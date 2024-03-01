Enter the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024

The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 are now open to enter. The annual awards form a snapshot of what’s bold, innovative and exciting in the world of technology and design. Technology can be intimidating and overwhelming, not to mention unnecessary, and the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards aim to cut through the excess and uncover products that embody sustainability and simplicity with style and innovation.

Smart Space Awards 2023 winner: Best Domestic Design, Facet Basin collection by FORMED (Image credit: Formed)

Smart Space isn’t just about technology for technology’s sake. Over the past three years, we’ve delved into all the key categories of today’s tech-filled lifestyles, seeking out the very best from across a range of devices and appliances, from ultra-efficient kitchen gadgets to great-sounding speakers, fitness kit, e-bikes and bold new designs.

Smart Space Awards 2023 winner: Fittest fitness kit, Technogym Run

(Image credit: Technogym)

You can explore the winners of the inaugural Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2021, as well as those from 2022 and 2023.

Smart Space Awards 2023 winner: Most Impressive Speaker, Monolith by Nocs (Image credit: Nocs)

For 2024, we want to broaden our horizons and discover even more products that are worthy of the Smart Space Awards’ approval. These awards are more than just another industry accolade; they provide a seal of approval for new design that does its job and makes the world a better place by not devouring excessive time, resources and energy.

Smart Space Awards 2023 winner: Most Illuminating Lighting, ‘Everyday’ lamp by Neri & Huf for Stellar Works (Image credit: Neil Godwin)

As always, we’ll present a bespoke edit of the award-winners in a special online feature as well as in-depth coverage across our social media channels.

Smart Space Awards 2022 winner: Most Masterful Music Device, Cell Alpha by Syng (Image credit: Syng)

How to enter Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024

The Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 is an open call to everyone from big tech brands to start-ups and boutique makers. Wallpaper* prides itself on supporting emerging talent, and we’re actively seeking innovative ideas and products from young designers and new thinkers.

We’re looking forward to discovering the very best things to enhance and improve the spaces that surround us, the enduring stuff that makes our busy modern lives more elegant and efficient.

Smart Space Awards 2022 winner: Collaboration of the Year, Maximalist Brights by Yinka Ilori x Lick (Image credit: Lick)

Find full details and nominate your product at:

futureevents.uk/smartspaceawards2024

Please note that the closing date is 26 April 2024 at 11.59pm.

Winners will be announced in June 2024.