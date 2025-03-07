Enter the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025

It’s time to nominate your product for the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025: our annual selection of the most forward-thinking and futureproofed new domestic design and technology.

Best Sustainable Step Forward for the Office 2024: Framery Four booth (Image credit: Framery Acoustics)

We’ve always believed that technology can sometimes be intimidating and overwhelming – and even unnecessary – and the 2020s haven’t exactly seen a slowdown in the take-up of new ideas, from AI in all its forms to folding phones and a plethora of E-bikes and EVs.

Over four years, the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards have garnered a reputation for cutting through hype and unwanted complexity to reward the products and services that honour the promise of life-enhancing technology. Whether it’s style, simplicity, sustainability or pure invention, Smart Space is not about technology for technology’s sake.

Best Sustainable Step Forward for Mobility 2024: Polestar 2 (Image credit: Polestar)

Over the past four years, we’ve delved into all the key categories of today’s tech-filled lifestyles, seeking out the very best from across a range of devices and appliances, from ultra-efficient kitchen gadgets to great-sounding speakers, lighting concepts and electric cars. You can explore the winners of the inaugural Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2021, as well as those from 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Highly Commended 2024: Most Masterful Music Device in the Home: Nocs Monolith X Aluminum speaker (Image credit: Nocs)

The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards have become more than just another industry accolade; they’re a seal of approval for new design that does its job and makes the world a better place without devouring excessive time, resources and energy. These are the products our readers would be proud to own.

As always, we’ll present a bespoke edit of the award-winners in a special online feature as well as in-depth coverage across our social media channels.

Mightiest Mobile Phone 2024: Nothing Phone (2a) (Image credit: Nothing)

How to enter Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025

The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2025 is an open call to industry, from audio to smart devices, car makers to kitchen experts. We’re looking from entries from everyone from established tech brands to small start-ups and boutique makers. Wallpaper* continues to pride itself on supporting emerging talent and, as before, we’re actively seeking innovative ideas and products from young designers and new thinkers.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Collaboration of the Year 2024: Kohler Formation 02 Smart Toilet (Image credit: Kohler)

If you think your product makes the cut and enhances and improves the world around us, you’ll find details of how to enter at: futureevents.uk/smartspaceawards2025

Please note that the closing date is 26 April 2025 at 11.59pm