Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2023
The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2023 is back to find the very best in new domestic design and technology
In just three years, Wallpaper’s Smart Space Awards has become a leading celebration of the best examples of domestic design and technology. Established to celebrate the year’s finest mix of innovation, style, sustainability and simplicity, it is the ultimate tech awards for the home.
Over two years, we’ve explored every conceivable category to find the greatest products from the current crop of design and tech for the home. From e-bikes to water bottles, hi-fidelity speakers and hi-visibility wallpaper, we’ve assembled two collections that mark the cream of the crop.
For the 2023 awards, we’re demanding more of the same. Products that are low impact, high design, easy to use and easy on the eye, and – above all – make your life and living space just that little bit easier.
We believe that a Wallpaper* Smart Space Award is more than just an industry accolade; it’s a seal of approval for design that does its job and makes the world a better place. As always, we’ll present a bespoke edit of the award-winners in a special feature in the print edition of Wallpaper*, as well as in-depth coverage on our digital platforms and across our social media channels.
The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2023 is an open call to everyone from big tech brands to boutique makers. We’re always actively seeking start-ups and innovators, young designers and new thinkers from across the disciplines. Please nominate the stuff that beautifies, enhances, and improves the spaces that surround us, making our lives more efficient, more elegant, and better in every way.
How to enter:
Find full details and nominate your product at
futureevents.uk/smartspaceawards2023
Closing date: 31 July 2023 at 11.59pm
Winners will be announced in August 2023.
