Enter the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024
Nominate your product for the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024: our selection of the most forward-thinking new domestic design and technology
The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 are now open to enter. The annual awards form a snapshot of what’s bold, innovative and exciting in the world of technology and design. Technology can be intimidating and overwhelming, not to mention unnecessary, and the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards aim to cut through the excess and uncover products that embody sustainability and simplicity with style and innovation.
Smart Space isn’t just about technology for technology’s sake. Over the past three years, we’ve delved into all the key categories of today’s tech-filled lifestyles, seeking out the very best from across a range of devices and appliances, from ultra-efficient kitchen gadgets to great-sounding speakers, fitness kit, e-bikes and bold new designs.
You can explore the winners of the inaugural Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2021, as well as those from 2022 and 2023.
For 2024, we want to broaden our horizons and discover even more products that are worthy of the Smart Space Awards’ approval. These awards are more than just another industry accolade; they provide a seal of approval for new design that does its job and makes the world a better place by not devouring excessive time, resources and energy.
As always, we’ll present a bespoke edit of the award-winners in a special online feature as well as in-depth coverage across our social media channels.
How to enter Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024
The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 is an open call to everyone from big tech brands to start-ups and boutique makers. Wallpaper* prides itself on supporting emerging talent, and we’re actively seeking innovative ideas and products from young designers and new thinkers.
We’re looking forward to discovering the very best things to enhance and improve the spaces that surround us, the enduring stuff that makes our busy modern lives more elegant and efficient.
Find full details and nominate your product at:
futureevents.uk/smartspaceawards2024
Please note that the closing date is 26 April 2024 at 11.59pm.
Winners will be announced in June 2024.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine's Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper's first podcast.
