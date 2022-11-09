Love Hultén’s eccentric electronics projects chronicled in new book

Works is a beautiful new book about the bespoke audio and visual creations of Swedish craftsman Love Hultén

Bespoke audio and visual projects on pages of the book WORKS by Love Hultén
(Image credit: Love Hulten)
By Jonathan Bell
published

Swedish designer Love Hultén has launched his first monograph, Works. For the past six years, the artist, audiovisual specialist, and skilled woodworker has become famed for his unique approach to electronics design. Typically, Hultén works on commission, taking the innards of a much-loved piece of kit – be it a synthesiser, console, or computer – and reinventing it in a new housing as a piece of functional electronic art.

Open book, Works, by Love Hultén, showing pictures of Echo Observatory V2, a visual synthesiser

Echo Observatory V2, a visual synthesiser by Love Hultén

(Image credit: Love Hulten)

The Gothenburg-based designer doesn’t just re-house classic electronics; he also creates unique new instruments. Works is a journey through an eclectic, electric archive, chronicling his colourful and eccentric builds with a focus on the finished, perfect object, with a minimal look at the process and the function.

WORKS by Love Hulten

A bespoke case for the original 1976 Apple

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

Over the years, Hultén’s eccentric instruments have been commissioned by musicians and collectors, both as unique works of art but also as fully functional devices that can take their work to new places with a fresh approach to interface design and ergonomics.

WORKS by Love Hulten

The Echo Observatory (left) and VOC-25 (right)

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

Projects like the Echo Observatory v2 are strictly for aesthetic appreciation – the wooden console is a visual synthesiser that generates fractal-like patterns. 

In a similar vein is Hultén’s bespoke case for a 1976 Apple I, one of many projects that amplifies the style of early computer culture in a modern, highly crafted idiom.

WORKS by Love Hulten

Hultén's bespoke case for the Apple 1

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

The MMXS was inspired by the classic construction toy Meccano and the work of composer and inventor Martin Molin to create an analogue blend of mechanical movement and a synthesiser engine. 

Hultén’s playful but beautifully crafted mix of high and low tech is also demonstrated in the VOC-25, with its combination of plastic teeth and a keyboard-controlled sample bank.

WORKS by Love Hulten

The MMXS synthesiser

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

The Doodlestation is a fine example of Hultén’s more ambitious projects. A custom housing, it contains a number of rebuilt synths, including a Sequential OB-6, a Moog DFAM, a Microcosm from Hologram Electronics and a Theremin module, along with a tape echo and bespoke graphics.

WORKS by Love Hulten

Hultén’s Doodlestation 

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

Three hundred copies of the book were initially printed, with a second run in the works. 

You’ll have to combine this tactile experience with a trawl through Hultén’s various websites to get the full sound and vision experience of his work.

WORKS by Love Hulten

A detail of the MMXS

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

WORKS by Love Hulten

(Image credit: Love Hultén)

Love Hultén, Works, $39 plus shipping

For more information, visit lovehulten.com

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

Latest