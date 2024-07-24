Hamburg’s new food court Le Big TamTam offers traditional flavours in an irreverent setting

Le Big TamTam in Hamburg’s Hanse District is anything but an ordinary food court. Designed by German practice Studio Aisslinger in collaboration with Tellerrand Consulting, the project, which took over four years to realise, breathes new life into the city’s first heritage-listed mall, Hanseviertel at Große Bleichen, and reinvents the traditional urban food market as a funfair-like experience. With elements like the ‘smallest bar in Hamburg’ and a central ‘Farming Tower’, Le Big TamTam bursts with colour and flavour.

Le Big TamTam, Hamburg

Le Big TamTam overview (Image credit: Photography by Martin Kunze Hamburg)

Reflecting the growing trend for homemade, authentic dishes in major European cities, the five different culinary offerings at Le Big TamTam are incredibly diverse and international. Diners can choose to savour authentic Japanese ramen at Momo Ramen, indulge in Neapolitan pizzas paired with craft beers from ÜberQuell, a microbrewery in St Pauli, or enjoy vibrant Mexican street food from Miguel Zaldiva. Seafood lovers can delight in classic dishes served by Burhan Schawich and Samet Kaplan, while Yeahboy offers a fresh take on vegan comfort food.

Food Station at Le Big TamTam (Image credit: Photography by Martin Kunze Hamburg)

Le Big TamTam interior (Image credit: Photography by Martin Kunze Hamburg)

Le Big TamTam sitting details (Image credit: Photography by Martin Kunze Hamburg)

Beyond the tantalising menus, the space, which caters to up to 500 guests, features the smallest bar in town, set 14m up and accessed through a narrow, steep staircase; an artisan bakery; a stage for live concerts and DJ sets, and a dedicated events area. For Studio Aisslinger (whose past projects include Kantini and a retro-futuristic apothecary, both in Berlin), enhancing connectivity through design was paramount in their vision for the space. Every detail, whether grand or subtle, tells a story.

The atmosphere is delightfully playful, with imaginative materials choices, vibrant colour combinations, dynamic geometry and custom-made furniture, creating a unique feel-good environment. For Werner Aisslinger, founder of the studio, managing director and head designer, the best part is the evershifting pop-up concept dubbed The Kiosk: 'a small wonderworld bringing memories of funfairs, fancy markets and fairytales together in a small, welcoming unit’.

Hamburg’s smallest bar at Le Big TamTam (Image credit: Photography by Martin Kunze Hamburg)

The Kiosk at Le Big TamTam (Image credit: Photography by Martin Kunze Hamburg)

Food stand and bakery at Le Big TamTam (Image credit: Photography by Martin Kunze Hamburg)

Le Big TamTam is located at Große Bleichen 32, Hamburg, lebigtamtam.com