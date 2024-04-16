Technogym Home Bench 40 ways: designers interpret the home exercise classic

Technogym toasts to its 40th anniversary with a special collection celebrating its home gym bench through the eyes of 40 eclectic creatives. Unveiled at Milan Design Week 2024, ‘Design to Move’ is conceived and led by Giulio Cappellini, and curated by creative director Bruna Roccasalva, featuring a plethora of creative visions and aesthetic approaches that transform the look of the iconic exercise equipment.

Technogym at 40: the Home Bench interpreted by global creatives

Bench by Patricia Urquiola (Image credit: Technogym)

The group ranges from the design world’s creative leaders to emerging designers, from artists to interior designers, demonstrating the everlasting potential of the design. Interventions on the bench include Antonio Citterio, Nendo, Patricia Urquiola, Rolf Sachs, Gustavo Martini, Elena Salmistraro and more.

Gustavo Martini (Image credit: Technogym)

The project aims at highlighting the relationship between design and wellness, something that has been at the core of Technogym since its inception. ‘As Leonardo taught us, movement is the cause of all forms of life,’ observes founder and CEO, Nerio Alessandri. ‘In the last 40 years, we have been working every day to help people live a better life thanks to wellness. Design has always been a key element of our journey, a strong ally to turn functional into emotional and needs into aspiration. We are proud that so many designers and artists have joined our dream of putting the world back in motion.’

Myles Igwebuke (Image credit: Technogym)

'Technogym has always represented lightness and movement,' adds Cappellini. 'This exhibition aims to tell the story of creative freedom and internationality of thought through the genius of different artists from all over the world. Pure or single-material objects as opposed to highly decorated objects: Technogym's movement is not only physical but also mental. This is a story represented by an evanescent, almost non-existent scenography, with displays made of mirror that act as a support for imaginary and multicultural landscapes and showers of lights. An exhibition that is good for the body and mind.'

'Design to Move' by Technogym is on view during Milan Design Week 2024 until 21 April

Technogym

Via Durini

1 Milano

technogym.com

Rolf Sachs (Image credit: Technogym)

Objects of Common Interest (Image credit: Technogym)