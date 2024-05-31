Fire and salt fuel the new Beef Club eatery at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg campus
Beef Club, revamped by Ester Bruzkus Architekten, turns to fire and salt in its cooking as well as its interior inspiration
Found within the future-facing Volkswagen campus – which serves as a brand hub and an experience centre – in Wolfsburg, Germany, restaurant Beef Club has reopened its doors following an extensive refresh by Ester Bruzkus Architekten. The project follows a basic rule of sustainability, which, according to Peter Greenberg, partner at the German architecture studio, is ‘to save as much as possible but to make it as contemporary as possible’. As such, the team strived to reuse elements from the restaurant’s previous iteration but repurposed them to upgrade its atmosphere.
Nature and innovation collide at Beef Club
The fresh design – which references the fire and salt that are key elements of Beef Club cooking – combines a spacious communal area with a sophisticated private zone. At the heart of the public dining experience is a visible open kitchen and brick fireplace that display the theatrical grilling of meats and vegetables. Both follow a composition of three kinds of fired brick, glazed and unglazed, in different formats. Adjacent to this is a large pink salt monolith by Königssalz, used as a counter to display different kinds of salt that are used in the dishes. Individual tables lie ahead, crafted from salt-treated wood and displaying a unique colour and texture. Meanwhile, wooden benches running the room’s length and inspired by Alvar Aalto’s Wolfsburg churches, enhance the social feel of the restaurant.
Enveloping Beef Club is a discreet, earthy colour palette complemented by industrial-style lighting and technical fixtures, such as silver cylindrical overhead lamps repurposed from the previous space. Shades of green, brown, orange, and black contribute to the cosy atmosphere of the room, which looks out to a leafy canal. A shift into darker floor tiles welcomes guests into the private dining room, where the light and colours are slightly more lavish. Here, the old booth seating and bar set-up are reused with new finishes to maintain a cohesive look. ‘All in all, the project’s concept is to harness the archaic within the technological, inviting the community of Wolfsburg into the campus,’ adds Greenberg.
Beef Club is located at Stadtbrücke, Wolfsburg, autostadt.de
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
