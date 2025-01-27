In St Barths, Cheval Blanc is an oceanside oasis soaking in turquoise views
Following its 10th anniversary, Cheval Blanc St-Barth continues to shine as a pearl of the Caribbean
A jewel in the French West Indies, Cheval Blanc St-Barth unites refined palatial glamour with barefoot relaxation. Although travelling to the remote island is no easy feat, especially if you are venturing from Europe or further east, the long-haul fatigue disappears as the petite seaplane slowly reaches its destination, slicing through the crisp blue skies and cascading over the azure blue sea. Upon arrival, a short journey begins to Flamands Beach, also known as Anse des Flamands, where Cheval Blanc St-Barth takes residence.
Unwind at Cheval Blanc St-Barth
With the long, white sandy beach as its backyard, it is no wonder the luxury hotel is in harmony with the laidback aesthetic of the Caribbean. Yet it is indulgently decadent, having received a ‘Palace’ distinction (only awarded to a few hotels across France as recognition for excellent service).
Cheval Blanc St-Barth is the third location to be welcomed into the Maison collection; its suites and villas overlook the sea or the tropical gardens, where eagle-eyed guests can spot turtles and iguanas living amongst carefully preserved tropical flora.
Balancing the charm of oceanside homes with echoes of French refinement, French furniture designer Jacques Grange took on the task of designing the villa and suite interiors by adding sculptural detailing, textural rattan furniture, and crisp cream chairs and sofas, while colour is threaded through the choice in abstract art.
Even though taking in the natural beauty of the location is an effortless way to relax, if there is a need to peel yourself away from the comfort of the hillside retreats or beachside bungalows, Cheval Blanc St-Barth’s spa is perhaps the pinnacle of relaxation. The ‘Fusion with Nature’ ritual is a treatment in the heart of the gardens. Immersed by the island’s surrounding vegetation, the massage also incorporates Guerlain products.
The Maison’s resident restaurant, La Case, headed by chef Jean Imbert with its accompanying poolside White Bar, offer a diverse, casual culinary menu that pays tribute to cuisine inspired by local flavours, including seared yellowfin tuna to poached mahi-mahi. As the sun sets, enjoy a rum cocktail full of notes of roasted pineapple, candied ginger, and passion fruit – a Caribbean toast to oceanfront living.
Cheval Blanc St-Barth is located at Baie des Flamands, Saint-Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy; chevalblanc.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
We celebrate the emerging London architects to be excited about
These emerging London architects are some of the capital's finest ground-breakers, movers and shakers; heralding a new generation of architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Design Awards 2025: we celebrate Saint Laurent’s designer doppelgangers
Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello conjured the spirit of house founder Yves Saint Laurent and his signature thick-rimmed glasses for a masterful S/S 2025 collection of tailoring-clad lookalikes
By Jack Moss Published
-
Pop culture, nostalgia and familiarity: Sam McKinniss in LA
Artist Sam McKinniss’ solo exhibition of paintings at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles taps into familiarity, loss, and nostalgia
By Tianna Williams Published