Amid the emerald and turquoise sweep of the Riviera Maya in Mexico, Rosewood Mayakoba offers a different kind of night out; one led not by cocktails or candlelit tables, but by its spa. Sense, A Rosewood Spa, occupies its own island, reached via the Puente del Balneario, and is already known as a retreat-within-a-retreat. Now, it extends its hours into the quiet hours, introducing the Akbal Series – ‘night’ in Mayan – a moonlit programme running from 8 pm until midnight. While most spas are winding down, Sense is just beginning.

Rosewood Mayakoba introduces Akbal Series

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood)

The Akbal Series unfolds as a set of after-dark rituals, immersive treatments, and one-off pop-ups designed to promote rest, regulate the nervous system, and reconnect with natural rhythms. Jungle sounds and the low pulse of nearby cenotes mingle with the starlit sky, expanding the spa experience into something cosmic.

Guests can book à la carte or work with a wellness concierge to create a bespoke itinerary. Options range from moonlit breathwork by the spa pool – easing cortisol levels and activating the parasympathetic nervous system – to wind-down yoga and quartz sound bowl therapy, or an ice bath on the cenote deck followed by a warm soak and sound massage. There’s also a Mexican hot chocolate workshop, harnessing the serotonin- and melatonin-rich properties of cacao.

A post shared by Rosewood Mayakoba (@rwmayakoba) A photo posted by on

Once a month, Sense will host its Full Moon Celebration Bar (upcoming dates: Sept. 7, Oct. 6, Nov. 5, Dec. 4), serving cocktails built from ingredients said to flourish under full moons: tomato, chile, cucumber, melon, watermelon, and pumpkin. Evening spa access for Akbal participants includes hydrotherapy circuits, relaxation lounges, a yoga pavilion, strength and cardio studios, and the sensory Kuxtal Garden. For a deeper immersion, eight overnight Wellness Suites come with unlimited class access and the guidance of a dedicated wellbeing butler.

The Sense Spa at Rosewood Mayakoba is located at Carretera Federal Cancún Supermanzana Km. 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors