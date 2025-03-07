Enter the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025
We’re celebrating five years of Smart Space in 2025, tracing half a decade of technological trends and evolution, celebrating the ideas that worked and the devices that became indispensable
It’s time to nominate your product for the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025: our annual selection of the most forward-thinking and futureproofed new domestic design and technology.
We’ve always believed that technology can sometimes be intimidating and overwhelming – and even unnecessary – and the 2020s haven’t exactly seen a slowdown in the take-up of new ideas, from AI in all its forms to folding phones and a plethora of E-bikes and EVs.
Over four years, the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards have garnered a reputation for cutting through hype and unwanted complexity to reward the products and services that honour the promise of life-enhancing technology. Whether it’s style, simplicity, sustainability or pure invention, Smart Space is not about technology for technology’s sake.
Over the past four years, we’ve delved into all the key categories of today’s tech-filled lifestyles, seeking out the very best from across a range of devices and appliances, from ultra-efficient kitchen gadgets to great-sounding speakers, lighting concepts and electric cars. You can explore the winners of the inaugural Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2021, as well as those from 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards have become more than just another industry accolade; they’re a seal of approval for new design that does its job and makes the world a better place without devouring excessive time, resources and energy. These are the products our readers would be proud to own.
As always, we’ll present a bespoke edit of the award-winners in a special online feature as well as in-depth coverage across our social media channels.
How to enter Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025
The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025 is an open call to industry, from audio to smart devices, car makers to kitchen experts. We’re looking from entries from everyone from established tech brands to small start-ups and boutique makers. Wallpaper* continues to pride itself on supporting emerging talent and, as before, we’re actively seeking innovative ideas and products from young designers and new thinkers.
If you think your product makes the cut and enhances and improves the world around us, you’ll find details of how to enter at: futureevents.uk/smartspaceawards2025
Please note that the closing date is 26 April 2025 at 11.59pm
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
