, and raw concrete. Meanwhile, pops of colour and furniture with tons of character make sure interiors stand out when they need to.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

A carefully curated music and event programme, as well as rotating art on site, highlight Locke's creative edge and invites the city's inherent dynamism into the property. This is reflected in the restaurant's approach too, as explained by head chef Andrea Lannicella: ‘It’s important to keep the true nature of ingredients and introducing creative twists to culinary traditions is vital. Berlin is an inspiring setting that encourages exploration and experimentation in the field of food and culture and this will be reflected in our offerings at Anima.’

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

'We are thrilled to be opening our first Locke in Berlin, a city of innovation and creativity. Locke at East Side Gallery has been a very special project for us and the finished result is an incredible offering. With an exciting partnership in place with audiophile bar and restaurant Anima, spectacular views across the River Spree and located in a great location within the trendy inner-city districts Friedrichschain, Kreuzberg and Mitte, we are excited to open the doors and welcome people to Locke at East Side Gallery,' said Stephen McCall, Locke's CEO.

(Image credit: Nicholas Worley)

