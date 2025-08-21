Back when the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards debuted in 2021, there were already heavy rumblings about the long-term viability of the tech cycle. Since then, ‘innovations’ like AI have muddied the waters ever further, placing additional strain on the precious resources consumed to bring out upgrades, enhancements and shiny new things on a regular basis.

Most Revolutionary Transport: Volvo EX90 SUV (Image credit: Volvo)

Straight out of the gate, we were delighted to see brands big and small approach the awards with a plethora of products that demonstrate a refreshing approach to longevity, circularity and efficiency, as well as the critical edge that makes these devices and machines stand out from their rivals.

Most Illuminating Lighting: Artafex Linear by DMF Lighting (Image credit: DMF Lighting)

Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025 winners

Read on to discover the winners of the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025, judged by Wallpaper* editor-in-chief Bill Prince and tech & transport editor Jonathan Bell, with valuable input from business director Kelly Gray.

Best Sustainable Step Forward for the Home

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush

Best Sustainable Step Forward for the Home: SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush (Image credit: SURI)

Starting with the unassailable and frankly unpleasant fact that ‘every toothbrush you’ve ever owned still exists’, SURI set out to make the electric toothbrush a more appealing prospect. From the outset, the company’s design ethos has been to avoid disposability and use only renewable plant-based materials for the bits that are usually plastic – the brush heads and bristles – with a smaller handle made from recyclable aluminium and easier access to renew or reuse the internal parts, including the long-life battery.

Although a small company like SURI still faces a titanic battle against the global power of Big Toothbrush, the start-up’s chances are bolstered by the exceptional attention to detail and design quality of the SST.

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, £67.50, TrySURI.com, @discoverSURI

Best Portable Sustainable Step Forward

PINE Beat speaker by POCA audio

Best Portable Sustainable Step Forward: PINE Beat speaker by POCA audio (Image credit: POCA audio)

Another company looking to add longevity to a category of electronics that’s all too often consigned to landfill rather than repair. POCA audio’s PINE Beat Bluetooth speaker is defined by its easily swappable battery back, readily accessible circuitry for future updates, and ecosystem of case, components and accessories made from sustainable materials.

All this adds up to a welcome riposte to gadgets that give out all too soon. Designed by Aaron Ox, the POCA Beat comes in smart, ash black anodised aluminium, with extras including a magnetic hold base as well as accessories designed to make it easier to take out and about. The speaker also doubles up as a power bank, making it an essential camping accessory.

PINE Beat by POCA audio, from £170, POCAaudio.co.uk, @POCAaudio

Fittest Fitness Kit

Technogym Reform

Fittest Fitness Kit: Technogym Reform (Image credit: Technogym)

The eagerly awaited arrival of Technogym’s first bespoke kit for Reformer Pilates is now here. As ever, the company’s renowned quality control and attention to detail has resulted in a piece of gym equipment that goes above and beyond its rivals.

The Reform was developed in close collaboration with Pilates instructors, and every aspect of the device is designed to be intuitive and easy to use for beginners and experienced practitioners. Materials include wood, aluminium and vegan leather, with ropes sourced from marine-grade suppliers. The Reform is available in Sandstone, Pearl Grey and Diamond Black and should last a lifetime.

Technogym Reform, for more information visit Technogym.com, @Technogym

Food, Drink and Design Award

Ninja CRISPi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer

Food, Drink and Design Award: Ninja CRISPi (Image credit: Ninja)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t reward one of the most popular categories in contemporary kitchen gadgets, the Air Fryer. Market leader Ninja wins the award for its CRISPi 4-in-1, a flexible and portable glass air fryer designed for small spaces. It essentially reduces the appliance down to two glass cooking containers (each sized for different portions) and a handheld PowerPod unit, the last clipping to the former to give you a variety of options.

The four functions – Air Fry, Roast, Keep Warm, and Recrisp – are both energy-efficient and ultra-fast, while the whole kit can be stored off the work surface when it’s not needed. Available in Blue, Stone and Sage Green, the CRISPi 4-in-1 is a welcome solution for the modern kitchen.

Ninja CRISPi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer, £149.99, NinjaKitchen.co.uk, @NinjaKitchenUK

Greatest Outdoor Design

1977 Outdoor Sofa by King Living

Greatest Outdoor Design: 1977 Outdoor Sofa by King Living (Image credit: King Living)

Australian furniture designer David King kick-started his career at the tail-end of the 1970s with the ‘1977 Sofa’. Now King Living’s iconic modular design has been reissued and uprated, transforming the gently curving sofa into a must-have piece of outdoor furniture.

Under the tailored fabric surface is a lightweight aluminium frame, easily recyclable and incorporating’s King Living’s own Postureflex Seating System. The frame ensures the sofa units are easy to move around and reposition depending on the season, whilst the fabric is fully breathable as well as water- and stain-resistant. Covers can also be removed for professional cleaning – or simply replaced to give the sofa another lease of life.

1977 Outdoor Sofa by King Living, from £2,347, KingLiving.co.uk, @KingLiving

Life Enhancing Object

ClockClock 24 in Dada Blue by Kit Kemp Design Studio and Humans Since 1982

Life Enhancing Object: ClockClock 24 in Dada Blue by Kit Kemp Design Studio (Image credit: Kit Kemp Design Studio)

The ClockClock 24 is now a familiar design object, regardless of the scale on the installation. We’ve honoured the new Dada Blue-finished version of the wall-mounted timepiece as a favourite Life Enhancing Object. The intriguing and endlessly fascinating kinetic blend of digital and analogue components never ceases to intrigue. In Dada Blue, this contemporary classic receives a new and welcome lease of life.

ClockClock 24 in Dada Blue, Kit Kemp Design Studio, £8,350, Shop.KitKemp.com, @ShopKitKemp

Most Illuminating Lighting

Artafex Linear by DMF Lighting

Most Illuminating Lighting: Artafex Linear by DMF Lighting (Image credit: DMF Lighting)

Awarded for its stealth and impact as much as for the design itself, Artafex Linear from ADMF Lighting is a stylish way of adding depth, delight and dynamism to rooms, cabinetry and other architectural elements. ADMF has created an ultra-slim, highly dense lighting array that packs 192 LEDs into each foot for smooth light delivery.

Aimed at interior designers and architects, Artafex Linear’s slim profile means the bright lights can be tucked away out of sight without the need for specialist installation and cutting. The modular design also enables lights to be replaced independently, giving the system a long and useful life.

For more information on Artafex Linear by DMF Lighting visit DMFluxury.com, @DMFluxury

Most Masterful Music Device

Nothing Ear (open)

Most Masterful Music Device: Nothing Ear (open) (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing’s Ear (open) was a welcome diversion from the norm from the London-based tech disruptor. The company’s first foray into a headphone format that allows ambient noise to combine with excellent audio quality, the Ear (open) proved different and distinctive without compromising Nothing’s hard-won reputation for excellence.

The slim case and sleek, adjustable form factor set the Ear (open) apart from its rivals. Lighter than conventional earbuds, these are also long-lasting, with eight hours of playback bumped to 30 hours with a fully charged case.

Ear (open) by Nothing, £99, Nothing.tech, @Nothing

Most Revolutionary Transport

Volvo EX90

Most Revolutionary Transport: Volvo EX90 SUV (Image credit: Volvo)

It might not have broken any moulds, but the sight of an all-electric flagship Volvo SUV is still a welcome one. The EX90 is undeniably premium in shape, form and construction, but it’s also one of the first seven-seater EVs to hit the market. A Wallpaper* Smart Space Award joins a clutch of other accolades, including World Luxury Car at the World Car Awards.

One of the key takeaways from this new machine is the sensor-based safety systems. In the brand's own words, ‘Volvo will continue to innovate until cars don’t crash anymore’, and the EX90 has no fewer than eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors and a LiDAR sensor on board.

Volvo EX90, from £82,660, VolvoCars.com, @Volvocars

Most Watchable TV

Samsung S95F Smart TV

Most Watchable TV: Samsung S95F Smart TV (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung continues to dominate the smart TV market. The new 55-inch OLED S95F is a sophisticated 4K television with a screen that’s almost completely glare-free. As a result, the TV no longer reflects a room like a black mirror but fades into the background when not in use.

There are also eight built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos on board, with a minimal design enhanced by clutter-hiding cable boxes and the ability to be mounted almost completely flush to the wall. If you’re already in the Samsung product ecosystem, you can use the Galaxy Watch5 to control your viewing.

Samsung 55-inch OLED S95F 4K Vision AI Smart TV, £2,199, Samsung.com

Most Wonderful Wearable

Dyson OnTrac headphones

Most Wonderful Wearable: Dyson OnTrac headphones (Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson’s shock diversion into the home audio sphere impressed from the outset, thanks to the smart thinking that enables the OnTrac headphones to stand out from the crowd. That’s largely thanks to their modular design, as well as the huge wealth of colour and material options that give over 2,000 colour combinations.

With that said, 55 hours of battery life are not to be sniffed at, but as you’d expect from a company steeped in engineering R&D, there are also high-grade materials and components on display. The ultra-soft microfibre and multi-pivot gimbal arms create a comfortable and fine-sounding pair of headphones that can be worn for hours.

Dyson OnTrac wireless headphones, £449.99, Dyson.co.uk, @Dyson

Smartest Luggage

Softside Collection by Away

Smartest Luggage: Softside Collection by Away (Image credit: Away)

Away’s design-led disruption of the travel industry took off in 2016 with the company’s first ‘perfectly designed’ hardside Carry-On back. Away’s first venture into a soft-sided bag gets our nod for 2025’s smartest piece of luggage. The nylon luggage is water-repellent and abrasion-resistant, with a wide range of colours.

Frequent business travellers will appreciate the front laptop pocket and Away’s self-developed 360-degree wheels and clever interior compression system that gives you as much space as possible.

Away Softside Carry-On, $225, AwayTravel.com, @Away

Smart Smallpaper* Award

Graco Convertible Crib

Graco Read-with-Me4-in-1 Crib from Storkcraft (Image credit: Storkcraft)

Storkcraft’s Graco crib offers a new take on the baby furniture genre. Described as a crib with an ‘infinite lifespan’, the innovation here is that the structure transforms into a pair of sturdy bookshelves once crib sleeping is no longer required.

Storkcraft Graco Read-with-Me Crib, $429.99, Storkcraft.com, @Storkcraft

Most Intelligent Appliance

Smeg Omnichef

Omnichef Dolce Stil Novo oven by Smeg (Image credit: Smeg)

We love a multifunctional appliance and Smeg has taken things to another level with the Omnichef. This standard-sized built-in oven combines three types of cooking – traditional, steam and microwave – behind its black glass finish. Most importantly, all three methods can work in harmony to reduce cooking time by 70 per cent (roast potatoes in 20 minutes).

Linea Omnichef single oven, £2,999, Shop.SmegUK.com

Wallpaper* Smart Space Award 2025 highly commended entries

Sadly, not every submitted design could be heralded an overall winner, especially in hard-fought categories where competition was strong. The following eight entries are all Highly Commended and definitely demand some attention.

Highly Commended Life Enhancing Object: Yaber T2 Plus portable projector

Yaber T2 Plus portable projector (Image credit: Yaber)

Yaber’s compact T2 Plus is our pick of projectors, a properly portable device with an onboard battery and excellent image quality. With a handle that doubles as a stand, native 1080p resolution and on-board speakers from JBL, the T2 Plus also has a long-life LED light.

Yaber T2 Plus, £245, Yaber.com

Highly Commended Life Enhancing Object: Blue Signature air purifier by Blueair

Blue Signature air purifier by Blueair (Image credit: Blueair)

A compact app-driven air purifier, Blueair’s Blue Signature range is shaped for domestic-scale applications, not for dominating a space. While the sleek physical form is small, the filtration performance is anything but, with clever vent design and a multi-layer system that’s said to eliminate 99.97 per cent of airbone pollutants. The app offers real-time air quality monitoring as well as remote operation and scheduling.

Blue Signature by Blueair, $399, Blueair.com

Highly Commended Lighting: Potemine Alis

Potemine Alis light (Image credit: Potemine)

This sculptural lighting piece from designer Ilia Potemine is ultra-flexible. Operated by intuition and interaction, the cableless, switchless pebble-like form can be placed on the floor, desk or wall, with a huge variety of functions and applications. Elegant and intriguing.

For more information on Alis visit Potemine.com

Highly Commended Transport Tech: Nextbase Piqo dashcam

Nextbase Piqo dashcam (Image credit: Nextbase)

This pocketable dashcam caught our eye for its combination of discretion and power. Nextbase’s Piqo has all manner of applications from protection against insurance fraud to tracking against stolen cars. There’s even an Emergency SOS system.

Nextbase Piqo 2K dashcam, £119.99, Nextbase.co.uk

Highly Commended Music Device: We Are Rewind GB-001 Connected Boombox

We Are Rewind GB-001 Connected Boombox (Image credit: We Are Rewind)

Cassette culture is safe in the hands of We Are Rewind, France’s enthusiastic advocate of magnetic music formats. We’re big admirers of the company’s GB-001, a Bluetooth-connected Boombox that plays tapes whilst also serving as the ultimate retro speaker.

We Are Rewind GB-001 Connected Boombox, more information at WeAreRewind.com, @We_Are_Rewind

Highly commended Audio on the Move: DALI IO-12 Hi-Fi Headphones

DALI IO-12 Hi-Fi Headphones (Image credit: DALI)

DALI’s IO-12 headphones impressed us with their combination of high-end engineering and pared-back industrial design. The Danish company has successfully transferred its speaker design know-how into over-ear headphones, with a large driver and the latest version of Bluetooth.

DALI IO-12 Hi-Fi Headphones, price on demand, Dali-Speakers.com, @DaliSpeakers