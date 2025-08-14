This spa in the Riviera Maya stays open until midnight. Here’s what happens after dark

Rosewood Mayakoba’s Akbal Series proposes a new kind of night out

rosewood mayakoba spa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood)
By
published
in News

Amid the emerald and turquoise sweep of the Riviera Maya in Mexico, Rosewood Mayakoba offers a different kind of night out; one led not by cocktails or candlelit tables, but by its spa. Sense, A Rosewood Spa, occupies its own island, reached via the Puente del Balneario, and is already known as a retreat-within-a-retreat. Now, it extends its hours into the quiet hours, introducing the Akbal Series – ‘night’ in Mayan – a moonlit programme running from 8 pm until midnight. While most spas are winding down, Sense is just beginning.

Rosewood Mayakoba introduces Akbal Series

rosewood mayakoba spa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood)

The Akbal Series unfolds as a set of after-dark rituals, immersive treatments, and one-off pop-ups designed to promote rest, regulate the nervous system, and reconnect with natural rhythms. Jungle sounds and the low pulse of nearby cenotes mingle with the starlit sky, expanding the spa experience into something cosmic.

Guests can book à la carte or work with a wellness concierge to create a bespoke itinerary. Options range from moonlit breathwork by the spa pool – easing cortisol levels and activating the parasympathetic nervous system – to wind-down yoga and quartz sound bowl therapy, or an ice bath on the cenote deck followed by a warm soak and sound massage. There’s also a Mexican hot chocolate workshop, harnessing the serotonin- and melatonin-rich properties of cacao.

Once a month, Sense will host its Full Moon Celebration Bar (upcoming dates: Sept. 7, Oct. 6, Nov. 5, Dec. 4), serving cocktails built from ingredients said to flourish under full moons: tomato, chile, cucumber, melon, watermelon, and pumpkin. Evening spa access for Akbal participants includes hydrotherapy circuits, relaxation lounges, a yoga pavilion, strength and cardio studios, and the sensory Kuxtal Garden. For a deeper immersion, eight overnight Wellness Suites come with unlimited class access and the guidance of a dedicated wellbeing butler.

The Sense Spa at Rosewood Mayakoba is located at Carretera Federal Cancún Supermanzana Km. 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico.

TOPICS
Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸