Since the 1960s, Taquería El Califa de León in the San Rafael neighbourhood of Mexico City has been attracting a dedicated clientele for tacos that prioritise quality tortillas and exceptional meat.

Serving just four dishes – all a variation of the beef taco – the 10ft-by-10ft taco stand has become the third street food vendor in the world to receive a Michelin star, with the guide naming the food ‘elemental and pure’.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chef Arturo Rivera Martínez ascribes the popularity of his food to ‘the simplicity of our taco. It has only a tortilla, red or green sauce and that’s it. That and the quality of the meat.’ Martinez has been a fixture at the stand for the last 20 years and was presented with the prestigious white chef’s jacket that comes with the award while at work last week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The accolade comes after the publication of the first Michelin Guide Mexico. Two-star fine dining restaurant Quintonil, run by chef Jorge Vallejo and Alejandra Flores; and Rosetta, from chef Elena Reygadas, awarded one star, were among the other establishments included on Michelin’s first-ever rankings for Mexico.

In 2016, a Singapore Hawker stand was the first street-food outlet to receive a Michelin star. Currently, Taquería El Califa de León joins street-food establishments Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle in Singapore and Jay Fai in Bangkok in the Michelin guide – both with one star each.

Full details of the Michelin Guide Mexico 2024 at guide.michelin.com