Six hotels where you’ll find the winter sun this February
From intimate seaside inns to lush tropical resorts, here are six Wallpaper*-approved winter sun escapes
After an interminably long January, February calls for sunshine and escape. No need to wait for summer when there’s such invigorating magic in the winter sun. From intimate seaside inns to sprawling tropical resorts, here are six Wallpaper*-approved escapes where you can reset and recharge.
Auka Boipeba, Brazil
On the bijou Bahian island of Boipeba, Auka Boipeba delivers a dual bliss of jungle and beach. Designed by FGMF, its 20 suites balance raw concrete, cobogós (perforated bricks used to build walls), and private plunge pools, all angled for ocean views. The beachside spa taps into local botanicals, while the restaurant serves shrimp stew risotto and yellowtail snapper ceviche straight from the island’s waters. A polygonal pool, sun deck, and sauna complete the scene.
Auka Boipeba is located at R. Praia Boca da Barra - Velha Boipeba, Cairu - BA, 45426-000, Brazil, aukaboipeba.com.br
Velha Boipeba’s average February temperature: 29° / 26° (High / Low)
Read our full hotel review of Auka Boipeba
Casa Yuma, Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Minutes away from the beach of Los Naranjos and the lively village of La Punta in the Mexican municipality of Puerto Escondido, Casa Yuma is a peaceful oceanfront oasis that celebrates its surroundings. Architect Ricardo de La Concha, with studio TAAC, designed the hotel to blend into the environment using native materials and locally sourced ceramics and furnishings. Its 25 rooms exude warmth, while an ocean-view pool, yoga sessions, and soulful Mexican cuisine set the tone for a balmy escape.
Casa Yuma is located at Ventanilla KM 153, Lote 10 Los Naranjos, Mexico; casayuma.com
Puerto Escondido’s average February temperature: 29° / 22° (High / Low)
Read our full hotel review of Casa Yuma
Cheval Blanc St-Barth
A Caribbean jewel with Parisian poise, Cheval Blanc St-Barth offers palatial relaxation on the sun-drenched shores of Baie des Flamands. Designed by Jacques Grange, its 61 suites and villas embody the essence of plush island living. At La Case, Jean Imbert’s vibrant menu sets the stage for long, languid lunches, while Guerlain’s spa rituals unfold in serene seclusion. Whether snorkelling the reefs, toasting at the Tiki-inspired bar, or indulging in a private beachfront dinner, this is St-Barth at its best.
Cheval Blanc St-Barth is located at Baie des Flamands, Saint-Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy; chevalblanc.com
St-Barth’s average February temperature: 29° / 23° (High / Low)
Read our full hotel review of Cheval Blanc St-Barth
Il Delfino, Yamba, Australia
Tucked along Yamba’s pandanus-fringed coastline, Il Delfino revives a 1948 sailor’s inn with Mediterranean soul and Australian ease. Designer Sheree Commerford preserved the original building’s midcentury charm, restoring wooden floors, geometric archways, and sunbathed terraces where guests can linger over coffee, lulled by the tide. Each of the five suites, named after Italy’s coastal gems, pairs handmade tiles, vintage wares, and bespoke ceramics with the comfort of integrated kitchens and Smeg coffee machines. From whale watching on the terrace to feasting on Clarence Valley’s finest produce, Il Delfino is an intimate inn of coastal passion.
Il Delfino is located at 4 Ocean St, Yamba NSW 2464, Australia; ildelfino.com.au
Yamba’s average February temperature: 27° / 19° (High / Low)
Read our full hotel review of Il Delfino
Singita Milele, Natta, Tanzania
Set within the 350,000 acres that make up Tanzania’s Grumeti Reserve, Singita Milele is a 1,200 sq ft buyout villa that redefines the modern safari retreat. Designed by HK Studio, its five distinct suites echo the Serengeti’s palette – natural textures dominate, with earthy hues combined with soft grassy shades. From a starlit infinity pool to a speakeasy-style bar and open-fire boma, every detail invites connection. Here, the savannah isn’t just seen – it’s felt, with no barriers between guests and wilderness.
Singita Milele is located in Natta, Tanzania; singita.com
Natta’s average February temperature: 29° / 17° (High / Low)
Read our full hotel review of Singita Milele
Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo, Indonesia
On the Indonesian island of Flores, Ta’aktana puts the fishing village of Labuan Bajo on the luxury map. Spanning 16 hectares, the 70-key retreat – including seven overwater sea villas – marries curved silhouettes and natural wood with a modern, minimalist edge, courtesy of ANP Interiors. Just an hour from Komodo National Park, it’s a basecamp for adventure, from snorkelling at Taka Makassar to hikes on Padar Island. Ta’aktana’s five distinct food and beverage concepts continue with Taba’s Japanese robata cuisine, while Di’a Spa’s cave-inspired rituals offer a restorative experience.
Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo is located at Pantai Wae Rana, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara 86763, Indonesia, marriott.com
Labuan Bajo’s average February temperature: 29° / 24° (High / Low)
Read our full hotel review of Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
