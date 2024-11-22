Australian surf culture merges with the charm of the Mediterranean at Il Delfino
Il Delfino, designed by Sheree Commerford, is a restored 1940s seaside inn nestled on the Yamba coastline in Australia
On Australia’s east coast, legendary surf breaks beckon; fishing trawlers pass at dawn, and friendly, barefoot locals gather in coffee shops and on pandanus-lined shores. Here, Il Delfino puts the slow-moving seaside town of Yamba on the radar of design aficionados and those seeking the ease of self-sufficient sojourns amidst a sleepy coastal landscape.
Tour Il Delfino: a dreamy coastal retreat
‘Il Delfino was built in 1948, and its history is deeply tied to the identity of Yamba’s coastline,’ says designer and owner Sheree Commerford, who grew up near the surf town and acquired the beloved seaside inn in 2021.
‘We lived in the space for five months before starting the restoration to understand the light, the sounds, and the feeling of the place, ensuring that every decision honoured its past,’ says Commerford. ‘Preserving the original structure was crucial because the building’s midcentury design holds so much of the personality and nostalgia we wanted to maintain.’ Wooden floors and windows, along with a 1940s geometric archway, were restored to retain the soul of the former sailor’s inn.
Il Delfino’s indelible Mediterranean charm lies in its old-school values and laid-back motto, ‘alla spiaggia’, which means ‘to the beach’. ‘Here, the world slows down, inviting you to experience life’s simple pleasures,’ says Commerford, who sought to create a home-away-from-home for guests with the ease of functionality that conjures feelings of ‘childhood holidays, a sense of freedom, wonder, and familiarity’.
All five suites are a nod to Italy’s most coveted locales – Ischia, Ravello, Scopello, Portofino and Cinque Terre. ‘Every detail – from terracotta tiles to 20th-century objet d’art – tells a story of its own,’ explains Commerford. Inside the sunbathed Cinque Terra suite, custom-built furniture is paired with layers of blue and white upholstery and seagrass textures.
Vintage wares are poised alongside handmade tiles by Di Lunedi and bespoke pieces from local artisans like ceramics by Lisa Lapointe, wall sconces by Monique Robinson, and murals by friend Heidi Middleton, the artist in residence who hand-painted a series of works across the Inn.
Soothed by ocean sounds, the suites are self-contained and refreshingly functional with integrated kitchens, Smeg bean-to-coffee machines, Aesop amenities, and a curated in-room shop. There’s also the ease of a laundrette and an outdoor shower for a salty reprieve, while on the terrace, guests sprawl out on Italian Lido sun lounges while spotting dolphins and migrating whales.
Just down the road, restaurant Gather highlights produce from Clarence Valley, and local fare, like fresh-caught prawns, can be delivered on demand from the farmers market and seafood co-op nearby.
Il Delfino is located at 4 Ocean St, Yamba NSW 2464, Australia, ildelfino.com.au
Amber Hunter is a South African-born travel writer and editor. She is a regular contributor and copy editor for Embraer Private Jets’ Advantage magazine and her work has featured in several international publications. Amber also owns Hunter and I Journal, a digital copywriting studio and luxury travel concierge in Melbourne, Australia.
