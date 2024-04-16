Technogym Home Bench 40 ways: designers interpret the home exercise classic
Technogym marks its 40 anniversary with 40 special editions of its Home Bench created in collaboration with international creatives
Technogym toasts to its 40th anniversary with a special collection celebrating its home gym bench through the eyes of 40 eclectic creatives. Unveiled at Milan Design Week 2024, ‘Design to Move’ is conceived and led by Giulio Cappellini, and curated by creative director Bruna Roccasalva, featuring a plethora of creative visions and aesthetic approaches that transform the look of the iconic exercise equipment.
Technogym at 40: the Home Bench interpreted by global creatives
The group ranges from the design world’s creative leaders to emerging designers, from artists to interior designers, demonstrating the everlasting potential of the design. Interventions on the bench include Antonio Citterio, Nendo, Patricia Urquiola, Rolf Sachs, Gustavo Martini, Elena Salmistraro and more.
The project aims at highlighting the relationship between design and wellness, something that has been at the core of Technogym since its inception. ‘As Leonardo taught us, movement is the cause of all forms of life,’ observes founder and CEO, Nerio Alessandri. ‘In the last 40 years, we have been working every day to help people live a better life thanks to wellness. Design has always been a key element of our journey, a strong ally to turn functional into emotional and needs into aspiration. We are proud that so many designers and artists have joined our dream of putting the world back in motion.’
'Technogym has always represented lightness and movement,' adds Cappellini. 'This exhibition aims to tell the story of creative freedom and internationality of thought through the genius of different artists from all over the world. Pure or single-material objects as opposed to highly decorated objects: Technogym's movement is not only physical but also mental. This is a story represented by an evanescent, almost non-existent scenography, with displays made of mirror that act as a support for imaginary and multicultural landscapes and showers of lights. An exhibition that is good for the body and mind.'
'Design to Move' by Technogym is on view during Milan Design Week 2024 until 21 April
Technogym
Via Durini
1 Milano
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
