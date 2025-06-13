For more than 40 years, Technogym has been revolutionising exercise equipment, creating pieces that merge sleek aesthetics with high-tech functionality. This year alone has seen the launch of ‘Biostrength’, AI-integrated equipment that measures individuals’ personal strength and adapts the machine’s resistance accordingly, and ‘Connected Dumbells’, which offer varying weights and personalised exercise programmes. Now joining the Technogym universe is ‘Reform’, the company’s sleek reformer Pilates machine.

Discover Technogym Reform, a new Pilates machine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Technogym)

The new reformer Pilates machine was developed alongside instructors and tested in the company’s Italy HQ. Its design accommodates beginners through to experts as the machine adapts to the user to ensure optimal performance and control.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Technogym)

Pilates was a discipline developed in the 1920s by Joseph Pilates, initially starting out as a form of rehabilitation for injured soldiers. Over the years, many people have turned to Pilates for its foundation in improving strength, flexibility and posture through controlled movements.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Technogym)

When practising Pilates on a reformer, one of the most difficult parts is making adjustments for the next exercise. The new reformer was designed with this in mind, with various components, such as the headrest, shoulder pads, foot bar and springs, crafted to allow quick and easy adjustment and limit interruptions.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Technogym)

The reformer is available in three colours – Sandstone, Pearl Grey, and Diamond Black – and built with eco-friendly materials such as wood, aluminium and vegan leather made out of apple skin. It also links up with the Technogym App, which provides a roster of on-demand videos that vary in fitness levels and goals and can be used in gyms, hotels or at home.

This new machine emphasises comfort and functionality in its ergonomic design, and the ability to slot into a home interior.

The Technogym Reform was previewed during Milan Design Week 2025, and will be available to purchase in October 2025