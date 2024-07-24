Hamburg’s new food court Le Big TamTam offers traditional flavours in an irreverent setting
Le Big TamTam, designed by Studio Aisslinger, marks a new era in Hamburg’s hospitality-rich Hanse District
Le Big TamTam in Hamburg’s Hanse District is anything but an ordinary food court. Designed by German practice Studio Aisslinger in collaboration with Tellerrand Consulting, the project, which took over four years to realise, breathes new life into the city’s first heritage-listed mall, Hanseviertel at Große Bleichen, and reinvents the traditional urban food market as a funfair-like experience. With elements like the ‘smallest bar in Hamburg’ and a central ‘Farming Tower’, Le Big TamTam bursts with colour and flavour.
Le Big TamTam, Hamburg
Reflecting the growing trend for homemade, authentic dishes in major European cities, the five different culinary offerings at Le Big TamTam are incredibly diverse and international. Diners can choose to savour authentic Japanese ramen at Momo Ramen, indulge in Neapolitan pizzas paired with craft beers from ÜberQuell, a microbrewery in St Pauli, or enjoy vibrant Mexican street food from Miguel Zaldiva. Seafood lovers can delight in classic dishes served by Burhan Schawich and Samet Kaplan, while Yeahboy offers a fresh take on vegan comfort food.
Beyond the tantalising menus, the space, which caters to up to 500 guests, features the smallest bar in town, set 14m up and accessed through a narrow, steep staircase; an artisan bakery; a stage for live concerts and DJ sets, and a dedicated events area. For Studio Aisslinger (whose past projects include Kantini and a retro-futuristic apothecary, both in Berlin), enhancing connectivity through design was paramount in their vision for the space. Every detail, whether grand or subtle, tells a story.
The atmosphere is delightfully playful, with imaginative materials choices, vibrant colour combinations, dynamic geometry and custom-made furniture, creating a unique feel-good environment. For Werner Aisslinger, founder of the studio, managing director and head designer, the best part is the evershifting pop-up concept dubbed The Kiosk: 'a small wonderworld bringing memories of funfairs, fancy markets and fairytales together in a small, welcoming unit’.
Le Big TamTam is located at Große Bleichen 32, Hamburg, lebigtamtam.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
