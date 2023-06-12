In just three years, Wallpaper’s Smart Space Awards has become a leading celebration of the best examples of domestic design and technology. Established to celebrate the year’s finest mix of innovation, style, sustainability and simplicity, it is the ultimate tech awards for the home.

Winners of the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2023 (Image credit: Neil Godwin )

Over two years, we’ve explored every conceivable category to find the greatest products from the current crop of design and tech for the home. From e-bikes to water bottles, hi-fidelity speakers and hi-visibility wallpaper, we’ve assembled two collections that mark the cream of the crop.

Most Masterful Music Device, 2022: Syng's Cell Alpha speaker (Image credit: Syng)

For the 2023 awards, we’re demanding more of the same. Products that are low impact, high design, easy to use and easy on the eye, and – above all – make your life and living space just that little bit easier.

Most immersive brand home, 2023: Polestar Spaces (Image credit: Polestar)

We believe that a Wallpaper* Smart Space Award is more than just an industry accolade; it’s a seal of approval for design that does its job and makes the world a better place. As always, we’ll present a bespoke edit of the award-winners in a special feature in the print edition of Wallpaper*, as well as in-depth coverage on our digital platforms and across our social media channels.

Wallpaper* Smart Space Award winners, 2022. The Angell e-bike and Team Home Table’ light, by Tobias Grau (Image credit: Future)

The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2023 is an open call to everyone from big tech brands to boutique makers. We’re always actively seeking start-ups and innovators, young designers and new thinkers from across the disciplines. Please nominate the stuff that beautifies, enhances, and improves the spaces that surround us, making our lives more efficient, more elegant, and better in every way.

How to enter:

Find full details and nominate your product at

futureevents.uk/smartspaceawards2023

Closing date: 31 July 2023 at 11.59pm

Winners will be announced in August 2023.